How to plan a productive business trip

Plan a productive business trip by starting with the first meeting and working backwards. Leave time for airport queues, the journey to your hotel and a chance to change and review your notes. A tight arrival-day schedule can leave you late or distracted, even when the flight lands on time.

Key takeaways

Choose flights around your first meeting and the preparation time you need.

Match the arrival airport to the address you need to reach.

Put both time zones in every diary entry.

Make essential work available offline.

Book a journey that protects your time

Start with the first appointment. Write down the meeting address and local start time, then decide when you need to be rested and ready. That sets your latest acceptable arrival. If the schedule allows, leave a recovery period before the first meeting, perhaps an overnight stay. It won’t guarantee relief from jet lag, but it gives you time to absorb a delay.

Compare the complete journey. Look at the outbound and return journeys, including departure time from Heathrow, connection length, arrival time and how each fits your diary. Heathrow has both direct and one-stop options to Tokyo, so compare total journey time against your arrival needs.

Cathay Pacific’s London To Tokyo booking page offers Heathrow journeys via Hong Kong, with Haneda and Narita as arrival options, and splits Economy into Light, Essential and Flexi fares. Use it to compare dates and airports, then read the conditions for the fare you select.

Read the fare conditions. Check the fare rules as well as the cabin, since fare type and cabin class are separate decisions. Advertised fares change; a displayed price is an offer at that moment, not a fixed route cost. Check change fees, baggage allowance and lounge eligibility for your ticket, and confirm which facilities apply to each flight of a connection. Choose conditions that suit the likelihood of your diary changing.

Make arrival day easy

Check your entry documents. For holders of an ordinary British Citizen passport, the Japanese Embassy describes visa-exempt short visits for qualifying activities such as meetings, with an initial stay of up to 90 days that may be granted on arrival. This category excludes profit-making operations and paid activities, and admission remains at the immigration officer’s discretion. FCDO guidance for travellers on an ordinary British Citizen passport says it must be valid for the length of the stay, with no additional validity period required. If you travel on a different passport or your plans include work beyond qualifying meetings, check the requirements for your situation before booking. FCDO also recommends insurance covering your itinerary, planned activities and emergency expenses.

Match the airport to the address. Haneda and Narita both serve Tokyo, but the better choice depends on where you’re going and when you land. Compare published rail estimates against your hotel or meeting address rather than assuming one airport is always more convenient.

Route Published figure Source Haneda Airport Terminal 3 to Shinagawa Station 11 minutes (14 minutes from Terminal 1/2) Keikyu estimated-time table Narita Airport Station to Tokyo Station 53 minutes on the fastest Narita Express service JR East

These are station-to-station figures. Allow separate time for immigration, baggage, waiting for the next train and the final journey to your door. Compare the onward journey from Shinagawa or Tokyo Station to your actual address, and check the transport available at your arrival time.

Confirm the room arrangements. Before departure, ask the hotel about early check-in, luggage storage if your room isn’t ready, a quiet room away from the lifts, a desk and internet access. Carry a modest amount of yen, since JNTO notes that some smaller shops only accept cash. If the diary permits, keep arrival day light: a walk, a short read through your notes and an early night.

Build a realistic working day

Put both time zones in the diary. Japan is nine hours ahead of the UK when the UK is on GMT, and eight hours ahead during BST. Japan doesn’t observe daylight saving. Write both local times into meeting invitations and agree calling windows with London colleagues before you leave.

Group nearby appointments and leave gaps for travel and preparation. The International Trade Administration (ITA) recommends consistent follow-up when building Japanese business relationships. Reserve time to send meeting notes and agreed next steps before flying home, rather than assuming agreement in the room.

Prepare for the meeting. Confirm the meeting language with your host and whether an interpreter is needed. Ask about dress, introductions and who will attend, because practice varies between companies. ITA suggests bilingual business cards as a considerate option, and its guidance notes that a slight bow in acknowledgment of a Japanese bow is appreciated. Give any card you receive a moment of attention rather than pocketing it straight away, and keep your own cards within reach alongside your meeting notes.

Make essential work available offline. Plan for gaps in connectivity during the journey. Check your airline’s current onboard Wi-Fi information and verify eligibility and any charges for your ticket and each flight. Availability and access conditions may differ by aircraft, cabin or sector. Keep offline copies of:

your itinerary, booking references and meeting addresses

the approved presentation files

contact numbers for your host, hotel and UK colleagues

Pack chargers, the correct plug adapter and your other business trip essentials. Before leaving, review the cybersecurity checklist for international business travel with your IT contact so you can test access and recovery arrangements in advance. The checklist warns that a privacy screen reduces casual viewing but doesn’t make a crowded lounge private. Use a private room or booked meeting space for sensitive calls and documents.

Conclusion

Before you confirm bookings, check that the arrival time, transfer, accommodation and first meeting leave room for preparation. Keep key documents and work accessible offline, and verify ticket conditions against each flight.

FAQs

Do I need a visa for short meetings?

Holders of ordinary British Citizen passports may qualify for visa-exempt short visits, with initial permission of up to 90 days. Paid activities are excluded, and admission is decided by the immigration officer on arrival. Check that your planned activities qualify; other passport holders should check their own requirements.

Which arrival airport should I choose?

Compare Haneda and Narita against your meeting or hotel address, arrival time and the transport running at that hour. Include airport processing and the onward journey from the station when estimating your transfer time.

How should I time calls with colleagues?

Tokyo is nine hours ahead when the UK is on GMT and eight hours ahead during BST. Agree slots that work at both ends and state both local times in the invitation.

Can I rely on working during the flight?

Check onboard Wi-Fi eligibility and charges for each flight. Keep essential files available offline so a loss of connection won’t prevent you from preparing for the meeting.