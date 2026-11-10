One business trip, three Asian markets: Why regional expansion is harder than it looks

Three cities, nine meetings, and ten days away from the office. For the director of a small British company looking to expand internationally, organizing a business trip to Singapore, Tokyo, and Seoul might seem like a fairly logical decision.

Instead of making three separate trips, you could take advantage of a single trip to meet potential distributors, connect with business partners, and gauge interest in your products.

On paper, the plan seems efficient. The flights are booked, the presentations are ready, and the schedule is practically full.

But complications arise as the discussions progress. The problem isn’t necessarily a lack of opportunities. It’s the assumption that three geographically close markets can be approached as if they were a single market.

For British companies interested in expanding across Asia, understanding these differences may prove far more important than filling a schedule with meetings.

Three markets, three different ways of doing business

Singapore, Japan, and South Korea frequently appear among the destinations considered by international companies interested in expanding their business in Asia. However, sharing a region does not mean sharing the same business conditions.

Singapore may be attractive to companies seeking to establish a base from which to coordinate regional operations. Its international business environment and trade connections facilitate certain activities, although this does not eliminate the need to study the relevant regulations and costs.

Japan and South Korea present different characteristics. Depending on the sector, a foreign company may need to adapt its product, work with specialized distributors, or meet specific technical and commercial requirements.

Even within the same country, expectations can vary considerably across industries and organizations.

Therefore, simply researching a market’s size or economic potential is not enough.

Instead, it is advisable to first identify who actually buys the product, what alternatives exist, how distribution channels operate, and what requirements might hinder market entry.

For British companies comparing potential locations, this article offers another perspective on the importance of evaluating markets based on their specific characteristics.

The conclusion is simple: a strategy that works in Singapore will not necessarily yield the same results in Tokyo or Seoul.

The same business pitch won’t necessarily work everywhere

Imagine a British company that develops a technology platform to improve inventory management. Its sales team prepares a presentation highlighting three key points: cost reduction, ease of implementation, and growth potential.

The proposal goes over well during a meeting in Singapore. Prospective clients express interest in integration with their systems and in the speed of implementation.

However, in Tokyo, someone else wants to delve deeper into reliability testing, support procedures, and adapting the platform to their internal processes.

In Seoul, the conversation centres on integrations with tools the company already uses and the conditions necessary to provide local technical support.

None of these situations implies that a country has a single way of doing business. They are examples of how different clients may evaluate the same solution from different perspectives.

An international sales proposal needs to maintain a clear central idea, but it must also demonstrate that the company understands the specific challenges of each potential client.

This involves preparing relevant use cases, tailoring sales references, and anticipating questions about implementation, costs, or regulatory compliance.

The logistics between meetings can become a business problem

When you’re planning a trip through three countries, it’s easy to focus on international flights and forget about everything that happens between meetings.

But getting from the airport to the city centre, finding an office in an unfamiliar neighbourhood, or rescheduling an appointment can take longer than expected.

A delayed flight between Tokyo and Seoul, for example, doesn’t just affect your arrival. It can also force you to reschedule a meeting, notify several contacts, and reorganize the documents you need to present.

That’s why a schedule that’s too tight can become a business problem.

It’s wise to leave some wiggle room for meetings that run long, additional conversations, or last-minute changes. Sometimes, an unexpected second meeting with a potential partner proves more valuable than sticking to an unpromising appointment just because it was on the schedule.

When traveling between different countries, you should also check how your mobile connection will work. In addition to standard roaming, you can compare regional solutions, such as Holafly’s eSIM option for Asia, provided the plan covers the destinations on your itinerary and is compatible with your phone.

It’s not a strategic decision in and of itself, but it is one of those operational details that’s best to sort out before starting a week of meetings.

A successful meeting doesn’t always mean a business opportunity

A meeting ends with smiles, an exchange of business cards, and a promise to stay in touch. The team returns to the hotel convinced that they’ve just found an interesting partner.

However, a positive conversation doesn’t necessarily translate into a viable business opportunity.

Perhaps the potential distributor has a good network of contacts but lacks the operational capacity needed to market the product. Or perhaps there is interest, but introducing the solution requires modifications that the company cannot yet finance.

That’s why, during meetings, it’s a good idea to spend as much time asking questions as you do presenting proposals.

How does the product or service currently reach the end customer? Who would handle after-sales service? What investments would be necessary before getting started? What regulatory requirements must be met?

Commercial interest may be genuine, and yet market entry may not be feasible in the short term.

Organizations such as JETRO, the Japan External Trade Organization, provide information on the business environment and the procedures involved in establishing a business in the country.

Consulting resources of this kind allows you to cross-check what you’ve heard during meetings against requirements and conditions that need more detailed review.

Regional expansion starts with understanding what each market actually needs

After visiting three countries, a company may return with a very different impression than it had before leaving.

Singapore may have initially seemed like the most accessible market, but the meetings revealed more intense competition than expected.

An interesting opportunity may have emerged in Japan, although the product may need to be adapted before it can be brought to market.

Or a potential partner with industry experience may have emerged in South Korea, but their proposal requires a considerable operational investment.

These results do not mean the trip was unproductive. On the contrary, they can help avoid costly decisions.

International expansion is not just about finding markets with potential demand. It also involves assessing whether the company has the resources, capabilities, and right partners to meet that demand.

Once the trip is over, it’s a good idea to compare the opportunities using similar criteria: verifiable commercial interest, regulatory requirements, necessary investment, competition, and realistic distribution possibilities.

Sometimes, the most useful conclusion will be to focus first on a single market and leave the others for a later stage.

That doesn’t mean giving up on regional expansion. It means building it on decisions the company can sustain.

Three countries, but not one expansion strategy

Visiting Singapore, Japan, and South Korea on a single trip can be an efficient way to explore opportunities, meet potential partners, and better understand the business environment in each destination.

But a shared itinerary does not turn these three markets into a single business opportunity.

Each requires researching customers, tailoring proposals, evaluating entry costs, and maintaining business relationships after returning to the United Kingdom.

The true outcome of a trip like this shouldn’t be measured by the number of meetings held or the countries visited.

It’s measured by something far more useful: returning with a clear understanding of where a real opportunity exists, what your company needs to capitalize on it, and which market deserves to be the next step.