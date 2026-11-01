Petrol bombs, looting and mass arrests, European cities hit with a weekend of violent unrest

Europe’s simmering social discontent spilt into the streets this weekend as demonstrations over living costs, public services, housing and military conscription descended into violence in several major cities, exposing the political pressures confronting governments across the continent.

In Germany, more than 184,000 people took part in largely peaceful demonstrations across 34 towns and cities on Saturday under the banner of Gen Z regelt, or “Gen Z’s got this”.

The movement called for greater investment in education, healthcare and climate protection, as well as help with the rising cost of living. Protesters also opposed plans to reintroduce limited military conscription for 18-year-old men.

But the demonstrations deteriorated into clashes after nightfall, with police confronting groups accused of attacking officers, breaking into shops and looting businesses.

Frankfurt experienced some of the worst disorder. A perfume shop, sports clothing outlet and gun shop were reportedly looted, while one man was arrested carrying two stolen weapons. Rioters hurled stones and bottles at police before some allegedly threw petrol bombs. In Hamburg, firefighters used water cannons to disperse crowds and extinguish a barricade demonstrators set alight.

In Cologne, police surrounded about 500 protesters after they refused to leave the city centre. Authorities had withdrawn permission for the demonstration after participants were seen wearing balaclavas and setting off fireworks. The resulting confrontation outside the city’s 13th-century cathedral left at least one officer injured. Five people were arrested.

Berlin also witnessed serious clashes. Police made 56 arrests at Rosenthaler Platz, while nearly 30 officers were reportedly injured after demonstrators threw missiles, including glass bottles, at a police line.

The violence has prompted questions about how quickly economic and political grievances can become flashpoints for confrontation. Yet organisers insist that the movement’s demands should not be confused with the actions of those involved in the disorder.

Lina Friedrich, a spokesperson for Gen Z regelt, said the protests had been organised “to fight for peace and freedom”.

“What matters most to us is better support for the health and education systems. We are against compulsory military service and we are in favour of a fairer distribution of the burden,” she said.

The distinction is politically significant. Germany’s debate over conscription has brought questions about national security into direct conflict with the priorities of younger voters already concerned about the affordability of everyday life and the quality of public services.

In France, meanwhile, violent demonstrations entered a third consecutive weekend. Protesters wearing Halloween costumes were seen throwing petrol bombs at police in Paris, leaving one officer requiring hospital treatment.

Interior minister Laurent Nunez described the use of the improvised weapons as “attempted murder” and warned that further disorder would be met with police action. Tear gas was deployed across the capital, more than 40 underground stations were closed and overnight curfews were imposed in identified trouble spots. Authorities also ordered under-18s to disperse from the Champs-Elysées.

In Portugal, riot police moved against a protest camp in Lisbon’s Rossio Square, detaining demonstrators who had occupied the area overnight in opposition to a controversial housing bill. Critics argue the legislation would make evictions easier and remove rent caps on new leases.

The grievances differ from country to country, but the pattern is increasingly difficult for European governments to ignore: pressure over household finances, public services, housing and security is converging on the streets.

The weekend’s violence does not represent the views of every demonstrator. But it highlights the risks facing governments as younger generations demand greater economic security while being asked to shoulder the costs of defence, demographic change and strained public finances.