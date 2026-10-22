‘The mob will come wading in’: Row erupts over Greens invoking French riots

vLondon Green councillors have urged Britons “inspired by the protests in France” to join an anti-austerity demonstration in the capital, prompting a political backlash over whether elected officials should invoke unrest that has been accompanied by violence and widespread damage.

Hackney Greens shared a social media post by Florence Schechter, the borough’s cabinet member for finance, resident services and digital, promoting a “March against Austerity” held in central London the day before the Chancellor’s autumn Budget.

“Inspired by the protests in France? We have our own protest in the UK the day before the autumn Budget is announced to tell our government what we think about austerity,” Schechter wrote.

The post has drawn criticism from political opponents, who described the comparison as “careless” and “irresponsible”, according to The Times. France has recently experienced serious unrest, with reports of thousands of arrests, injuries and damage to public buildings and vehicles.

The controversy comes amid concern among politicians that anger over living costs, public spending and government policy could spill into demonstrations across Britain. The French unrest has become a point of reference in domestic political debate, with competing interpretations of whether it represents legitimate public anger, a breakdown in public order or both.

Schechter defended her comments, rejecting the suggestion that referring to people inspired by the protests amounted to endorsing violence.

“To speak to people who are inspired by protests is not an endorsement of violence,” she said.

“The media and political establishment consistently focus on respectability over people’s real pain and needs. This only causes people to feel unheard and unsupported.”

She argued that opposition to austerity was rooted in the consequences of spending decisions for communities, and said peaceful demonstrations were a legitimate means of holding governments to account.

“Austerity is not just a topic: people are dying as a result of governments’ decisions to cut spending and make our communities pay their debts, in France and here in the UK,” she said.

“Peaceful protest is an essential tool to make sure the government acts as urgently as we need it to.”

Hackney Labour said it had referred the matter to the council’s monitoring officer and chief executive, raising concerns about the language used by a serving cabinet member.

“Peaceful protest is a fundamental democratic right,” a Labour spokesman for the borough told The Times.

“But it is deeply concerning that a sitting Hackney cabinet member invoked France in this context, given the violence and tensions seen there. Such comparisons risk inflaming fears and divisions rather than bringing communities together.”

The spokesman called on Schechter and Hackney Greens to clarify the comments, adding that elected representatives should recognise that their words could have real consequences.

Other critics were more forceful. A former councillor said the post showed “no awareness” of the political climate.

“How anyone could suggest that burning public buildings and riots is inspirational defies belief,” the former councillor said. “That an elected politician is suggesting it is scandalous.”

The former councillor also cited Hackney’s history of unrest, warning that the call could encourage further disorder. Another former councillor described the post as “really unhelpful”, arguing that protests which began with legitimate grievances could be taken over by more extreme groups.

“It wouldn’t take much for a legitimate protest about how we are going to manage the budget to become something it shouldn’t,” the former councillor said.

The dispute illustrates the political sensitivity surrounding public demonstrations as the government prepares to set out its fiscal plans. The Budget is expected to reignite debate over taxation, public services and the burden of spending decisions on households already facing financial pressures.

Last week, GB News highlighted protest campaigns being promoted following the French unrest, including calls for mobilisation in London, Birmingham and Manchester on November 7 and 8.

For Schechter, the distinction is between drawing attention to public anger and endorsing the violence associated with some demonstrations. Her critics argue that invoking France risks blurring that line at a moment of heightened tension.

The row leaves a broader question for politicians across the political spectrum: how to encourage peaceful democratic protest over economic grievances without appearing to legitimise the violence that has accompanied unrest elsewhere.