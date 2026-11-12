Experts sound the alarm as UK’s cyber war threat is spreading from power grids to supermarket shelves

Britain’s exposure to cyberattacks is extending far beyond banks and government networks, with retailers, manufacturers and food suppliers increasingly vulnerable to digital assaults that could disrupt everyday life and send shockwaves through the wider economy.

A growing wave of coordinated attacks across Europe has hit businesses in sectors ranging from retail and manufacturing to food distribution, prompting warnings that the emerging shadow war is likely to intensify.

The UK has proved a particularly attractive target. An IBM report published in 2025 identified Britain as the most targeted country in Europe, accounting for 25% of cyberattacks worldwide, with utilities among the sectors facing particular exposure.

But cybersecurity specialists warn that the threat is no longer confined to organisations traditionally regarded as critical national infrastructure. As businesses become increasingly dependent on interconnected digital systems, an attack on one company can have consequences far beyond its immediate operations.

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Spencer Starkey, executive vice-president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at cybersecurity company SonicWall, said sectors once considered relatively low-risk were now firmly in attackers’ sights.

“Retailers and manufacturing giants are now just as vulnerable as critical national infrastructure,” he said. “But this is more than longer checkout queues or delayed car deliveries.”

Attackers’ methods are also evolving. Rather than relying exclusively on sophisticated technical vulnerabilities, criminal and hostile groups increasingly exploit compromised identities and social engineering to gain access to corporate networks.

Starkey said this combination could make modern attackers as dangerous as those using previously unknown software vulnerabilities, known as zero-days.

“They just need access,” he said, warning that in highly connected industries gaining that access could be easier than many businesses realise.

Retail, logistics, automotive manufacturing and food distribution are particularly exposed because their operations depend on complex networks of suppliers, technology providers and distribution systems.

A breach affecting one part of that network could disrupt production, delay deliveries or prevent goods reaching customers. The consequences could spread quickly where businesses rely on shared digital infrastructure and tightly integrated supply chains.

The growing use of artificial intelligence could make the challenge more difficult. Starkey warned that adversaries would increasingly use AI-assisted techniques to probe weaknesses and exploit the systems businesses depend on to operate.

The concern is that automated tools could help attackers identify vulnerabilities more quickly and at greater scale, increasing pressure on organisations already struggling to protect complex networks.

Starkey said the interconnected nature of the modern economy meant that a successful attack could have consequences well beyond its initial target.

“In an economy where every service is digitally linked, a compromise in one node can ripple across the entire system,” he said.

The warning places greater urgency on businesses and governments to treat cybersecurity as an operational and economic priority, rather than simply an issue for IT departments. Protecting individual networks is no longer enough if the wider supply chains on which the country depends remain vulnerable.

As digital connections become more deeply embedded in essential services and everyday commerce, the potential cost of cyber warfare is increasingly measured not just in stolen data, but in disrupted production, empty shelves and economic instability.