‘Silence fills up fast’: Nvidia’s $190bn crisis exposes the true test of leadership

Jensen Huang’s worst week began with a confession. As his board opened an independent investigation into reports that he’d been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort, claims that remain unproven, Huang admitted an affair and apologised in a short, personal message sent to his staff before anyone else.

Leaders of businesses with a fraction of his profile can learn a great deal from how he handled those first hours, whatever they make of the circumstances.

Few business leaders have had a run like his. Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has led it ever since, turning a maker of graphics chips for video gamers into the engine room of the artificial intelligence boom.

Sales in its last financial year reached $215.9bn, up 65%, and it became the first company in history to be valued at more than $5 trillion.

The past few days show how much can ride on one person’s conduct. Around $190bn was wiped off Nvidia’s value in a single session after the investigation was announced, and a shareholder lawsuit swiftly followed.

Every business eventually has a week it would rather forget. It could be a product failure, a major client walking away, a system breach, a trusted colleague leaving under a cloud, or the person at the top making a mistake of their own.

Size offers no protection, and a family firm can face its version just as surely as a global giant.

What happens in those first few days tends to shape what people believe for years. Staff, customers, lenders and partners rarely remember the detail of the problem. In my experience, they remember how the business behaved when it hit.

Speed, I believe, counts for more than polish. In the hours after something goes wrong, silence fills up fast, with rumour inside the business and speculation outside it.

Leaders who wait for every fact before saying anything usually find someone else has explained events for them.

A better approach is to say early what’s known, what isn’t yet, and when the next update will come. Then keep that promise, even if the update is simply that work is still going on.

Plain words matter just as much. Most statements drafted in a crisis are written to limit legal exposure, and they read that way. People can always tell when they’re being managed, and it rarely makes them more forgiving.

A leader who says clearly what went wrong, and what they’re responsible for, tends to earn a patience no carefully hedged paragraph can buy.

Ownership has limits, of course. Nobody should guess, or accept blame for matters still unclear. But whatever is already obvious should be said straight and sooner rather than later.

The team should always hear first. Employees answer the phones, reply to the emails and sit across the table from customers. If they learn about a problem from the news, trust inside the business takes a knock at exactly the wrong moment.

Telling them early, and telling them properly, gives every one of them something solid to say. In a difficult week, a confident member of staff on the phone to a worried client is worth more than any press statement.

Bad weeks also reveal the habits built in good ones. Businesses where bad news travels upwards quickly tend to catch problems while they’re still small. Where people fear being blamed for raising concerns, issues surface late, often when they can no longer be contained.

Leaders set that culture long before any crisis arrives, largely through how they react the first time someone brings them something unwelcome.

If you thank the person who raises the alarm, and more alarms get raised early. Shoot the messenger once, and the next warning tends to arrive far too late.

I’m in np doubt that the follow-through is where reputations are finally settled. The first statement sets the tone, yet people judge a business on what changes afterwards.

Leaders who go quiet once the attention fades often find the doubts last far longer than the original problem. Those who return to it, unprompted, usually find people are willing to move on.

Running a business through market crashes, a pandemic, and waves of regulatory change teaches a straightforward truth about loyalty. People stay with leaders who were honest with them when honesty was hardest.

Jensen Huang’s week is far from over, and the investigation is likely to shape much of what follows for him and for Nvidia.

Yet his opening response has already shown the instinct every leader needs when the worst arrives: go to your own people first, say it plainly, and own what’s yours.

How he follows through will likely decide the rest.