US stock futures slip as Nvidia faces its first test without Jensen Huang

The major US indices are currently trading lower in pre-market trading on Monday. At this stage, though, the early move tells us very little.

How the market closes today, and more importantly how the week ends, will give us a far better read on whether this is simply another short-term pullback or the start of something more meaningful.

The S&P 500 is coming off its strongest week since August, gaining 2.5% despite Nvidia falling almost 13% following Jensen Huang’s abrupt resignation as chief executive.

A slower start to the week is therefore not a surprise, but bullish momentum could pick up quite quickly if the strength we saw last week continues through the coming sessions.

What stands out is that the broader market remained strong despite the sharp fall in Nvidia. Much of the selling stayed concentrated in Nvidia and a handful of AI names rather than spreading across the index. Nvidia fell another 2% on Friday, while the S&P 500 finished only 0.4% lower.

For now, Nvidia’s decline looks as much about leadership and governance as demand for its chips. CFO Colette Kress is now serving as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent replacement.

Tuesday’s results will be the first real test of how the business performs under Kress. Nvidia previously guided third-quarter revenue to around $108 billion, plus or minus 2%, with analysts currently looking for roughly $109 billion. Earnings are expected to grow close to 90% from a year ago.

Demand has not been the main concern. Investors will instead be looking for evidence that the business continues to run smoothly without Huang, alongside strong fourth-quarter guidance and gross margins holding close to the 74% level Nvidia previously guided to.

Higher yields make that test harder. The 10-year Treasury yield finished last week around 5.15% after hotter-than-expected October inflation and another round of hawkish Fed comments. Markets are now heavily pricing another rate increase in December, with further tightening expected into 2027.

At those yield levels, highly valued AI stocks have less room for disappointment. Tuesday’s retail sales figures and this week’s Fed minutes will therefore matter alongside Nvidia’s numbers.

The semiconductor sector is also becoming more selective. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still gained around 8% last week as investors initially redirected capital towards names including AMD and Broadcom, although some of those gains were given back on Friday.

Anthropic’s Nasdaq debut on Thursday will give us another read on appetite for AI. The IPO is targeting a fully diluted valuation of up to $1.4 trillion. Earlier estimates had put the potential valuation as high as $2 trillion, so investors are clearly becoming more disciplined about the price they are prepared to pay for AI exposure.

From a portfolio perspective, we have no interest in trying to pick a bottom in Nvidia ahead of the numbers. The trend has broken and leadership has changed overnight. We would rather allow price to show us that the selling has run its course before considering additional exposure.

Our focus remains on the strongest stocks in the strongest sectors, rather than relying too heavily on any single name.

Tuesday night should give us a much clearer read on whether Nvidia’s weakness remains largely a company-specific leadership issue or develops into something more serious for the wider AI trade.

Strong numbers and confident guidance from Kress could steady sentiment across technology ahead of Anthropic’s debut. A disappointment, with the 10-year yield still above 5% and another Fed hike expected in December, could keep pressure on technology and push more capital towards the areas of the market already outperforming.