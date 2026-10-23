Less copy, more impact: Why the best advertising messages are often the simplest

Every business has a lot it wants to say. There are features to list, benefits to explain, an offer to push and a few selling points that set it apart from competitors. When the budget for a campaign finally comes through, the instinct is to use every inch of space to say all of it. The result is often an advert that tries to do everything and ends up doing very little.

The campaigns people remember years later usually take the opposite approach. They make one clear point, say it quickly and trust the audience to fill in the rest. For founders, marketing managers and small business owners alike, learning to say less is one of the most valuable skills in advertising.

The temptation to say everything

It is easy to see why businesses overload their adverts. Each feature feels important to the people who built it. The sales team wants the price on there, the product team wants the new feature highlighted, and leadership wants the brand values in the mix. Nobody wants to be the one who left out the thing that might have made a customer buy.

The problem is that customers do not read adverts the way businesses write them. They glance. A driver passing a billboard, a commuter at a bus stop or a shopper walking through a mall gives an ad a few seconds at most. In that time the brain is filtering out almost everything it sees. An advert listing five benefits does not get five times the impact. More often it gets none, because the viewer cannot work out what the main point is and simply moves on.

Information overload and why one message wins

Psychologists have long noted that people can only hold a small amount of new information in mind at once. Give them too much and they remember nothing in particular. This is information overload, and in advertising it is fatal. A single, well-defined message is easier to process, easier to recall and easier to repeat to someone else.

Prioritising one message also makes a campaign more consistent. When every placement, from the billboard to the social post to the in-store poster, carries the same idea, each exposure reinforces the last. Over time that repetition builds recognition in a way that a scattered list of claims never can. The other benefits are not lost. They can live on the website, in the sales conversation or in the next campaign, where they get the attention they deserve.

Building a clear message hierarchy

The practical answer is hierarchy. Before any design work begins, decide what the one thing is that someone should remember if they see the advert for three seconds. That becomes the headline or the central image. Everything else is ranked below it, and anything that does not support it should be removed.

A simple test helps. Write down every point the business wants to make, then ask which single point would most change a customer’s mind. That is the lead message. The brand name and a clear way to respond, such as a web address, usually come next. Beyond that, very little is needed. This discipline is especially important for small businesses, where every advertising dollar has to work hard and there is no room for a message that gets lost.

Concise copywriting that does the heavy lifting

Once the message is chosen, the copy has to carry it in as few words as possible. A strong headline is short, specific and built around a single thought. It often runs to fewer than eight words and can be taken in at a glance.

Good copywriting starts with cutting. Write the full message first, then remove anything the audience could work out for themselves. Swap general claims for concrete ones. “Fresh bread by 7am” is easier to remember than a sentence about quality ingredients and early opening hours. Wordplay can help when it sharpens the point, but it should never make the reader stop and decode it. If someone has to read a headline twice, it has already failed by the roadside.

The Economist’s long-running poster campaign shows how far this can go. White text on a red background, a single witty line and the brand name. There is almost nothing there, yet the posters became some of the best known work in British advertising because each one trusted the reader to get it.

Let the visual tell the story

Images are processed far faster than text, which makes them the most efficient tool a brand has. A well-chosen visual can carry the whole idea, with copy acting only as a caption or a sign-off. Apple’s “Shot on iPhone” billboards are a good illustration. The photograph is the argument, and a few words are enough to explain it. No list of camera specifications could have made the case as well.

This is where outdoor specialists earn their place. Agencies that work in the physical world every day know exactly how much a passer-by can absorb, and they are often the ones who push a client to strip a brief back to its strongest idea. As a leading ambient outdoor advertising company, Shout Media regularly helps brands take a long list of selling points and distil it into one message that suits the setting, whether that is a street poster, a digital screen, cafe and bar media or a bespoke build. When the location, the image and a handful of words all point the same way, the advert communicates almost instantly.

Humour earns attention

People share what makes them smile. Humour lowers the barrier between brand and audience and gives people a reason to talk about an ad after they have walked past it. It also rewards economy, because a good joke has a quick set-up and a sharp payoff.

The risk is that the joke can drown out the brand. The safest approach is to make the humour come from the product itself. When the punchline and the selling point are the same thing, the audience remembers both.

Cutting through visual clutter

Visual clutter is the design version of information overload. A logo, a headline, a subheading, three product shots, a price, a web address, social icons and a legal line all compete for the same few seconds, and the viewer takes in none of them. Clutter also makes a brand look less confident, as if it is not sure what it stands for.

The fix is to give the design room to breathe. White space is what lets the eye find the message. Limit typefaces and colours, keep contrast high so text can be read at a distance, and show one product rather than the whole range. For outdoor work, a useful rule of thumb is one idea, one image and around seven words. It feels limiting at first, but it forces the kind of clarity that makes a campaign work.

Saying more by saying less

Simplicity is harder than it looks. It means making choices, leaving good material out and trusting the audience to be clever. But the payoff is a message that people actually notice, understand and remember. For any business competing for attention, the brand that says one thing well will usually beat the brand that tries to say everything at once.

This article was produced in partnership with Shout Media.