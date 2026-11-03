Important things to know about crypto debit cards

Cryptocurrency continues to grow larger and larger, involving more people than ever before. As it continues to grow, it is testing the boundaries of what we know the cryptocurrency world to be. That also means finding a bridge to the more traditional finance world.

One of those is through the use of crypto debit cards. But before you run out to look for the best crypto debit card, it is vital to know the answers to a few key questions before proceeding. When you are done with this piece, you will know all that you need to know about crypto debit cards so that you can proceed.

Is this service available to you?

Perhaps the biggest hurdle to those signing up for a crypto debit card is that it may not necessarily be available on a widespread basis in your area. Card providers do not operate in every country, so check that the card is offered where you live before you apply.

That said, the reach of crypto is growing all the time. Most shops still only take traditional currency, and a crypto debit card bridges that gap by converting your crypto at the checkout. Just know the kind of availability you are seeing in your area before signing up.

Supported cryptocurrencies

Before getting involved, it also helps to know which cryptocurrencies are supported by the issuer you are considering. For example, it isn’t uncommon for crypto debit cards to solely support Bitcoin.

When your card is limited in terms of supported cryptocurrencies, it means that you can only fund those purchases with holdings of those tokens. The good news is that the vast majority of crypto debit card issuers now support a litany of different coins providing a much better selection to choose from.

Fees and exchange rates

The vast majority of crypto debit card issuers will likely say that they are free of transaction charges. That might technically be true, but it doesn’t necessarily cover every type of potential fee you may run into.

The spread is another thing to consider. The spread is the difference between the market price of a crypto token versus the value the issuer assigns at the time of the sale. There can be a slight difference, but it adds up over time. Make sure that you are aware of these fees so you aren’t caught off guard as you make more and more purchases.

Are there taxes involved?

While access to information can be a bit tougher depending on the app, you can save yourself trouble by knowing about the tax situation involved with cryptocurrency. For instance, the United States classifies it as property, which means that it is subject to capital gains and losses.

The process of reporting cryptocurrency tax information is still somewhat dicey. The very best way to proceed is to talk to a crypto tax expert, someone who is familiar with the ins and outs of crypto tax laws. It is better to be safe than sorry, especially when it comes to capital gains and losses.

Linking traditional and digital finance

Crypto debit cards are creating the kind of bridge to traditional finance that virtually anyone can understand. If you have more than a passing interest in cryptocurrency, having access to them in terms of everyday transactions can be a fantastic option. At the very least, having a crypto debit card can just provide more options than you would have had otherwise.

The above information does not constitute any form of advice or recommendation by London Loves Business for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining, trading and staking involves risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you are unlikely to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.