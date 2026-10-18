Brits are stockpiling pasta for a crisis, but forgetting the one thing they need most

As British households consider how they would cope with an unexpected emergency, many are concentrating on the contents of their kitchen cupboards while overlooking a more fundamental vulnerability: the water supply.

Stocking up on tins, pasta and other long-life foods is a sensible first step towards household preparedness.

This comes as Britons have been urged to consider building emergency food supplies after a stark warning that Britain could be cut off from vital imports if war broke out, raising fresh questions over whether the country is prepared for a major national crisis.

The alarming intervention came from Labour peer Lord Harris of Haringey, who warned that the UK’s heavy dependence on imported food, medicines and industrial materials leaves it dangerously exposed to blockades, embargoes and wider global disruption.

But experts warn that without enough clean water for drinking, cooking and basic hygiene, those provisions may offer far less protection than families imagine.

“It’s a pattern we observe time and again,” says Marcus Clarke, founder of The Prepared Household. “People focus on non-perishable foods, which is a great start, but they often forget that without adequate clean water, even the best-stocked larder quickly becomes unusable. In the short term, water matters far more than food.”

The warning challenges a common assumption about emergency planning: that a well-stocked cupboard is sufficient protection against disruption. In reality, household resilience depends on the infrastructure that makes those supplies usable — and that includes the water coming out of the tap.

Britain has an extensive water infrastructure, but it is not immune to disruption. Burst pipes can interrupt supplies to homes and businesses; contamination incidents can prompt warnings about whether water is safe to drink; and power failures can affect essential services.

For households caught up in such an incident, the consequences can be immediate. Food that requires boiling, washing or cooking becomes harder to prepare, while ordinary activities such as cleaning utensils and maintaining basic hygiene become more difficult.

“A household could have enough food for weeks, but if their water company issues a boil notice or the supply is interrupted, their entire preparation strategy falls apart within days,” Clarke says.

The overlooked arithmetic of an emergency

The scale of the challenge becomes clearer when households calculate how much water they might need.

The government’s Prepare campaign encourages people to make practical plans for emergencies and keep essential supplies at home. Clarke points to a guideline of at least three litres of water per person per day for drinking and basic hygiene.

For a family of four, that amounts to 12 litres a day. Over three days, the total reaches 36 litres — before allowing for more extensive washing, cleaning or other household needs.

That is a substantial quantity to store in a typical home, particularly in properties with limited cupboard space. Yet the calculation illustrates why a few bottles tucked away in a kitchen cupboard may not constitute a meaningful emergency reserve.

Households also need to consider what happens if the disruption lasts longer than expected. If shops become crowded or bottled water sells out locally, replenishing supplies may be difficult precisely when demand is highest.

The objective is not to predict a particular crisis, but to reduce dependence on last-minute purchases when normal services are interrupted.

Preparing for more than thirst

Water planning also requires households to distinguish between different kinds of disruption.

A temporary interruption to the mains supply presents a different problem from a contamination warning. Where a water company issues a boil-water notice, residents should follow its instructions. If it issues a “do not drink” notice, boiling the water should not be assumed to make it safe.

The relevant water company’s advice should take precedence until it confirms that normal use can resume. Stored water can provide a useful buffer while households follow those instructions and wait for further information.

Clarke recommends keeping water in clean, sealed containers, including commercially bottled water, in a cool place away from direct sunlight. He also advises rotating stored supplies every six months.

Whatever storage method is chosen, households should follow the manufacturer’s guidance and ensure that containers intended for drinking water remain clean and properly sealed.

The other half of the equation is food selection. Long-life products may keep for months, but some staples require substantial quantities of water to prepare. Rice and dried pasta, for example, can be useful pantry items but are less convenient when water is scarce.

Ready-to-eat meals and dried fruit can help diversify supplies, while foods that require little or no preparation water offer greater flexibility during an interruption. Households should also consider their normal dietary needs and how they would manage without refrigeration or cooking facilities.

Resilience, not alarm

The UK government’s Prepare campaign encourages people to think ahead about emergencies and identify the basic provisions they may need. Water is an important part of that planning, alongside food, essential medication and other household necessities.

For families, the practical challenge is to turn broad advice into a plan that reflects the number of people at home, available storage space and any particular needs. A household with young children, older residents or people who require regular medication may need to consider additional requirements.

Clarke argues that the purpose is not to encourage anxiety or excessive stockpiling, but to close a gap in otherwise sensible preparations.

“The goal isn’t to live in fear, but to build practical resilience,” he says. “By addressing the water gap in their emergency plans, families can significantly enhance their ability to navigate unexpected disruptions and truly safeguard their food supply.”

The distinction matters. Emergency preparedness is not simply a question of how much food sits on a shelf; it is about whether a household can safely drink, prepare meals and maintain basic hygiene if everyday services fail.

A cupboard full of provisions may create a reassuring sense of security. But if the taps run dry, that security could prove short-lived.

For households reviewing their emergency plans, the first question may therefore be less about how many tins they own than how much clean water they can actually access.