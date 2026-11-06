‘At breaking point’: Business leaders warn of mounting stress as firms freeze hiring and stop investment

Manchester business leaders have emerged largely unmoved by last week’s Budget, but growing frustration with government policy, weakening customer demand and mounting financial pressures is forcing companies to reconsider hiring and investment decisions, new research suggests.

A poll by Vistage, the world’s largest chief executive coaching and peer advisory organisation, found that 72 per cent of business leaders attending its Manchester Listening Tour on November 3 said the Budget had made no difference to their confidence.

But the wider policy environment is proving considerably more troubling. More than eight in 10 respondents, or 83 per cent, said government policies over the past 12 months had placed additional pressure on their businesses, with almost a third reporting a significant impact.

The consequences are already feeding into commercial decisions. Half of those surveyed said the current climate had forced them to change their plans, including 26 per cent who had frozen or reduced recruitment, 17 per cent who had delayed or cancelled investment and 7 per cent who had abandoned growth plans.

Weak customer demand emerged as the biggest immediate concern, cited by 39 per cent of business leaders as the principal threat over the next six months.

The findings underline the difficult position facing smaller and mid-sized companies, which must balance rising costs and uncertain demand against the need to invest, recruit and maintain growth.

Asked what single change would reduce the burden on small and medium-sized enterprises, 28 per cent called for lower employer National Insurance contributions. Almost a quarter, 24 per cent, offered a simpler request: “Just leave us alone for six months.”

The poll also exposed the personal consequences of running businesses in an increasingly demanding environment. More than one in five respondents, or 22 per cent, described their stress over the past six months as high and unsustainable or at breaking point.

A further 30 per cent said work-related stress had significantly or severely affected their health or personal relationships, highlighting the pressure facing executives responsible for steering companies through economic uncertainty.

Despite the challenges, there remains a degree of optimism. More than three quarters, or 77 per cent, described their outlook for 2027 as optimistic or cautiously optimistic. The remaining 23 per cent said they were uncertain, concerned or operating in survival mode.

Emma van Rooyen, managing director of Vistage UK & Ireland, said the findings showed business leaders were having to make difficult decisions despite the relative stability offered by the Budget.

“Business leaders are being asked to make difficult decisions in an increasingly challenging environment. Our findings from Manchester show that 8 in 10 business leaders say government policy has added pressure to their business, while 39% cite weak customer demand as their biggest concern over the next six months. Despite the Budget offering stability, our members are still uncertain and concerned about their prospects for 2027. Leaders are clear-eyed about the challenges ahead.

“Leadership means taking ownership, being decisive about where to invest and having the conviction to make difficult calls, even when the outlook is challenging. It also means knowing when to seek a different perspective. It’s not only lonely at the top, but there is nobody to challenge you either. A trusted network of peers gives leaders the space to challenge their thinking, test decisions and learn from others facing similar pressures. Leaders should never have to lead alone.”

The research presents a mixed picture for Manchester’s business community: confidence has not collapsed, but the willingness to commit to new jobs and investment is being tested. With weak demand and policy uncertainty weighing on decisions, the challenge for businesses in 2027 will be turning cautious optimism into actual growth.