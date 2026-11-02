Best online programmes to help you stop drinking in the UK

More people are rethinking alcohol. In June 2026, YouGov found that 33% of British drinkers had reduced their intake over the previous year, most often because they simply wanted it less. Alcohol Change UK says 17.5 million adults planned a month off for January 2026.

For busy professionals, work culture often makes it harder. Client dinners and networking events are among the growing health challenges London business leaders face. The good news is that getting support to stop no longer means finding a free evening for a weekly meeting. These are the main online options in the UK.

What to look for in an online programme to stop drinking

Structure: A clear plan, so you know what to do each day or week.

A clear plan, so you know what to do each day or week. Real people: Access to a coach, facilitator or group, not just content.

Access to a coach, facilitator or group, not just content. The right format: Meetings or no meetings, mixed or women-only, fixed course or self-paced.

Meetings or no meetings, mixed or women-only, fixed course or self-paced. Cost: Free options exist, while paid programmes usually offer more personal support.

The best online programmes to help you stop drinking

1. The Sober School (Getting Unstuck)

Founded by Kate Bee in 2016, The Sober School helps women stop drinking without meetings, labels or relying on willpower. Its six-week online course, Getting Unstuck, combines daily lessons with group coaching calls, direct access to Kate every day and a private online classroom where women can meet others in the same position.

Kate is a CBT practitioner, certified life coach and author of How To Go Alcohol-Free: 100 Tips For A Sober Life. More than 4,000 women have taken part and 96.6% of graduates say they would recommend it. The course runs in classes, so the first step is to register for the next one, currently January 2027.

Best for: Women who want structured coaching and an approach that gets to the root of why they drink.

2. One Year No Beer

One Year No Beer runs alcohol-free challenges of 28, 90 and 365 days, backed by an online community, coaching and regular content. It’s open to everyone, and the set lengths suit people who like a clear target to work towards.

Best for: People who want a challenge with a defined length.

3. Be Sober

Be Sober is led by Simon Chapple, a certified alcohol coach and author of How to Quit Alcohol in 50 Days. It offers a self-paced online programme and a peer community where members support each other.

Best for: People who like working through a course at their own speed.

4. Try Dry app (Alcohol Change UK)

Try Dry is a free app from Alcohol Change UK, the charity behind Dry January. University of Sussex research found that people using the app and its daily emails double their chances of a completely alcohol-free month, compared with going it alone.

Best for: A free, self-guided first step.

5. UK SMART Recovery

UK SMART Recovery is a charity offering free mutual aid groups built around practical self-help tools. Meetings run in person and online, including a weekly online women-only meeting.

Best for: People who like a group format but want an alternative to AA.

6. Your GP and local NHS alcohol services

NHS support is free and can include referral to a local alcohol service. It’s the right first stop for anyone who drinks heavily every day, because stopping suddenly can be harmful if you are physically dependent on alcohol.

Best for: Anyone with heavy daily drinking or withdrawal symptoms.

How to choose the right one for you

Coaching for women: The Sober School suits women who want structure, personal support and no meetings.

The Sober School suits women who want structure, personal support and no meetings. A set challenge: One Year No Beer offers fixed lengths with a community behind them.

One Year No Beer offers fixed lengths with a community behind them. A free start: Try Dry is self-guided and costs nothing.

Try Dry is self-guided and costs nothing. Group meetings: SMART Recovery runs regular sessions, online and in person.

SMART Recovery runs regular sessions, online and in person. Medical advice first: Heavy daily drinkers should speak to a GP before choosing anything else.

Employers have a part to play too. Building healthier working habits into the workday, from alcohol-free team socials to flexible hours, makes it easier for staff to follow through.

Common questions about stopping drinking

Can you stop drinking without AA?

Yes. AA works for some people, but coaching courses, apps and other support groups are all available, so it’s worth picking the format that suits you.

Do online programmes to stop drinking work?

Support makes a difference. The University of Sussex research on Try Dry found that structured daily support doubled people’s chances of a fully alcohol-free month.

Is it safe to stop drinking suddenly?

If you drink heavily every day or are physically dependent on alcohol, get medical advice first, as stopping abruptly can cause serious withdrawal symptoms. A GP can help you plan it safely.

Finding the right support

The best programme is the one you’ll stick with. Whether that’s a coached course, a free app or a weekly group, choosing support over willpower alone gives you the strongest start.