How employers can encourage healthier working habits

Across London, the working day has changed shape. Hybrid schedules, longer commutes on office days and a steady stream of video calls on home days have all altered how people move, eat and rest while they work. For employers, this has opened up an interesting opportunity. Healthier habits are no longer seen as something staff should sort out entirely on their own time, but as something a thoughtful workplace can quietly support.

Why habits matter more than one off initiatives

Many organisations have tried a wellness week, a lunchtime talk or a fruit bowl in the kitchen. These gestures are welcome, but their impact tends to fade once the novelty wears off. Habits, on the other hand, are built through repetition and shaped by the environment around us.

When a workplace makes the healthy choice the easy choice, people are far more likely to stick with it. That might mean meetings that end five minutes early so there is time to stretch, or a shared understanding that stepping away from the desk at lunchtime is perfectly normal. Over weeks and months, these small patterns add up to a noticeably healthier and more energised team.

Leading by example

Culture tends to flow from the top. If managers send emails late into the evening and eat lunch at their desks every day, staff will naturally assume that is what is expected of them, whatever the official policy says.

Leaders who take regular breaks, log off at a reasonable hour and talk openly about going for a walk or protecting their weekends send a powerful message. It gives everyone else permission to do the same. This kind of visible example often does more to shift behaviour than any formal guidance ever could.

Building movement into the working day

Long stretches of sitting have become a familiar part of office life, both in the workplace and at home. Encouraging movement does not have to mean installing a gym or organising compulsory exercise sessions. Often, it is about gently rethinking how the day is structured.

Walking meetings are a simple example. A one to one conversation held while walking around a nearby square or along the river can feel more relaxed and productive than the same discussion held across a table. Standing for part of a call, taking the stairs or encouraging people to talk to a colleague in person rather than sending a message are all easy ways to add a little more activity to the day.

Some teams enjoy friendly step challenges or weekly group walks, which have the added benefit of bringing colleagues together. The key is to keep things inclusive and optional, so that everyone feels able to take part at a level that suits them.

Comfort is part of the picture

It is easy to overlook how much comfort influences whether people actually move during the day. Someone who spends the morning in shoes that pinch is far less likely to fancy a lunchtime stroll or a walking meeting than someone whose feet feel supported and at ease.

This is one reason why more relaxed dress codes have been so well received. When staff are free to choose footwear that genuinely fits, including wide fit shoes for those who need a little more room, getting up and about becomes a pleasure rather than a chore. A dress code that values comfort alongside a smart appearance helps people feel their best and makes an active day far more realistic.

Creating an environment that supports wellbeing

The physical workspace plays a bigger role than many people realise. Natural light, fresh air, comfortable seating and pleasant places to take a break all influence how people feel and how they behave throughout the day. Employers looking for inspiration can find plenty of practical workplace improvements that support wellbeing, many of which can be introduced gradually and without huge expense.

Access to fresh water, a well equipped kitchen and a quiet space away from screens can all encourage better choices. Even something as simple as placing printers or recycling points a short walk from desks can add a few extra steps to everyone’s day.

Respecting rest and boundaries

Healthier working habits are not only about movement and food. Rest is just as important. Clear expectations around working hours, sensible limits on out of hours messages and encouragement to take annual leave all help people recover properly between busy periods.

For hybrid teams, it can help to agree on shared core hours, leaving the rest of the day more flexible. This gives people the freedom to fit in a morning walk, a school run or a proper lunch break without feeling they are letting anyone down.

Supporting healthy eating

Busy days often lead to rushed meals and a reliance on whatever is quickest. Employers can make a positive difference by offering healthier options at team events, making sure there is somewhere pleasant to eat away from desks and avoiding back to back meetings that leave no time for lunch.

These are small touches, but they show that the organisation cares about how people feel, not just what they produce.

Listening to what staff actually want

Every team is different, and what works well in one workplace may not suit another. The most successful approaches tend to start with a conversation. Short surveys, informal chats and open feedback sessions can reveal what would make the biggest difference to people’s everyday routines.

When staff feel involved in shaping these changes, they are far more likely to embrace them. It also ensures that time and effort are spent on ideas that genuinely help rather than on well meaning schemes that nobody uses.

A healthier workplace benefits everyone

Encouraging healthier working habits is not about telling people how to live their lives. It is about creating the conditions that make good choices feel natural and achievable. When employers lead by example, build movement into the day, value comfort, respect rest and listen to their teams, the results are felt by everyone.

People feel more energised, more focused and more positive about their work, and businesses benefit from a team that is happier and better able to thrive. For London’s employers, that is a change well worth making.