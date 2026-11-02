More shoppers than usual go straight to the search bar during sale week, and they have far less patience. Most already know what they want, often from an email or an advertisement. If the first results aren’t right, a competitor with the same discount is just a tab away. Below are five things that tend to break during a sale. All of them can be checked in one day before it begins.

1. Sold-out products at the top of results

During a sale, stock can change within minutes. If search is showing sold-out products, shoppers are clicking through to products they can’t buy, and some of them leave.

Find out how fast search learns a product is out of stock and what happens next. It should push the item down, hide it, or mark it as out of stock clearly.

If updates are slow, don’t switch to real-time stock syncing just before the sale. Under peak load, constant index updates can overload your database or slow down search itself. Safer options are more frequent batch updates with a short cache or a ranking rule that pushes low-stock and sold-out products down the results. Some search services do this for sold-out products by default: Eanell.ai , for example, automatically moves out-of-stock products to the end of the results, with no extra ranking rules needed.

How to test: set a test product’s stock to zero and time how long the search takes to reflect it. Whatever fix you choose, test it under load well before the sale starts.

2. What “Black Friday” returns

Shoppers often search for the sale itself. With basic keyword matching, “Black Friday” can return black T-shirts and black trainers, because “black” matches the product colour. “Sale,” “deals,” “discount,” and “offers” have the same problem: they match random products or return nothing.

People who type “Black Friday” usually expect to see a list of discounted products. If your search tool allows it, map these queries to a results page of sale items with filters and sorting. If it only supports redirects, send them to a sale page that lists products and lets shoppers filter them. Include common variations such as “Black Friday deals,” keep the list of terms short, and note when each rule should be removed (see point 4).

How to test: run these queries now, before the campaign goes live, and again on launch morning once sale prices are active.

3. Gift and price queries

From late November, many searches don’t include a product name. Shoppers type “gifts for dad,” “gift for her under £50,” or “secret santa.” These queries contain a recipient and a budget instead.

Basic search treats “50” as just another word and looks for it in product titles, so results are random or empty. To handle these queries, the search needs to pick out the budget, the recipient, and the product type and turn them into filters. Some search services and platform apps offer this to different degrees.

If your setup can’t do this, don’t create a redirect for every gift query. That list will grow faster than anyone can manage. A simpler option is a few gift guide pages, linked from a banner on the results page, and removed after Christmas.

How to test: write down 10 to 15 typical gift queries and check whether the results stay within the stated budget.

4. Promotional rules that outlive the sale

Sale week usually brings extra merchandising rules: a pinned deal of the day, boosts for discounted products, and seasonal synonyms such as “xmas” for “christmas.” They work well during the sale. The problem comes afterwards.

Rules without an end date stay live. In December, shoppers may still see November’s promotions at the top of the results, sometimes with prices that no longer apply. Set an expiry date on every rule if your tool allows it. If it doesn’t, keep a list of each rule, who added it, and when it should come off, and make one person responsible for removing them after the sale.

5. Search speed and limits under peak traffic

Search that’s instant on a normal Tuesday can slow down under sale-day traffic. If you host your own search engine, run a load test at several times your usual traffic. Look at both the autocomplete and results pages, as autocomplete makes a request on nearly every keystroke.

If you use a SaaS search service, look at your plan to see limits on requests. Many plans charge extra if you go over the limit, and the bill for peak week can be a surprise. Ask your provider what happens when you hit the limit: extra fees, throttling, or slower responses.

Be realistic, but plan for an outage too. Switching to built-in search on your platform sounds easy, but the two systems usually store data differently, so filters, sorting, and even the page layout can break. A complete fallback needs to be built and tested well in advance. A simpler option is a reduced mode: a plain list of results without filters, or a short message with links to the sale page and top categories. Either is better than an error page, as long as you’ve tested it before the sale.

During the sale

The work doesn’t stop once the sale starts. Once a day, check which queries returned no results. Many search tools and platform apps have a report for this. Fix the most common ones with a synonym or by mapping them to the right results. Each fix often takes minutes and helps keep shoppers who would otherwise take their basket elsewhere.