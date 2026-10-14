What does a WeChat lead cost a London B2B firm?

A London consultancy, software house or freight firm with Chinese clients usually wins them the slow way. A trade fair, a referral, a partner dinner in Shanghai. That works, but it does not scale, and it leaves the sales pipeline at the mercy of the travel calendar.

Paid social is the obvious next step, and in China that means WeChat. For a B2B seller, advertising through WeChat Moments puts a lead form in the same feed where buyers read posts from colleagues and suppliers. The harder question is commercial: what does each usable lead cost, and is the deal worth it?

Why would a London B2B firm advertise in China at all?

Because the buyers are there and they rarely search on Google. Mainland professionals do much of their work chat, reading and supplier checks inside WeChat. A firm with no presence there is close to invisible to them.

The trade case is also real. China remains a large export market for UK services, from consulting to education and finance. Firms that already sell into Asia often find Chinese enquiries arriving with no channel to answer them.

Paid ads do not replace relationships. They fill the gap between trade fairs, so the pipeline keeps moving between visits. A prospect who has seen your name in the feed is also warmer when you finally meet in person.

What must be ready before the first ad runs?

More than most London marketers expect. Nanjing Marketing Group lists the sign-up conditions as some of the strictest in the industry. Plan for these steps before you set a launch date:

A verified WeChat Official Account. This is the company’s own page inside WeChat, verified against a business licence. A permitted industry. WeChat publishes which sectors may advertise, and some need extra licences. Published content. The Official Account needs at least two articles before ads are approved. A first deposit. The agency puts the opening budget at around 7,000 RMB, and overseas companies can now apply. A landing point. A click can open the Official Account, a Mini Program, an H5 web page or an app.

Each step can take weeks. Treat the setup as a project in its own right, with an owner and a deadline.

How much does a qualified lead really cost?

The answer turns on two levers: the bidding model and the width of your audience. Advertisers choose between CPM, a price per thousand views, and oCPM, where the system adjusts bids towards a target cost. Nanjing Marketing Group says it usually prefers CPM because it gives more control.

Narrow B2B targeting pushes prices up. The agency notes that a campaign collecting lead forms can see a CPM of 30 RMB or more. That cost buys views, not enquiries.

Its published B2B example is useful because it is modest. A three-month campaign for a trade compliance software firm produced seven leads at 147 US dollars each. Four of the seven proved to be high-quality prospects after follow-up.

That gives a London finance director a simple test. Divide the campaign cost by the number of qualified leads, not all leads. Then compare it with your average contract value and your usual close rate. If one signed client covers a year of spend, the maths can work even at small volumes.

Who answers a lead from Shanghai at 3am London time?

Someone has to, quickly. China runs eight hours ahead of London, so most enquiries land overnight or before breakfast. A form that waits a day for a reply often goes cold.

Firms usually pick one of three routes:

A Mandarin-speaking team member who works early shifts in London.

An agency or partner in China that triages leads and books calls.

An automated reply inside the Official Account, followed by a human call within hours.

The London Chamber of Commerce offers international trade support for firms building this kind of overseas sales process. Its advisers cover documents, market research and trade missions.

What data rules apply to a lead form?

A lead form collects names, phone numbers and job titles from people in mainland China. That brings China’s data law into play, even for a company based in London.

China’s personal information law applies to processing outside China when the purpose is to offer products or services to people there. Consent is the most common legal basis for processing. Moving that data back to a London CRM can trigger extra cross-border rules.

Currency is the other line item that boards forget. Ad budgets are paid in RMB, and currency swings can move the real cost of a campaign month to month. Agree a budget in sterling with a margin for the exchange rate.

Questions for the board before funding a test

Is our Official Account verified, and is our sector allowed to advertise?

What is our average contract value with a Chinese client?

Who will answer leads within hours, in Mandarin?

Where will lead data be stored, and on what legal basis?

What qualified-lead cost would make us stop, and what would make us scale?

Treating WeChat as a sales channel

WeChat ads are not a brand exercise for most B2B firms. They are a paid lead source with a price you can measure. Get the account, the follow-up team and the data handling right first. That is the same order of work as any online advertising spend at home. Once those are in place, the cost per lead becomes a number a board can judge.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does a London firm need a Chinese office to run ads?

Overseas companies can now apply, according to agencies that run these campaigns. Verification still needs a business licence and a permitted industry, so expect paperwork either way.

How many ads will one WeChat user see in a day?

WeChat raised the cap to two Moments ads per user every 24 hours in 2019. That limit keeps the feed personal and makes each impression scarce.

Which bidding model suits B2B lead forms best?

CPM gives tighter control over spend, which suits a first test. oCPM can save time once you know your target cost per lead.

Should leads go straight into our London CRM?

Not without a check on China’s cross-border data rules. Take legal advice on consent wording and transfer conditions before you connect the form.