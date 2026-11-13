CI/CD Consulting: What a UK cloud team should check before hiring

CI/CD consulting means bringing in specialists from outside the company to design, build or repair the pipeline that takes code from a developer’s commit to a running production release. Before signing anything, a cloud team should check seven things: whether the consultant measures delivery performance first, whether the scope is written as concrete deliverables, how quality and AI-generated code are handled, how credentials are secured, how releases are rolled back, what the pipeline costs to run, and who owns it once the engagement ends.

Engineering leads rarely call for help because they have no pipeline. They call because the one they have is slow, fragile or understood by one person. Since coding assistants and agents arrived, there is a new complaint too: developers write code faster than the pipeline can safely check it.

What a CI/CD engagement actually covers

Continuous integration (CI) means merging changes often and testing each automatically. Continuous delivery (CD) keeps every change releasable. The pipeline is the assembly line of what some engineering leaders now call a software factory: a standard, repeatable path through the whole software development lifecycle (SDLC), from ticket to code, test, release and monitoring. A typical engagement covers:

an audit of the current build, test and release process;

pipeline design: branching, environments, test stages and approval gates;

implementation as code in the team’s own repository;

security hardening, from secrets handling to dependency and image scanning;

pipeline performance and running costs;

documentation, runbooks and knowledge transfer.

Signs it is time to bring in a specialist

Deployments depend on one named person and a sequence of manual commands.

Flaky tests are re-run rather than fixed, so nobody trusts a red build.

Cloud credentials sit in pipeline files or chat messages.

AI-assisted pull requests pile up waiting for review.

Slow builds and a rising runner bill that nobody owns.

Seven things to check before you hire

1. Do they start with a baseline?

A credible consultant measures before changing anything. The usual yardstick is the DORA software delivery metrics , which now number five: change lead time, deployment frequency, failed deployment recovery time, change fail rate and deployment rework rate. Ask for them at the start and at handover, alongside pipeline duration and cost per deploy. Without a baseline, “the pipeline is faster now” is an opinion.

2. Is the scope written as deliverables?

“Improve CI/CD” is not a scope. Look for named outputs: which services get pipelines, which environments are covered, which tests run at which stage, and what “done” means.

3. How do they handle quality and AI-generated code?

QA belongs inside the pipeline, not after it. Ask for a test strategy that sets out which unit, integration, contract and end-to-end tests run at which stage, with quality gates that block a merge rather than just report. Flaky tests should be quarantined and fixed, not re-run.

AI coding tools raise the stakes. Authoring gets faster, so more change hits the pipeline and human review becomes the bottleneck. Ask how the consultant would:

make tests a hard gate, so generated code cannot merge on a reviewer’s goodwill;

run static analysis (SAST), secret detection and dependency scanning on every change, since assistants happily suggest outdated or invented packages;

apply risk-based review: light checks for low-risk changes, senior review for authentication, payments, data and infrastructure code;

govern agents: what an AI agent may open, change or merge, with which permissions, and how its actions are logged;

keep a tested rollback for when a confident but wrong change gets through.

4. How will pipeline credentials be handled?

Long-lived cloud access keys stored as pipeline secrets remain a common weak point. On AWS, the better pattern is OpenID Connect (OIDC) federation: AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) trusts an external identity provider, such as GitHub Actions, and the pipeline assumes an IAM role that issues temporary credentials. Ask how roles will be scoped so that each pipeline, and each AI agent, can touch only what it deploys.

5. What happens when a release goes wrong?

Ask which deployment strategy suits each service: blue/green, canary or linear. AWS CodeDeploy ships predefined Amazon ECS configurations such as CodeDeployDefault.ECSCanary10Percent5Minutes and CodeDeployDefault.ECSLinear10PercentEvery1Minutes. The consultant should explain how a rollback is triggered and show that it has been tested.

6. Have they looked at performance and running costs?

CI/CD has its own bill, and it grows quietly. A consultant with FinOps habits will look at:

build minutes and runner costs, broken down by repository and pipeline;

dependency, Docker layer and test caching, so unchanged work is not rebuilt;

right-sized runners, and spot or ephemeral self-hosted runners for heavy jobs;

cost per pipeline run and per production deploy, tracked over time.

7. Are they tool-neutral, and what does handover look like?

The right tool usually follows where the code lives. GitHub teams tend to use GitHub Actions, GitLab teams GitLab CI, and AWS-centric organisations AWS CodePipeline with CodeBuild. Be wary of anyone who recommends the same stack everywhere or proposes a rebuild before seeing what works.

A good engagement is designed to end. Ask about documentation, runbooks, knowledge-transfer sessions and a support window. If only the consultant can change the pipeline afterwards, you have swapped one single point of failure for another.

What it costs

Pricing is usually split into a short, fixed-scope audit followed by implementation. Devopsity, an AWS consultancy, lists a pipeline audit from €480 (approximately £410) for eight hours, and full implementation engagements of three to four weeks typically ranging from €3,000 to €6,000 (approximately £2,600 to £5,200), depending on complexity and the number of services. Prices are as published by Devopsity and correct as of 30 October 2026. Devopsity’s breakdown of what a CI/CD engagement includes is a useful checklist for comparing proposals. Whoever you approach, tie the price to the deliverables agreed in point two.

Questions worth asking on the first call

Which metrics, including cost per deploy, will you measure before and after?

How will the pipeline authenticate to AWS without long-lived keys?

What gates will AI-generated code pass before it reaches production?

What is the tested rollback plan for each service?

What will our team be able to do alone when you leave?

Frequently asked questions

How long does a CI/CD consulting engagement take?

It depends on the estate. Devopsity quotes three to five days for a pipeline audit, two to three weeks for design and implementation on a single-service application, and four to eight weeks for complex set-ups such as monorepos or multi-service, multi-environment estates. The stages, from audit to handover, are set out on Devopsity’s CI/CD service page .

Is continuous delivery the same as continuous deployment?

No. With continuous delivery a person decides when a ready change goes live; with continuous deployment, everything that passes the pipeline is released automatically.

Do we need to rebuild our pipeline from scratch?

Rarely. The biggest gains usually come from fixing what exists: faster builds, missing scans, federated access instead of stored keys, reliable tests, and staging and rollback stages.

With AI speeding up the writing of code, checking the baseline, the quality gates, the security model, the costs and the exit before you sign matters more than it used to.