Plans to house more than 1,200 asylum seekers at a former military site in Oxfordshire have triggered warnings that the government could be compromising Britain’s ability to prepare for war by repurposing land still used for defence training.

Calum Miller, Liberal Democrat MP for Bicester and Woodstock, said part of MoD Bicester remained in use by a bomb disposal unit, challenging Home Office claims that the site was “no longer in active use” by the Ministry of Defence.

He warned that converting the land into asylum accommodation could undermine military preparedness at a time when ministers are urging the country to prepare for the possibility of conflict.

The dispute comes after Angela Rayner, the communities secretary, approved full planning permission last week for the site’s conversion, despite strong opposition from nearby residents.

The neighbouring village of Piddington, with a population of about 360, attracted national attention after residents symbolically voted to declare independence from the UK in protest at the proposals.

Miller said the military land was still being used for bomb disposal training, which he argued was essential to maintaining operational capability.

The training was carried out “in order to be effective in war”, he said, adding that using the site for asylum accommodation could put “our preparedness for the conflict that the Defence Secretary has asked us to think about” at risk.

His intervention raises questions about the government’s decision to turn former defence facilities into part of its strategy for reducing the use of hotels to accommodate asylum seekers.

Wes Streeting, the defence secretary, said last month that Britain needed to be ready for war within 1,000 days. Miller argued that this required the country to make full use of its available military assets.

“This means we need to use all the military assets that we have,” he said, according to the BBC.

The Home Office has insisted that no final decision has been made on the Bicester proposals, despite the granting of planning permission allowing the process to continue.

The government has increasingly looked to former military bases as an alternative to asylum hotels, which have proved politically contentious and costly. Asylum seekers are already being housed at former bases in Crowborough, East Sussex, and Wethersfield, Essex.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has argued that asylum accommodation should be distributed more fairly across the country, rather than concentrated in poorer communities.

A Home Office spokesperson said the government was working towards a fairer distribution of accommodation and had saved more than £1bn in costs since the election.

The department said its plans included closing all asylum hotels and moving people into alternative accommodation, including former military sites.

“These are designed to be self-contained, with 24/7 security and CCTV, to minimise the impact on the local community,” the spokesperson said.

But the controversy exposes a difficult trade-off for ministers: the need to reduce the cost and political pressure associated with asylum hotels while ensuring that facilities with potential defence value are not diverted from military requirements.

With the government itself warning of the need to strengthen Britain’s readiness for conflict, Miller’s challenge puts the strategic case for using military land under renewed scrutiny.