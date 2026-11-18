On the first of the month, a subscriber’s renewal is declined because her checking account is empty. She has not decided to leave, and by Friday, when she is paid, the same card would go through. If the money never arrives, the store loses a subscriber who never chose to leave, which the industry calls involuntary churn.

Running Klaviyo and retention for subscription brands, I often see stores treat every failed charge the same way, with the same retries and the same email. So my team followed every failed renewal payment in the stores we run and audit, from November 2025 to September 2026, and read in each store’s subscription app which payments came back, how and when.

How often payments fail and come back

At the typical store, the one in the middle, about one renewal charge in seven fails on the first try. The typical store wins back 42% of those failed payments, while the top quarter win back between 55% and 73%.

What the bank’s reason tells you

When a charge fails, the bank returns a reason, and that reason goes a long way toward deciding whether the money comes back. In the roughly half of our stores whose app records it, 32% of failures at the typical store were insufficient funds, and 68% of those came back, nearly all on a plain retry of the card on file. About a quarter of failures were a card that can never be charged again, because it was revoked or the bank asked the store to stop retrying. Roughly one in ten of those came back, almost only after the subscriber entered a new card. A response of “do not honor” sounds just as final, yet 46% of those came back at the typical store, mostly on a plain retry, so it is worth treating as a temporary decline.

Most of the money that came back arrived by the third retry, yet later retries still won back 16% of all failed payments at the typical store.

Where subscribers leave

At the typical store, 14% of failed payments ended with the subscriber pausing or canceling before the money came back. Where the app shows the timing, about half of those cancellations came at the very first notice.

Recovery also differs by how people pay. In the same stores, 62% of failed card payments came back at the typical store, compared with 37% for Shop Pay and 31% for Apple Pay. Our reading, which the data cannot prove, is that a card can be retried or updated, while a failed digital wallet payment usually needs the subscriber to pay again.

What to change first

I would route each failure by its reason, retrying an empty account quietly and asking for a new card straight away when the card can never be charged again. I would keep retrying past the third attempt, and I would make the first message after a failed charge lead with a one-tap way to fix the payment, since about half of those cancellations come at that first message. Wallet payers need a one-tap link to pay again. The tables are in our involuntary churn benchmarks.

George Kapernaros is the founder and CEO of YOCTO, a Klaviyo agency for subscription brands.