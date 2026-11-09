London has no shortage of virtual agencies. Walk through Shoreditch or Fitzrovia, and you’ll pass a dozen studios that could build a stunning homepage. Finding one that is definitely aware of Kentico is an exceptional story.

Kentico is a successful platform; however, it rewards specialists. The distinction between a group that has shipped one Kentico web page and a group that has shipped fifty indicates quickly: how content material fashions are structured, how integrations are handled, how enhancements are planned, and what kind of ache your entrepreneurs sense after they log in on a Monday morning.

The timing matters, too. Many London businesses are nonetheless strolling Kentico thirteen-or-older variations and are actually weighing the flow to Xperience via means of Kentico. That migration isn’t an easy model bump. It touches content material, URLs, custom code, integrations, and SEO. The associate you select will determine how easily that goes.

This listing brings together 5 Kentico improvement companions that both function from London or frequently supply for UK and London-primarily based businesses. Some are full-service agencies; others are engineering-targeted specialists. All of them have actual Kentico credentials.

How the companies were selected

Four criteria were applied. First, verifiable Kentico experience: associate status, licensed developers, and recognized awards, including Kentico Site of the Month and Site of the Year. Second, migration and improvement capabilities, as these are common priorities for London-based Kentico projects. Third, integration depth, since Kentico rarely operates in isolation and typically connects to CRM, ERP, e-commerce, or product data systems. Fourth, long-term support, because investing in kentico development services means committing to a platform that requires ongoing maintenance and improvement, not just a one-off launch.

Top 5 Kentico Development Agencies in London

# Company Best For Overall 1 Bits Orchestra Businesses and agencies that need a dedicated Kentico engineering partner for complex migrations, Kentico 13 to Xperience by Kentico upgrades, ERP and CRM integrations, and multi-site platforms on Microsoft .NET. 5.0/5 2 Ridgeway Brands that want a Kentico-only partner with a London office, strong e-commerce experience, and a focus on search, user journeys, and conversion. 4.9/5 3 Modern Citizens Organisations looking for a full-service Kentico Gold Partner that combines brand, UX, content, and performance marketing with Kentico builds. 4.8/5 4 Crafted Marketing-led teams that want Kentico development tightly connected with SEO, paid media, and award-winning website work. 4.7/5 5 MMT Larger organisations that need an experienced, award-winning Kentico Xperience team for omnichannel digital experiences. 4.6/5

1. Bits Orchestra

Bits Orchestra isn’t a London studio, and it no longer has to be one. It is a software program engineering organization for complicated net platforms, established in Lviv, Ukraine, with a workplace in Orlando, Florida, and a protracted list of tasks for customers throughout the UK, North America, and Europe. It earns the top spot right here for one easy reason: whilst a Kentico undertaking is surely difficult, that is the sort of crew you need on it.

The organization specialises in the modernization of enterprise-important web platforms, CMS, and DXP on Microsoft .NET, and Kentico sits at the centre of that expertise. Bits Orchestra is a Kentico Xperience Bronze Partner and a Top-three Kentico dealer in Eastern Europe, led by CEO and co-founder Roman Hutnyk, a former Kentico MVP. The crew consists of 10 Kentico Certified Developers and a pair of Kentico Certified Marketers, and has worked on 65+ Kentico tasks, consisting of 27 direct-purchaser websites and further white-label paintings. Its Kentico builds have accrued five Site of the Month awards and a pair of Site of the Year finalist recognitions.

What sets the organization apart is the kind of paintings it chooses to take on. Bits Orchestra specializes in the tough stuff of Kentico: rescuing underperforming builds, upgrading legacy versions, migrating from Kentico thirteen to Xperience through Kentico, integrating with ERP, CRM, and product-facts systems, and rolling out multi-web page, multi-logo ecosystems. Every engagement begins offevolved with an evaluation of what has to live, what creates risk, and what wishes to change, so customers keep away from a useless rebuild.

Its flagship undertaking indicates how that performs out in practice. The crew migrated a 12,000+ SKU platform serving 350+ sellers throughout 18 international locations from Kentico Thirteen to Xperience through Kentico, finishing the cutover in an un-married weekend and with no reported incidents. For a London enterprise with a large, revenue-important website, that sort of managed migration is precisely the final result to pursue.

There is likewise a particular perspective for London agencies. Bits Orchestra offers private white-label Kentico engineering for virtual and advertising agencies, so a London innovative store can maintain its purchaser relationships and layout paintings in-residence whilst counting on an expert crew for the heavy .NET and Kentico improvement. Senior architects live responsible via release and stabilization, and the crew prepares Kentico content material and facts foundations for AI readiness and decides on AI integrations.

Since 2017, Bits Orchestra has added 130+ tasks and holds a 5.0 score on Clutch, zero score on Clutch, primarily based totally on 30+ demonstrated reviews. It is likewise an ISTQB Gold Partner. Pricing is strangely transparent: CMS and migration exams begin at $1,500, defined-scope migrations from $15,000, and complicated or multi-webpage migrations from $25,000. If you’re evaluating Kentico improvement offerings for a migration or a platform that has grown tough to manage, that is a sturdy region to begin.

Things to consider: the crew works remotely with UK customers as opposed to from a London workplace, and it’s built for complicated platforms, so it isn’t the proper fit for an easy brochure website.

2. Ridgeway

Ridgeway has been operating with Kentico since it turned into a Kentico partner in 2010 and describes itself as the biggest Kentico-best associate within the UK. The employer has workplaces in London and Oxfordshire, holds Kentico Gold Partner status, and incorporates Kentico’s Quality Expert accreditation.

Its portfolio is complete of recognisable patron brands, together with Krispy Kreme, YO!, Twinings, HMV, Silver Spoon, and De Beers. Ridgeway additionally constructed Baking Mad, which received Kentico Global Site of the Year in 2017. The group consists of Kentico-targeted analysts, UX consultants, content material writers, and technical experts, supported with the aid of an in-residence Kentico MVP.

What makes Ridgeway attractive is its industrial mindset. The group places herbal search, person journeys, and conversion at the centre of its projects, and treats release as the beginning of the relationship, with post-release guidance from Kentico-licensed experts.

Things to consider: Ridgeway’s expertise lies in logo, e-commerce, and conversion-targeted builds. If your challenge is specifically a deep back-end migration or a closely customised agency integration, take a look at how a whole lot of those paintings they manage in-residence.

3. Modern Citizens

Modern Citizens is a relatively new call with an extended Kentico records at the back of it. The enterprise turned into fashioned with the aid of using bringing collectively Creature London, Positive London, Positive Netherlands, and DUNKD, and operates as a part of the Candid platform with workplaces in London, Amsterdam, and Rotterdam and a group of greater than one hundred specialists.

On the Kentico side, Modern Citizens holds Kentico Gold Partner status, has a seat at the Kentico Advisory Board, and counts Kentico MVPs amongst its people. The enterprise actively helps establishments shifting from Kentico Xperience thirteen to Xperience with the aid of using Kentico, in addition to groups that need to re-platform away from larger, more steeply-priced DXPs.

Its shape is constructed around 8 modules: strategic consultancy, logo design, virtual build, content material creation, logo advertising, overall performance advertising, UX design, and facts analysis. For a London enterprise that needs an unmarried associate to deal with the Kentico platform and the advertising around it, that breadth is a clear advantage.

Things to consider: a modular, complete-career version works fine while you plan to apply numerous of these services. If you want targeted Kentico engineering, a more specialized associate can also provide a leaner engagement.

4. Crafted

Crafted is an impartial virtual organization based in 2008. It is primarily based totally in Ipswich instead of relevant London, however it really works with most important London cultural and patron brands, consisting of The British Library, The Natural History Museum, Le Shuttle, and Médecins Sans Frontières.

The agency is a long-standing Kentico Gold Partner and says it’s far the organization Kentico asks for comments on its platform. It highlights 4 Kentico Website of the Year wins and has around eighty in-residence professionals throughout advertising, development, testing, task management, and UX. Crafted has additionally been named Large search engine marketing Agency of the Year on the European Search Awards and one in every of 8 main EMEA companies via way of means of Google.

That advertising pedigree is the primary reason to remember Crafted. If your Kentico web page desires to perform in search and paid channels from day one, having builders and entrepreneurs under one roof could make an actual difference.

Things to remember: Crafted’s centre of gravity is advertising performance. For complicated technical migrations, ask for particular examples of improvement and integration initiatives comparable in scale to yours.

5. MMT

MMT has more than twelve years of Kentico implementation and integration experience and describes its in-residence Kentico Xperience group as one of the most important globally. It has become the primary associate in Europe to be licensed as a Kentico Quality Expert.

The agency has received 24 Kentico Site of the Month and Site of the Year awards for customers together with Bacardi, Translink, Sovereign Housing Association, Boots Hearing Care, Allergan, and Hodder Education. Its offerings span virtual enjoy, virtual products, and virtual transformation, which fit businesses making plans for broader, multi-channel programmes around their Kentico platform.

Things to remember: MMT is a sturdy choice for larger, multi-movement programmes. Smaller groups with a targeted Kentico improve can also additionally discover a professional associate extra efficient.

How to choose the right Kentico partner in London

The proper associate relies upon much less on postcode and extra at the hassle you are attempting to solve.

If you need a London-primarily based team with deep Kentico consciousness and e-trade strength, Ridgeway is an apparent candidate. If you want brand, UX, content material, and advertising and marketing along the way, Modern Citizens or Crafted will come up with that breadth. If you’re jogging a bigger programme with many shifting parts, MMT’s enjoy and award file are really well worth a near look.

But in case your principal venture is technical, consisting of a growing older Kentico thirteen platform, a closely customised construct that no one desires to touch, complicated ERP or CRM integrations, or a multi-webpage property that desires to transport to Xperience via means of Kentico without dropping traffic, an engineering-centered expert like Bits Orchestra is regularly the more secure bet. It is likewise a realistic choice for London groups that want dependable Kentico builders behind the scenes.

Whichever manner you lean, ask each shortlisted associate the identical questions. How would you execute the migration in phases? How will you protect the URLs and preserve rankings? Which integrations have you built that resemble the project’s? Who remains responsible after launch? The solutions will quickly separate actual Kentico enjoy from a nice-looking portfolio.

Final thoughts

Kentico may be one of the maximum snug systems to stay with, or one of the maximum frustrating, and the distinction typically comes right all the way down to who constructed it. A proper partner will shape content material so entrepreneurs can plan independently, preserve integrations cleanly, plan enhancements earlier than they end up as emergencies, and live long after launch.

London gives lots of choice. Take the time to suit the associate for your platform, your crew, and the following few years of your roadmap, not just the subsequent release. That is how a Kentico internet site stops being a challenge and begins evolving into an asset.

The above information does not constitute any form of endorsement, advice or recommendation by London Loves Business. Appropriate independent advice should be obtained before making any such decision.