Labour accused of surrendering to benefits fraudsters as £200m welfare crackdown faces axe

Labour has been accused of surrendering to benefits fraudsters after the Chancellor John Healey was tipped to abandon a planned crackdown on Universal Credit claimants’ savings that was expected to save taxpayers £200m.

The proposal, announced by former Chancellor Rachel Reeves while she was in No 11, aimed to strengthen checks on claimants’ financial assets and prevent people with savings above the £16,000 threshold from accessing unemployment benefits.

The scheme was forecast to generate £200m in savings by 2030. But reports in The Telegraph suggest Mr Healey is now preparing to scrap the plans, potentially leaving taxpayers facing an additional £15m bill over the next two years, according to Treasury forecasts.

The prospect of abandoning the measures has sparked a furious political backlash, with the Conservatives accusing ministers of retreating from efforts to tackle welfare abuse while public spending continues to rise.

Helen Whately, the Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary, said: “There will be no savings in this Parliament and they don’t even want to make savings over the next decade.

“Millions of people are trapped on benefits and hardworking taxpayers are being forced to foot an ever-growing bill. We desperately need a Government with the backbone to tackle our broken welfare system.”

The controversy comes as ministers attempt to balance pressure to control the welfare bill with promises to provide additional support to vulnerable households.

Labour has announced a £40m winter support scheme to help patients with conditions including heart disease and frailty, aiming to prevent serious illness and reduce hospital admissions.

The funding will be redirected from existing GP budgets for the financial year ending April 2027. Doctors will be able to identify patients considered most vulnerable during the colder months and provide additional care before their conditions deteriorate.

The contrasting announcements underline the political challenge facing ministers: finding savings in an increasingly expensive welfare system while simultaneously diverting public money towards protecting vulnerable people.

For taxpayers, the question is whether the Government can deliver both promises without allowing the benefits bill to spiral further.