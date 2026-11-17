Andy Burnham’s campaign to reshape Britain’s relationship with the European Union risks reopening the Brexit divide and further alienating Labour’s traditional working-class supporters, a Labour MP has warned.

Jonathan Hinder, a Red Wall MP, said voters in Labour’s former industrial heartlands had spent years feeling ignored and dismissed by a party they once regarded as their natural political home.

Revisiting the EU question, he argued, could deepen that estrangement and accelerate the movement of working-class voters towards Reform.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Hinder questioned whether Labour wanted to represent affluent metropolitan constituencies or communities in its traditional northern heartlands.

“Put aside the voter demographics right now, do we want to be for people in Putney or people in Pendle?” he asked.

He said the Brexit referendum had accelerated a political realignment that had been developing over decades, with millions of working-class voters turning away from Labour because they believed the party was no longer listening to them.

Hinder warned against reopening the argument in a way that made Leave voters feel their political choices were being dismissed.

"Do we want to be for people in Putney, or people in Pendle?" Labour MP Jonathan Hinder tells #Newsnight that Andy Burnham's Brexit reset risks pushing the party away from its "traditional working class base" in industrial Britain. pic.twitter.com/sPaQBuGVZ7 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 16, 2026

He said some constituents had felt branded “thick northern racists” by Labour figures and supporters over the past decade, although he acknowledged that Sir Keir Starmer had not used those words.

“I’m not talking about what the Prime Minister said. Obviously, he’s not saying that,” Hinder said.

But he warned that trying to tear the country apart again over Europe, while pushing Labour further away from its traditional working-class base, would be a “big mistake”.

The intervention exposes a potential faultline within Labour as the Government pursues a closer relationship with Brussels. While ministers argue that closer co-operation can deliver economic benefits without reversing Brexit, the politics of the issue remain particularly sensitive in constituencies where Leave voters helped reshape the electoral map.

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice seized on Hinder’s comments, claiming Burnham’s approach represented another betrayal of working-class communities that voted to leave the EU.

“For once this Labour MP is right,” Tice said, accusing Labour of sneering at voters who disagreed with it.

He warned that the approach risked further eroding Labour’s support across the Midlands and north of England, adding that Reform intended to champion voters he claimed Labour had abandoned.

The row comes as Starmer prepares to sign a series of agreements with the EU at a summit on Friday, covering food standards, emissions trading and youth mobility as part of his Brexit reset.

The Prime Minister is also exploring options for the longer-term relationship with Brussels and has refused to rule out rejoining the EU after the next general election.

For Labour, the challenge is to secure closer European ties without reviving the political divisions that helped drive many of its traditional supporters away.