Launching a nicotine pouch brand in the UK before the 2027 ad ban

Until this autumn, British law had very little to say about nicotine pouches, apart from general product safety rules. They had no age limit of their own and no advertising restrictions written for them. The Tobacco and Vapes Act 2026, which received Royal Assent on 29 April, is changing that in stages. Its first pouch rules apply from 29 October 2026, and the government intends to end advertising and sponsorship of nicotine products from 1 June 2027.

Founders planning their own pouch brand will feel the second date most, since it decides how much time is left to get a product into shops while it can still be promoted.

What changes, and when

Date What changes Who it affects 29 October 2026 Sale to under-18s becomes an offence, online too, and so does buying for someone under 18 Every retailer and online shop 29 October 2026 Free giveaways to the public and “substantial discount” promotions become offences Brands, wholesalers, retailers 1 June 2027 (intended) Advertising and sponsorship of nicotine products banned UK-wide, including paid online ads and sponsored social posts Brands, agencies, media owners Not set yet New rules on packaging and in-store display, consulted on until 2 October 2026 Brand owners, retailers

Government guidance for retailers, which covers all four nations, sets out the penalties. In England, Wales and Scotland a sale to a minor carries a £200 fixed penalty. The promotion offences can go to court, and in England and Wales the maximum is 12 months in prison.

Why June 2027 matters more than this month

Most of the October changes fall on retailers. Shops already ask for ID when they sell tobacco or vapes, so pouches simply join an existing routine.

The 2027 ban works differently. It takes away the channels a new brand would normally use to get known, from paid search to sponsored content. The government’s own summary names paid online adverts and sponsored social media posts among the things that will be caught. Retail websites can still give factual information about the products they sell.

How this plays out in the market is still a forecast, but the logic is easy to follow. A brand launched in summer 2027 could find itself with listings on retailer sites and few other ways to become known. Brands already in shops and wholesale catalogues by June are likely to have a head start. Later entrants may struggle to close the gap with marketing spend if the usual paid channels are closed to them.

For a founder this moves the whole plan forward. Counting back from June, there are buyer meetings, samples, artwork approval and a first production run to fit into roughly seven months.



Worth checking with a lawyer: the published summaries don’t say how trade communications between businesses will be treated, and the details will come in secondary legislation. A sales plan shouldn’t rely on an exemption nobody has confirmed yet.

Own factory or white label

For a first range, most founders go with white label. Setting up a filling line means buying machinery, sourcing raw materials and validating a formula, and all of it has to be paid for before any retailer has agreed to stock the product.

Under a white label arrangement the manufacturer produces the pouches and the founder supplies the brand. The founder chooses formulas, strengths and flavours and approves the can design, then the factory runs the batch. At this stage the two numbers that matter most are the smallest first order a factory will accept and the time it needs to deliver it.

Those terms differ widely between factories. FEDRS, an EU manufacturer whose pouches are already sold in the UK through partners, sets its minimum for white label pouch production at 2,000 cans, which can be split across flavours and strengths. Production takes up to 30 days from the point samples, formula and packaging are approved. Founders often underestimate that approval stage, since every extra round of artwork changes pushes the production start back by the same amount.

A small first order is also useful for another reason, which has to do with packaging.

Packaging rules are still open

The UK-wide consultation that closed on 2 October covered the packaging and shop display of tobacco, vaping and nicotine products. Its proposals were not limited to vapes. They included plain white packs with limited branding, flavour names reduced to simple descriptions such as “Apple”, and display restrictions in shops similar to those for tobacco. The government is still reviewing responses, so the final rules for pouches are not yet known.

In practice, ordering a year’s supply of printed cans with a strong flavour name on the lid is a gamble at the moment. If the rules change, stock in non-compliant packaging may have to be written off. Smaller print runs, and artwork designed to be updated cheaply, keep that risk down even if the price per can is a little higher.

What stays with the brand owner

Legal responsibility for a product sits with whoever places it on the UK market. For pouches made in the EU, that usually means the brand owner or the importer rather than the factory.

Product safety comes first. The UK does not yet have a legally binding standard for pouches, but there is a voluntary specification, BSI PAS 8877:2022, covering composition, manufacture and testing. Asking a supplier how its products compare against it is a quick way to learn how thoroughly the factory tests.

Lab tests on the finished product, and any documents a regulator asks for, also tend to be the brand owner’s job. Some manufacturers check the target market before a project starts, looking at whether sale is allowed and what limits apply to nicotine and other ingredients. Filings and lab testing still remain with the client. It helps to put that division of work in writing at the start.

Brands selling directly online have a separate task. From 29 October a tick box confirming the buyer is over 18 is unlikely to be enough, so proper age verification at checkout needs a place in the budget.

Imports add one more step. Since Brexit, goods from an EU factory go through customs on arrival, and a freight forwarder can confirm how pouches will be classified before the first pallet is shipped.

Questions to settle before the first order

Which retailers or wholesalers should stock the brand before June 2027, and when do their buyers review new lines? How many SKUs are needed at launch, and would two or three strengths and flavours be enough? Does the manufacturer’s minimum apply per order or per SKU? When does the production lead time start, and what happens if artwork changes after approval? Who will test the finished product, and against which specification? Could the packaging design be adapted to plain-pack or flavour-name rules without starting again?

Clear answers to these questions give a fair idea of whether a spring launch is realistic. The first one, about target retailers, is usually where to begin.

Rules described here are as of October 2026. Commencement dates and detail may change through secondary legislation.