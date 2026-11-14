‘Give up Donbas to join NATO?’: Zelensky reveals stunning question from Trump’s negotiators

The United States has for the first time asked Ukraine whether it would abandon the Donbas region in return for joining Nato, exposing the increasingly stark territorial choices confronting Kyiv as Washington presses ahead with efforts to end Russia’s war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 13 that American officials had raised the possibility directly, although he insisted Ukraine would not retreat from its positions or surrender its territory.

“The Americans asked: ‘And if Ukraine is in NATO, will Ukraine leave Donbas?’ This was the first time,” he told reporters.

The question highlights the central dilemma in negotiations involving Washington, Moscow and Kyiv: whether Ukraine could secure long-term protection against another Russian invasion at the cost of relinquishing territory that President Vladimir Putin has sought to seize.

Zelenskyy said there was no concrete proposal on the table and that any settlement would have to form part of a wider security package, rather than a simple exchange of land for membership.

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That package would include firm guarantees from Nato and the European Union, a well-equipped Ukrainian military with sufficient troops, weapons and financing for a defined period, and a reconstruction programme with clearly identified funding.

“If the American side confirms exactly this to us together with our other NATO colleagues, then I will ask the opinion of our society: do we accept it or not?” Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that he did not have the authority to make such a decision unilaterally. Nor, he said, would any arrangement amount to recognising occupied Ukrainian territory as Russian.

The president also cast doubt on the strength of the security assurances currently being discussed with Washington. The US had offered guarantees “similar to Articles 4 and 5” of the Nato treaty, he said, but rejected the prospect of American troops being stationed on Ukrainian soil when he asked whether they would form part of the arrangement.

Instead, US officials had described bilateral guarantees resembling agreements Washington has with Israel and some Arab countries, where American bases and air defence systems provide security.

Zelenskyy said Kyiv needed precise commitments spelling out what those assurances would mean in practice.

The distinction is significant. Nato’s Article 5 treats an armed attack against one member as an attack against all, while Article 4 provides for consultations when a member believes its security is threatened. A bilateral arrangement described as similar to those provisions would not automatically carry the same collective-defence obligations.

Zelenskyy has argued that Ukraine’s membership would strengthen the alliance itself. Referring to comments by French President Emmanuel Macron in Dublin, as well as support from Denmark and Nordic countries, he said Nato needed Ukraine.

“No matter what anyone says, NATO territory is territory without war,” he said.

The latest exchange follows the first trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US and Russia since February, held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11.

Before those discussions, a US official told Reuters that Washington had asked Moscow to accept security guarantees modelled on Article 5, while territorial questions should be left until the final stages of negotiations.

Reports have suggested that American negotiators explored redrawing boundaries in Donetsk and Luhansk to allow Russia to claim control without transferring Ukrainian cities. The Telegraph reported that Kyiv rejected the proposal.

Axios has separately reported that Washington would not agree to a security arrangement with Moscow without European and Ukrainian participation.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met Putin in Moscow on November 12 before holding talks with Zelenskyy in Dublin later that evening.

For Kyiv, the challenge is no longer simply securing an end to the fighting. It is ensuring that any peace agreement does not leave Ukraine exposed to another invasion — or force its population to accept territorial concessions without guarantees strong enough to make them lasting.