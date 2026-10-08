Want to send a parcel to Poland from UK but can’t find a box? Here’s how to pick one

Iryna from Bradford laid out the presents for her mum in Kraków on the bed: two books, a warm scarf and a photo album. It all has to get there before the holidays, but timing isn’t the issue. The issue is what to put it all in. She dug out three boxes from the loft, and none of them fit. When you need to send a parcel to Poland from UK, choosing the box usually takes longer than booking the shipment, and the size of the box affects what you pay.

What size box do you need? From a padded envelope to 30 kg

The easiest way is to go by standard sizes. Documents fit in an envelope that is 32 × 24 × 1 cm, a book or two take up 23 × 14 × 4 cm, and an ordinary shoebox is 35 × 20 × 15 cm. The books and scarf went into the shoebox like they’d been made for it, but the photo album seemed to have other ideas. Iryna took a box a bit bigger than a shoebox, and the album finally lay flat.

For bigger things, boxes come in three sizes: small is 30 × 25.5 × 25.5 cm and holds up to 5 kg, medium is 45 × 31 × 61 cm and holds up to 20 kg, and large is 61 × 51 × 46 cm and holds up to 30 kg. If you can’t judge the size by eye, Meest UK’s page has a size guide and a handy online calculator. That way you know exactly how to send parcel to Poland from UK with the right packing and see the price before you pay.

What parcel to Poland cost looks like

Ground delivery starts at £1.79 a kilo, and the portal shows you the exact price before you pay. There’s one catch: according to the rules on the page, a parcel under 5 kg is charged as 5 kg. For Iryna’s 2 kg, that works out at about £9 (5 × £1.79), and the calculator gives the final figure. The good news is you can pack a few extra bits for her mum, because as long as the box stays under 5 kg, the price won’t change.

What can be added to the UK to Poland shipping cost

If what’s inside is worth more than the duty-free limit, duty and taxes get added, and the person receiving the parcel pays them. So the price on the portal and the total cost can end up different, and it’s best to work out the shipping from UK to Poland price together with the customs charges. And if there’s anything fragile in the box, tell the staff when you drop it off. They’ll show you how to pack it more safely.

How to send package from UK to Poland: A few ways to do it

You start by creating the parcel on the portal, at least if you’ve gone with Meest UK. You sign up, add the sender’s and recipient’s details, say what’s in the box, pay, and get a barcode to print and stick on it. All of that is done online.

After that, you’ve got a few options:

Take the box to an InPost, DHL, Evri, DPD, UPS or Royal Mail drop-off point, where a staff member scans it and passes it on to Meest.

Take the box to a Meest UK branch if there’s one on your way.

Have a courier come to your door. They’ll scan the box when they pick it up, too.

There are more than 20,000 drop-off points, so Iryna found one a few minutes from home. It works the same for people in London and Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds, Liverpool and Sheffield, and everywhere else in Great Britain and the United Kingdom.

She typed in her mum’s address and phone number and checked them twice, then dropped the box off on Friday after work. Her mum got the tracking number that same evening, and after that she checked on the box more often than she read messages from her friends.

Let parcel delivery to Poland from UK be simple

The main thing is to choose a carrier that makes the whole process clear on its website. You should be able to quickly see what you can send, where you can send it, how much it costs, and what delivery options you have. That way, there are no surprises halfway through.

So pick a carrier that explains everything clearly, check the rules before packing your box, and you’re good to go. Good luck, guys, and happy sending!