Vodafone cuts thousands of jobs as German crisis drives €4.85bn writedown

Vodafone is accelerating a sweeping cost-cutting programme, with thousands more jobs at risk as the telecoms group battles to revive its struggling German business after a multibillion-euro writedown.

The company eliminated 3,000 roles across its UK and European operations during the first half of the year, before announcing a further 2,300 redundancies in Germany on Monday.

The cuts form part of a drive to strip more than €2billion (£1.64billion) a year from European operations and shared services divisions by 2030, as chief executive Margherita Della Valle attempts to simplify the business and improve profitability.

Germany has emerged as the biggest challenge. The latest redundancies are intended to help reverse the performance of a market that remains central to Vodafone’s European operations but has struggled to deliver the results expected.

The group’s European cost savings have already reached €200million (£165.4million), including €50million (£41million) removed from UK operations following the 2025 merger with Three UK, which created VodafoneThree.

Vodafone has not disclosed how many of the 3,000 positions eliminated during the first half were based in Britain. Further jobs have also been affected across its shared services operations, which provide support functions from hubs in India and eastern Europe.

The restructuring has yet to prevent a sharp deterioration in the group’s statutory results. Vodafone reported a pre-tax loss of €373million (£309million) for the six months to September 30, compared with a profit of €2.1billion (£1.7billion) a year earlier.

The reversal was driven largely by a €4.85billion (£3.98billion) impairment against its German business, alongside other writedowns.

Despite the headline loss, Vodafone raised its full-year earnings guidance for the second time this year, forecasting underlying earnings of between €13.2billion and €13.4billion. That represents organic growth of about 6 to 8 per cent and is above its previous forecast of €13billion to €13.3billion.

Della Valle said she was pleased with the group’s overall performance but acknowledged that Germany remained a weak spot.

“I am very happy about our overall group performance, but Germany is not yet where it needs to be,” she said.

She added that a plan was under way to simplify German operations and improve customer satisfaction across its services.

Since taking the helm in 2023, Della Valle has overseen the elimination of 11,000 positions, delivering €700million (£580million) in annual savings by the end of September.

The scale of the restructuring highlights the pressure on Vodafone to turn efficiency drives into sustainable growth. Its improved earnings outlook offers some encouragement, but the German impairment underlines the depth of the challenge facing its European recovery.