‘If someone is harmed or killed, the government is complicit’ as Piddington warns ‘their own law will be their demise’

Residents of a small Oxfordshire village have threatened to use Labour’s flagship Hillsborough Law against the Government after ministers approved plans for an asylum accommodation site that could house at least 1,250 men.

Tim McNally, chairman of Piddington Parish Council, said the Government would be “complicit” if any asylum seeker moved to the former Ministry of Defence site at Bicester committed a crime against a local resident.

The warning marks a sharp escalation in the dispute over the proposed accommodation, which has provoked fierce opposition in Piddington, a village of about 350 residents.

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner approved the plans on Thursday, although the Home Office has stressed that a final decision on whether to proceed with the site remains outstanding.

At a press conference, Mr McNally accused ministers of treating the village with contempt and failing to consult residents over the consequences of the decision.

“Andy Burnham and co, you’re all responsible for what you’re doing,” he said, arguing that the parish council had repeatedly tried to engage with the Government in a “appropriate, professional and polite manner”.

He said residents had not been shown the “simple courtesy of consideration” over the arrival of what he described as “1,250 men”.

Mr McNally also directly challenged the Prime Minister over concerns about the safety of women in the community, accusing him of failing to respond to requests for a meeting.

“Andy Burnham, where’s your responsibility to our community and the sexual violence that might be coming upon our community here?” he said. “You haven’t stepped up once to discuss that.”

The parish council chairman subsequently told The Times that residents intended to hold the Government to account under the Hillsborough Law if anyone was harmed.

“This is one of their cherished laws that they want to bring into place,” he said. “If the migrants come and someone is harmed or someone is killed, it is the decision of the Government that made that happen, and that makes them complicit to the act.”

He added: “They will probably be the first people to be in the Hillsborough Law test. Their own law will be their demise.”

The proposed legislation, formally known as the Public Office (Accountability) Bill, is intended to prevent institutional cover-ups and strengthen accountability for public officials. It passed the House of Commons in July and is progressing through the House of Lords.

However, the law is not a mechanism for automatically establishing criminal responsibility when an offence is committed by someone accommodated at a government-approved site. Any liability would depend on the legal duties and conduct of the relevant public authorities.

The Government has defended the plans, insisting that the accommodation will be designed to limit disruption and protect residents.

The Prime Minister’s deputy spokeswoman said such sites were “designed to be self-contained with 24/7 security and CCTV to minimise the impact on the local community”.

She said the Government understood the strength of feeling but argued that asylum accommodation should not be concentrated in the country’s poorest communities.

“We do not want a situation where it’s only the poorest communities in the country that receive all of the dispersal of refugees and asylum seekers,” she said, adding that all parties should play their part.

Asked what the Prime Minister would say to women in Piddington, the spokeswoman said public safety would remain the Government’s “top priority” and that ministers would work with police and other partners to ensure security arrangements were in place.

The confrontation highlights the political and practical difficulties facing ministers as they attempt to move asylum seekers out of hotels and into alternative accommodation, while confronting resistance from communities concerned about security, consultation and local services.

For Piddington, however, the immediate question remains whether the former military site will open at all. Despite Ms Rayner’s approval of the plans, the Home Office has yet to make a final decision to proceed.