Zelensky warns ‘Putin wants to redraw the borders’ in Europe to force NATO out

Vladimir Putin is seeking to weaken Nato’s military presence across northern and eastern Europe as part of a wider attempt to redraw the continent’s security map, Ukraine’s president has warned, raising fears that negotiations to end the war could become a vehicle for Moscow to extract concessions from the alliance.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia could use discussions about a new postwar security framework to demand changes affecting Finland, Sweden and the Baltic states, as well as the deployment of American forces in the region.

He said US officials had raised the prospect of a new security architecture after the war, prompting concern in Kyiv that Moscow was being invited to challenge the existing European order before hostilities had even ended.

“It is a fact that Putin wants to redraw the borders in Europe. I am sure this is part of his concept of revising security guarantees in Europe,” Zelenskyy told journalists.

The Ukrainian president said he believed the Kremlin could seek to raise the status of Finland and Sweden in future negotiations, alongside Hungary and the presence of US troops in the Baltic states.

“I think Putin will talk about Finland and Sweden. I am sure he will raise the issue of Hungary and the presence of Americans in the Baltic states,” he said.

Zelenskyy warned that any attempt to negotiate Europe’s security arrangements without the involvement of all affected Nato members would risk undermining the alliance.

“If the Americans really want this kind of dialogue, supporting the ‘Russians’ initiative on Europe’s security architecture, that is a matter for all European countries that are NATO members, not just one country,” he said.

His comments reflect growing concern in Kyiv that Moscow is seeking to turn negotiations over Ukraine into a broader confrontation over Nato’s presence in Europe. Russia has repeatedly demanded that the alliance return to its 1997 positions, effectively reversing much of its eastward expansion.

According to The New York Times, the Kremlin presented a document during recent negotiations setting out conditions for Europe’s postwar security arrangements, including its demand for Nato to retreat to those earlier positions.

Russian diplomat Alexey Drobinin has also said Moscow is open to bilateral non-aggression agreements with individual Nato countries, potentially accompanied by additional security guarantees from Russia.

Such proposals could offer the Kremlin a way to negotiate with individual capitals rather than confront the alliance as a whole, a prospect that would raise questions about Nato’s collective response to Russian pressure.

The issue featured in discussions between Ukraine, the United States and Russia in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. Zelenskyy said he had already raised the risks with Nordic leaders and other European partners, urging them to take Moscow’s ambitions seriously.

He insisted that negotiations over a new security architecture should take place only after the war in Ukraine had ended and Kyiv had received credible security guarantees.

The warning underlines the stakes of any eventual settlement. For Moscow, the conflict may offer an opportunity to reshape the security order that emerged after the Cold War. For Ukraine and its European allies, the danger is that an agreement intended to end one war could create the conditions for another.