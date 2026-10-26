Office Freedom scoops double at Flex and The City Awards 2026

Earlier this month, The Flex and the City Awards 2026 celebrated their 3rd year acknowledging the titans of industry in a spectacular affair at The Ministry of Sound in London.

Flex and The City (FATC) is a popular digital press platform dedicated entirely to the flexible workspace and office industry.

Today, flexible offices are a key part of the commercial property market, since companies want greater flexibility, reduced upfront commitments and workspace that can evolve with their business.

One of the biggest winners of the night was Office Freedom, a flexible office space pioneer that started in 1993. They scooped up big awards of the night including Agency of the Year and Deal of the Year 2026.

The event took place on 15th October and included companies within the flexible workspace such as operators, brokers, landlords and industry professionals.

Flex Agency of the Year and Flex Deal of the Year 2026

Office Freedom was named Flex Agency of the Year 2026, recognising its impact to the flexible workspace industry.

The business was started in 1993 by co-founders Laurence Beck MRICS and Richard Smith – and was the first commercial property agency in the world to advise on all kinds of office transactions, including flexible office space, traditional leasing and freeholds.

Office Freedom’s second award of the evening was Flex Deal of the Year 2026, recognising a landmark 22,000 sq ft transaction at FORA’s Tintagel House in Vauxhall, London.

The deal secured an interim headquarters for the London Fire Brigade whilst their new £90 million refurbishment in Vauxhall is underway.

The transaction was particularly significant because the London Fire Brigade had previously occupied premises through traditional leases – and it shows how flexible workspace can meet the complex requirements of a major public sector firm.

The deal further highlights how major organisations and public sector occupiers are increasingly considering flexible solutions for substantial office requirements.

The award recognised the work of Johnny Bray MRICS of Office Freedom and James Bocking of FORA on the transaction.

The evening also saw Office Freedom’s senior account director, Bob Toor, shortlisted for the Legacy Award, recognising his contribution to the flexible workspace industry.

Jon Posener, COO of Office Freedom, commented:

“I am incredibly proud of the team. Winning both Agency of the Year and Deal of the Year recognises the work that goes on every day to get the right result for our clients. That means understanding what a company really needs, challenging the options and negotiating hard on their behalf. We have people across Office Freedom who genuinely care about getting that right. These awards belong to the whole team, including those working behind the scenes who don’t always get the recognition they deserve.”

Office Freedom would like to thank its clients, workspace partners and colleagues who have contributed to the company’s success.