Plenty of people believe a flight out of Heathrow and a few months abroad make them non-resident for tax. HMRC disagrees. Your status depends on a structured legal test, and a wrong guess can leave you with unpaid tax, interest and penalties on income you assumed was safe. Planning resources such as spicetaxation.com regularly note that most residency disputes start with simple miscounting rather than clever avoidance.

This guide walks through the Statutory Residence Test in the order HMRC applies it. You will see which tests give a quick answer, how UK ties change your day limits, and what evidence protects you if HMRC asks questions later.

How the statutory residence test works

One tax year at a time

The test looks at each tax year separately, running from 6 April to 5 April. You can be resident one year and non-resident the next. HMRC works through three parts in strict order: automatic overseas tests, automatic UK tests, then the sufficient ties test. Stop at the first part that gives a definite answer.

Counting days correctly

HMRC generally counts a day when you are in the UK at midnight. That rule catches people who think a short visit does not count. Exceptional circumstances, such as a medical emergency or a sudden travel ban, may allow some days to be discounted, but you must prove the cause. Keep boarding passes, bank statements and a simple travel diary for every tax year.

Step one: The automatic overseas tests

If you meet one automatic overseas test, you are non-resident and you can stop there. Two of these tests depend on day counts:

The 16-day test: You spend fewer than 16 days in the UK. It suits recent leavers who were resident in one or more of the previous three tax years.

The 46-day test: You spend fewer than 46 days in the UK. It applies if you were not resident in any of the previous three tax years.

A third route covers people who work full-time overseas, with strict limits on UK days and UK working days. Check every condition carefully, because missing one disqualifies the whole test.

Step two: The automatic UK tests

If no overseas test applies, check whether you are automatically resident. Spending 183 days or more in the UK in a tax year makes you resident. The other triggers focus on where you live and work.

The home test

You need a UK main home for at least 91 days in a row, with no overseas home, and you must spend at least 30 days there in the tax year. Keeping a UK property available for your use can therefore pull you into residence even when you travel often.

The full-time UK work test

If you work full-time in the UK over a 365-day period, you may be resident regardless of where you sleep. Commuters and frequent business travellers should review this test early.

Step three: The sufficient ties test

When neither automatic test settles your status, HMRC weighs your UK connections against your days in the country. The ties cover family, accommodation, work, the 90-day tie for time spent here in previous years, and a country tie for leavers.

Leavers face tougher limits

HMRC expects departing residents to cut their links more fully. A leaver with four ties could become resident after only 16 days in the UK, while an arriver with the same ties could stay up to 45 days. The thresholds for leavers work in bands. With 16 to 45 days, four ties make you resident. With 46 to 90 days, three ties do. With 91 to 120 days, two ties are enough. With 121 to 182 days, one tie is enough.

Reducing your ties deliberately

You control several ties. Selling or letting out a UK home, limiting UK work to fewer than 40 days of meaningful working time, and keeping close family abroad all reduce your count. Make these changes before the tax year begins, not halfway through it.

Split-year treatment and timing

Moving mid-year does not automatically make you resident for the whole year. Split-year treatment can divide the year into a UK part and an overseas part, but only when you meet specific cases, such as starting full-time work abroad or establishing a home overseas. Without it, UK tax can apply to your worldwide income for the entire year of departure.

Timing also affects capital gains and dividends. Selling shares shortly after leaving can trigger UK tax under temporary non-residence rules if you return within five years, so plan disposals with your adviser.

Common mistakes that undermine a non-resident claim

Several errors appear again and again:

First, people count only weekdays or trips longer than a week. Second, they ignore a spouse’s UK home or children at a UK school. Third, they keep a UK property and assume it does not matter. Fourth, they never record days, so they cannot answer an HMRC enquiry. Finally, they assume a foreign tax residence certificate settles the UK position, when UK law treats the Statutory Residence Test as the deciding framework.

Dual residence can also arise when two countries claim you at once. A double taxation treaty may break the tie, but you must claim it and hold the evidence.

Final thoughts: Prove your status before HMRC asks

Non-resident status is something you demonstrate, not something you declare. Work through the three tests each year, count your days with discipline, and review your ties before 6 April. Keep a clear record of travel, work and property use for at least six years. This article offers general information only and does not replace personalised advice from a qualified tax adviser.