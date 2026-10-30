How software sprawl increases business costs and slows growth

A growing company can accumulate a surprisingly expensive software estate before anyone examines the total bill. Each application may have solved a genuine problem at the time, yet the combined cost of subscriptions, integrations, administration and duplicated work often rises faster than revenue.

Off-the-shelf software still has a place. It can help a firm launch quickly, test a process or support a standard function such as video meetings. The trouble begins when employees must reshape important workflows around a patchwork of tools that were never designed to work together.

At that point, software stops supporting growth and starts creating friction. Firms need to identify that point early, calculate the full cost of their current setup and decide where a tailored system could produce better value.

The compounding expense of SaaS sprawl

SaaS sprawl develops when teams buy cloud applications independently, and the business loses a clear view of what it owns. BetterCloud’s explanation of SaaS sprawl highlights common warning signs, including overlapping applications, unmanaged accounts and limited oversight.

The monthly subscription bill only shows part of the expense. A firm may pay separately for a customer database, project management platform, reporting package, document approval tool and several small automation services. Some applications charge per user, so costs climb automatically whenever the company hires. Others move useful features into higher pricing tiers as usage grows.

Then there are less visible costs. Finance staff spend time reconciling invoices, IT teams manage access, and employees enter the same information in multiple systems. Forgotten accounts can remain active after people leave. Data may also become fragmented, leaving managers to debate which dashboard contains the correct figure.

Firms can apply that principle through a quarterly application audit. Record each product’s owner, annual cost, active users, renewal date, purpose and integrations. Usage data can then reveal subscriptions that should be cancelled or consolidated.

Set an approval process for new purchases as well. A department requesting another application should explain which existing tool it replaces, what data it needs and how success will be measured. This simple discipline reduces duplication before it becomes embedded.

Workflow compromises hampering productivity

Subscription waste is measurable, but workflow compromises can do greater damage. Employees often develop manual fixes when a standard application cannot match the company’s process. They export spreadsheets, copy customer details between systems or send messages to trigger the next stage of a task.

Consider a service business where sales staff record a new contract in one platform, operations recreate it in another, and finance enters the same details into its billing system. A minor change to an address or service package must then be updated three times. Ten minutes of duplicated work across 30 contracts each week amounts to 260 hours a year, before correcting errors.

Connecting these systems can reduce repeated data entry and give employees a more consistent view of business activity. This article on integrating business technology explores how connected systems can improve productivity, information management and coordination across an organisation.

Tool overload also makes everyday decisions slower. Analysis of productivity across 47 apps illustrates how a large application stack can fragment work across interfaces and notifications. Staff must remember where information sits and which system governs each stage.

Map one high-volume workflow from start to finish. Include every handover, approval, spreadsheet and repeated entry. Note how long each step takes and how often work returns for correction. This exercise frequently exposes a stronger business case than comparing subscription prices alone.

If a process is commercially distinctive, changes frequently or depends on several awkward integrations, a custom software development partner can help assess whether a tailored system is worth the investment. Bespoke software can reflect the way a business actually operates, connect essential services and provide greater control over future changes. The strongest case is where the workflow creates competitive value and existing limitations affect employees or customers regularly.

Selecting a custom software development partner

The decision to commission software requires more than comparing day rates. A suitable provider should first demonstrate that it understands the business problem. If discussions move straight to technical features without covering users, bottlenecks, expected volumes and financial outcomes, the proposed system may simply reproduce existing inefficiencies in a new interface.

Start with a tightly defined discovery phase. Ask the provider to map the workflow, identify integration risks and separate essential functions from later improvements. A useful first release might handle customer intake, task allocation and status reporting, while advanced forecasting waits until real users have tested the core process.

Check how the provider handles ownership and continuity. The contract should state who owns the source code, design assets and technical documentation. It should also explain how the software will be hosted, maintained and handed over if the commercial relationship ends. Full code ownership gives the firm more freedom to change suppliers or build an internal technical team later.

Integration experience matters because few tailored systems operate alone. Ask for examples involving the types of accounting platforms, identity services, or databases already used by the business. The provider should explain how it will manage authentication, data migration and failures between connected services.

Finally, agree on measurable acceptance criteria. “Easy to use” leaves room for disagreement. “A trained employee can create and allocate a job in under two minutes” is testable. Other useful measures include reduced processing time, fewer corrections, lower support demand and adoption rates among intended users. Specific targets keep the project focused on operational value instead of an expanding feature list.

Long-term cost comparisons and value

A fair comparison should cover several years and include every meaningful cost. For the existing software stack, count subscription fees, expected price increases, paid integrations, internal administration, training and manual work. Ortto’s examination of the hidden budget impact shows why businesses need to look beyond the visible licence total.

Custom software carries a higher initial cost. Discovery, design, development, testing, migration and staff training all require funding. Ongoing hosting, security updates and support must also appear in the model. Treating the build price as the total cost would make the comparison unreliable.

Use three scenarios over a period such as five years. The first should model the current stack with realistic hiring and price growth. The second can show a consolidated off-the-shelf setup. The third should include the tailored build and its continuing maintenance. Apply the same assumptions about employee numbers and transaction volumes to each option.

Value should include capacity as well as direct savings. If automation removes 20 minutes from a process completed 100 times a week, the business recovers more than 1,700 hours annually. Managers can then decide whether those hours reduce overtime, delay recruitment or allow staff to handle more customers. Error reductions may also shorten payment cycles and cut complaint handling.

Not every process warrants bespoke software. Standard functions with mature, affordable products usually remain better served by established applications. Investment becomes more compelling when a workflow is central to revenue, used frequently and expensive to force into generic tools.

The clearest next step is to build the cost model around one problematic workflow. Include licence spending, staff time, error rates and projected growth. That evidence will show if consolidation is enough or if owning software designed around the firm’s operations offers the stronger long-term return.