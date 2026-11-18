Britain will supply Ukraine with more than 1,000 short-range air defence missiles and launchers, alongside more than a dozen radar systems, in a £240mn package designed to protect the country’s cities and critical infrastructure from intensified Russian attacks this winter.

The weapons, which include missiles manufactured by Thales in Belfast, are intended to help Ukrainian forces intercept Russian drones, including Iranian-designed Shahed systems increasingly used to strike targets across the country. Deliveries are due to begin in mid-December.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting announced the package as he co-chaired the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels alongside German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

The Ministry of Defence said the systems had demonstrated their effectiveness against the jet-powered Shahed drones, which have become a central component of Russia’s campaign against Ukrainian infrastructure and population centres.

The commitment builds on 400 surface-to-air missiles already supplied by Britain ahead of winter. It forms part of £500mn in air defence funding announced at the Budget, in addition to the UK’s wider £10bn commitment to supporting Ukraine.

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The ministry said the latest assistance responded directly to requests from Ukraine’s leadership. The Prime Minister is expected to outline the remainder of Britain’s winter support at Thursday’s meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

“In Ukraine, President Putin uses winter as a weapon,” Streeting said. “That’s why we must continue to convert our steadfast commitment for Ukraine into capability that will help defend against barbaric Russian attacks.”

He added that Britain was using funding pledged by the Chancellor to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to withstand the bombardment.

“Ukraine’s frontline is the frontline for freedom and democracy, and we will stand with them for as long as it takes,” he said.

The announcement comes as Kyiv seeks to reinforce its air defences against repeated Russian attacks, which have placed pressure on energy infrastructure and threatened electricity and heating supplies during the colder months.

Alongside the missile package, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine signed a letter of intent committing to the principle of providing Swedish Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, equipped with a range of weapons.

The agreement marks a further step towards a potential expansion of Ukraine’s combat aviation capabilities. The UK has a significant industrial stake in the programme: more than 30 per cent of each Gripen is manufactured in Britain, including its radar and landing gear.

The UK announced €300mn this year to support delivery of the aircraft, although the letter of intent represents a commitment to the principle of provision rather than confirmation that the jets have already been delivered.

Britain and France are also leading Exercise Koalicja in Poland this month, the first major exercise for the Multinational Force Ukraine. The training is designed to test how an international force could move, protect and supply personnel tasked with helping rebuild Ukraine’s armed forces once the fighting ends.

The exercise forms part of wider planning among Ukraine’s allies for the country’s security after any eventual cessation of hostilities.

Thales’s Belfast operation has become an important part of Britain’s military assistance to Kyiv, with the company manufacturing air defence systems and missiles for the Ukrainian effort. The latest order adds to an earlier British commitment reported to involve 5,000 air defence missiles.

The £240mn package underlines the growing importance of air defence in sustaining Ukraine’s ability to withstand Russia’s winter campaign, while giving British defence manufacturers a central role in supplying the equipment.