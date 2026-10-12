Crypto exchange rates: Why the numbers differ from platform to platform

Bitcoin does not have one official price. Neither does Ethereum, Solana, or most other cryptocurrencies. What appears as a price on an exchange is the result of trades happening on that particular market at that particular time.

This is where crypto exchange rates come from. Buyers place orders at prices they are willing to pay, sellers do the same at prices they are willing to accept, and trades happen when those orders meet. Since every exchange has its own users and order book, its rate can be slightly different from the rate shown elsewhere.

The pair matters

A rate always compares one asset with another. BTC/USD, for example, shows the value of Bitcoin in US dollars. BTC/EUR does the same in euros. BTC/USDT compares Bitcoin with Tether.

So there can be several cryptocurrency exchange rates for the same coin at the same time. A person looking at BTC/EUR is technically looking at a different market from someone following BTC/USD.

Crypto-to-crypto pairs work in exactly the same way. ETH/BTC shows how much Bitcoin one Ether is worth. No fiat currency is involved in that pair.

Stablecoins are also widely used for quoting prices. This is why pairs with USDT or USDC appear so often on crypto exchanges.

Why the Bitcoin rate moves all day

The bitcoin exchange rate can change at any hour because crypto trading does not stop overnight or for the weekend. If orders continue to enter the market, the price continues to move.

A large order can affect the rate, especially when there are not many other orders available nearby. On a highly liquid market, there may be enough activity for the same order to have a much smaller effect.

News can play a part as well. Regulatory announcements, changes in the wider economy, or events within the crypto industry can quickly change the balance between buying and selling activity.

None of these events sets a new Bitcoin rate directly. They change what market participants are prepared to pay or accept, and the rate moves as trades take place.

Why another website may show a different number

A rate displayed on an exchange usually comes from that exchange’s own market. Price-tracking websites often work differently.

They can collect prices from several exchanges and combine them into one figure. This helps explain why crypto rates on a market-data site may not match the latest price on a particular trading platform down to the last dollar or cent.

Timing also plays a role. Market data updates quickly, but not every website receives, processes, and displays information at exactly the same moment. When prices are moving fast, even a short delay can produce a visible difference.

Conversion screens are another case

A quoted conversion rate and the latest market trade are not necessarily the same thing either. Conversion services can calculate their rates using current market data and available liquidity, then hold that quote for a limited period.

By contrast, an order-book price can change as soon as another trade takes place.

This is one reason the word “rate” can refer to slightly different numbers depending on where it appears. Cryptocurrency rates on a chart, an exchange order book, a price tracker, and a conversion page can all be based on the same market while being calculated or displayed differently.

What ties them together is the underlying comparison between two assets. The exact figure depends on where the data comes from, which pair is being quoted, and what is happening in that market at the time.

The above information does not constitute any form of advice or recommendation by London Loves Business for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining, trading and staking involves risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you are unlikely to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.