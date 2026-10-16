Seven best SMS marketing agencies: Email-first flows that keep opt-outs low

You can almost feel the phone buzz, and the itch to blast another coupon. Yet every promotional text costs you a slice of the list, and the gap between average brands and the top performers is measured in whole percentage points of subscribers per send. The difference is timing: when email, purchase, or browsing signals say “hold,” the smartest agencies pause the text.

This guide compares seven partners that practice that email-first discipline so you can spot their strengths, gaps, and must-ask questions, and grow revenue without draining subscribers.

How the seven were chosen

“Best” only counts if you can measure it. The shortlist started with one gate: an agency had to weave SMS into its email program, not bolt it on later. Dozens of providers cleared that bar. Their public case studies, pricing pages, and review-site profiles were then compared, and the survivors moved to a 100-point scorecard built to drive revenue while keeping list health intact.

Two criteria top the list: compliance and email-first orchestration, worth 18 points each (36 percent of the total). The scorecard looks for evidence of 10DLC registration, PECR-ready workflows, and suppression logic that keeps the same offer from hitting both inbox and phone. Automation depth and SMS-only performance data follow at 14 points apiece, because blended “email + SMS” numbers can mislead.

The remaining factors round out the mix:

Integration breadth: 10 points

Creative testing: 8 points

Support quality: 6 points

Pricing clarity: 5 points

UK/EU regulatory skill: 5 points

Vertical fit: 2 points

Scores sat so close together that ranking 1-7 felt arbitrary. Instead, each agency is grouped by the scenario where it shines.

Every bold claim was also sanity-checked. Anything undocumented or dated before 2024 was cut, and missing metrics, such as median opt-out rates, are flagged so you can probe them on the discovery call.

What an email-first SMS agency does

An email-first partner follows five repeatable steps, each backed by audit-ready evidence.

Separate consent at the door. SMS permission lives in its own field, and the same opt-out command (“STOP”) updates email, text, and help-desk lists within minutes. Build one customer profile. Clicks, purchases, and support tickets flow into a single record, so a product click at 10 a.m. doesn’t trigger a duplicate text at lunch. Apply cross-channel suppression. If the inbox already carried the message, the phone stays silent; live 10DLC or short-code rules enforce the block. Cap frequency across seven- and 30-day windows. Every promotional touch, email or SMS, counts toward the limit; low-margin sends pause first when space runs out. Prove value with holdout tests. A control group receives the email only. If the added text fails to lift incremental revenue or pushes unsubscribes above your benchmark (compare against the unsubscribe threshold you set at onboarding, and treat anything over 1 percent per send as a warning), the flow is re-engineered before the next send.

One published benchmark comes from InboxArmy’s 2026 Email Marketing Audit guide, which treats an unsubscribe rate of 1 percent or lower as healthy and a rate that climbs month over month as the warning sign. Apply the same threshold to SMS, and add checks for channel-specific opt-in fields, cross-channel suppression, and frequency caps before a single text goes live.

The checklist becomes a living document shared with clients so every control, from “STOP” sync times to quarterly holdout tests, stays visible after the hand-off.

InboxArmy: best for multi-industry, ESP-agnostic email-first execution

Website: InboxArmy.

InboxArmy strikes a rare balance: large enough to run complex automations across 40+ email service providers, yet specialized enough to focus solely on email and SMS. That discipline matters when you serve a B2B distributor on Monday and a fashion retailer on Tuesday.

Every engagement starts with onboarding and kickoff during the first four weeks. By week five, regular production begins with weekly check-ins led by a dedicated team that stays with the account.

Results feel steady rather than splashy. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, the agency reports working with more than 5,000 brands across 25+ industries.

What stands out:

One team owns both email and SMS, so suppression rules and frequency caps stay in sync

Work across 40+ email platforms, so there is no forced migration to a new ESP

A dedicated team from kickoff through weekly check-ins

Experience across more than 25 industries, from B2B to fashion retail

Choose InboxArmy if your tech stack spans multiple ESPs, your products cross industries, and you want one partner accountable for keeping email and SMS in sync, without constant hand-holding.

The Email Marketers: best for transparent pricing and senior-led DTC retention

Website: theemailmarketers.com

If your first question is “what will it cost?” this Santa Monica agency answers right away. Its August 2026 comparison lists a starting retainer of $4,400 a month and a typical fee near $6,500, figures the firm publishes itself.

The team serves seven- and eight-figure DTC brands and keeps its stack tight: Klaviyo SMS, Attentive, or Postscript. Senior practitioners handle onboarding, rewrite consent language, file 10DLC paperwork, and map every automation before the first campaign goes live.

Their edge is weekly diagnosis. Account leads review opt-out spikes, segment fatigue, and product margins, so discounts land only where they lift contribution. Brands with volatile AOV or fast inventory turns often see quick payback from this scrutiny.

Points to probe:

The agency ranks itself first in its own top-ten list; seek independent case studies.

Many published results blend email and SMS; ask for SMS-only incremental lift.

UK/EU readers should confirm a PECR playbook; the blog covers mainly US TCPA changes.

Choose The Email Marketers if you want price clarity, senior stewardship, and a compliance checklist that begins on day one.

Flowium: best for systematized ecommerce lifecycle programs

Website: flowium.com

Flowium trades ad-hoc creativity for proven playbooks. After a detailed account audit, the team rolls out pre-tested journeys such as welcome, cart and browse abandonment, replenishment, and win-back across both email and SMS.

As a Klaviyo Elite partner, Flowium deploys Klaviyo SMS, RCS, push, and even WhatsApp. Rigid send windows and rule-based exclusions keep education in the inbox while deadline nudges reach the phone.

Results published by the agency focus on email-led revenue lifts and repeat-purchase gains; these figures are self-reported and rarely isolate SMS. Pricing is unpublished, so request a line-item quote that covers carrier fees and creative hours.

Due-diligence checklist:

Ask for SMS-only benchmarks and median opt-out rates.

Confirm who files 10DLC paperwork and drafts PECR language.

Nail down turnaround time for new creative inside the playbook framework.

Choose Flowium if you prize structure, speed, and repeatability, and can trade a little creative latitude for a well-oiled assembly line.

Chronos Agency: best for global omnichannel ecommerce

Website: chronos.agency

When inventory sells out in Singapore while California is still asleep, you need a retention team that works on multiple clocks. Chronos is headquartered in Singapore with a second office in Sydney and clients across the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia, so offers can be scheduled around a 24-hour calendar: email first for context, then SMS to recover high-value carts or low-stock SKUs through the right 10DLC, alphanumeric sender, or shortcode.

Platform depth is its other edge. Partner badges (self-reported) span Postscript, Klaviyo, and several push-notification stacks, giving the team leverage when API rules change or when you want to test WhatsApp in LATAM and RCS on US Android devices.

Due-diligence to-dos:

Pricing sits behind NDAs; secure a monthly retainer, carrier pass-through rates, and regional headcount.

Ask for SMS-only performance metrics and median opt-out rates by continent.

Confirm UK PECR processes alongside US revocation-window experience.

Pick Chronos if your ecommerce plan crosses borders daily and you want one partner accountable for every message, currency, and local quiet hour.

Magnet Monster: best UK-based retention specialist

Website: magnetmonster.com

Want an agency that shares your time zone and your privacy rules? Cheshire-based Magnet Monster built its name on email automation for British DTC brands, then added SMS, WhatsApp, and direct mail to the same retention playbook.

Its UK roots should show in the paperwork: ask that contracts cite PECR as well as TCPA, and that consent forms make it clear that email permission does not unlock texts. That nuance matters when your list leans toward EU shoppers who prize privacy as much as discounts.

Execution runs on Klaviyo’s Master Elite toolkit. Predictive churn scores trigger replenishment nudges, while SMS fires only for genuine decision points such as back-in-stock alerts or final-hour sale reminders. The restraint helps keep carrier fees and opt-outs down.

Watch-outs:

Case studies blend email and SMS revenue; ask for SMS-only lift and median opt-out rates.

“Flat-fee” pricing is advertised but no public range exists; request numbers up front.

The agency claims 300+ ecommerce clients (self-reported) but publishes no 10DLC timelines.

Interview Magnet Monster first if you are a UK brand that needs Klaviyo expertise and a partner fluent in local consent law, but bring pointed questions on data and scope.

Andzen: best for journey-driven, AI-powered CRM strategy

Website: andzen.co

When your retention puzzle spans loyalty, referrals, and support tickets, Andzen turns SMS into one note in a larger score. Founded in Australia and now active across APAC, the Americas, and EMEA, the team starts every project with a customer-journey map. Analysts log each touchpoint, such as an ad click, purchase, or return request, then apply predictive AI to flag churn risk. Only after the model is live do writers craft emails and texts that respond to the latest action instead of a static calendar.

In that flow, SMS serves as the friction cutter. A replenishment reminder lands 12 hours before the product is likely empty, while a loyalty nudge fires when a shopper is two points short of the next tier. Email carries the story, and texts stay brief, urgent, and trackable.

Global routing is another edge. The agency operates across APAC, the Americas, and EMEA, which can help when sender registration has to be filed in more than one country. Still, press for European support hours and a documented PECR playbook; the public site mentions GDPR only in passing.

Pricing is bespoke. Expect a discovery fee plus a monthly retainer covering strategy, creative, and testing. Ask for a separate line item for carrier pass-throughs so AI modeling does not hide rising send costs.

Choose Andzen if you want a data-science-driven playbook that guides every channel while reserving SMS for the single text that nudges a customer to buy again.

CodeCrew: best for creative-led Klaviyo execution

Website: codecrew.us

Segmentation is useless if the copy feels like a receipt. CodeCrew fixes that by putting designers and copywriters beside strategists from day one, so color palette, hero image, and subject line all echo the same hook the follow-up SMS will reinforce.

Klaviyo powers the build. Modular templates pull product data, reviews, and UTM strings on the fly. Once email cadence is humming, the team layers SMS for true urgency: limited-stock drops, 48-hour bundles, or a nudge when a cart inches past the free-shipping threshold.

Proof lives mostly in visuals; portfolios show bold typography, custom illustrations, and A/B tests on subject lines, hero images, and send times. The agency cites an average 1,300 percent ROI (self-reported) across channels, so ask for SMS-only metrics and median opt-out rates.

The team lists 40-plus experts, so confirm who is on your pod and how many accounts they carry during peak weeks. Pricing is unpublished; confirm scope, revision rounds, and a buffer for copy-heavy campaigns before you sign.

Choose CodeCrew when brand expression matters as much as automation plumbing and you want texts that carry the same voice and energy as your best-performing emails.

SMS-only specialist or email-and-SMS agency?

Both models can work; the right fit depends on where your biggest retention gap lies.

Dimension SMS-only specialist Email + SMS agency Core strength Carrier compliance and rapid texting tests Cross-channel orchestration and suppression Data source API pulls from ecommerce or CRM Unified lifecycle data across channels Calendar view SMS cadence only Shared email/SMS cadence Main risk Channel fatigue and data silos Less granular carrier know-how Best fit Brands with mature in-house email Teams wanting one partner for all retention

Choose an SMS-only shop when your email program already meets or beats benchmarks and you need deeper 10DLC or shortcode expertise. Pick an email-and-SMS agency when syncing consent, frequency caps, and attribution under one roof will move the revenue needle fastest.

Whatever you decide, lock in two safeguards:

A channel-agnostic opt-out process that updates every list within minutes. A quarterly holdout test that proves each text drives incremental revenue rather than merely inflating last-click numbers.

What SMS marketing agencies cost in 2026

Most quotes break into four lines, so insist yours does too.

Agency retainer. Strategy, creative, and weekly Slack check-ins typically start around $3,000-$5,000 a month for boutique teams and rise to $10,000+ when senior architects or data scientists join the call. Confirm whether that fee covers copy revisions and A/B tests. Software platform. Some agencies bundle Klaviyo or Postscript seats; others pass the license through at cost. Ask for volume tiers now, so a sudden list jump does not trigger an unexpected upgrade mid-campaign. Carrier and delivery fees. In the United States, Twilio lists a base outbound rate of $0.0083 per SMS segment, plus carrier surcharges of $0.0035 to $0.007 depending on the carrier. One 160-character text therefore costs about $0.012 to $0.015, or roughly $12 to $15 per 1,000 messages; two segments nearly double the bill. Numbers and registration. A standard long code rents for roughly $1.15 per month, while a short code runs $1,000 to $1,500 per quarter. Add one-time 10DLC setup, brand vetting, and campaign-approval labor, either bundled or itemized.

Factor in MMS last: rich-media messages usually cost two to three times a plain SMS and require extra design hours. Decide whether the GIF justifies the spend before briefing the art team.

When the proposal arrives, demand those four rows: agency fee, platform fee, carrier pass-throughs, and number or registration costs. If any column says “TBD,” set a cap or automatic renegotiation trigger. Your budget will thank you when Black Friday volume spikes and the invoice still matches your forecast.

Email-first tactics that cut opt-outs

Audit consent hygiene. Capture SMS permission in its own checkbox, store it in a dedicated field, and sync that field to every downstream tool. When a shopper texts “STOP” or a support rep logs a ticket, the update should hit email, SMS, and push lists within minutes. Brands that keep consent data tight see far fewer campaign unsubscribes than those that let channels drift out of sync. Let email scout intent. Send the long-form story first: ingredients, sizing charts, loyalty perks. Escalate to SMS only after a click, product view, or cart event. This gate stops you from pinging low-intent browsers and saves the text for shoppers already in motion. Share one frequency cap. A seven-day ceiling that counts every commercial touch (email + SMS) prevents blitz weeks. If volume threatens the limit, pause the lowest-margin send instead of squeezing everything in. Match message type to value. Back-in-stock alerts are the highest-intent text most brands send, and they rarely lift unsubscribes the way generic promotions do, proof that true urgency earns the ping. Reserve two-segment or MMS sends for those high-stakes moments; they cost almost twice a one-segment SMS once carrier fees land. Validate with holdouts. Suppress SMS for 5-10 percent of the target segment and track incremental revenue and opt-outs side by side. If lift is shaky or churn jumps, tweak timing, copy, or cut the text entirely. Every opt-out avoided today is one less acquisition pound you will spend tomorrow.

Compliance checklist for UK and international campaigns

Copy can win clicks, but regulators care only that the right person agreed, and they can stop messages just as easily. Run this audit before a single text leaves staging.

UK (PECR). Consent must be channel-specific. An email check box does not grant permission to text; “electronic mail” is too vague. Use a separate SMS check box and include an opt-out in every message. The ICO is explicit that consent must be specific to the channel: permission for email is not permission for text messages.

US (TCPA + 10DLC). Every promotional text must travel on a registered 10DLC or short code, and opt-out requests must be honored within 10 business days. The “revoke-all” rule is postponed until 31 January 2027; check for updates each quarter.

Global sends. Map sender IDs, quiet hours, and prohibited days for every country. Some markets ban Sunday promos; others rewrite your sender name if you choose the wrong route. Always separate transactional traffic so a shipping update is never throttled by a discount blast.

Seven-point audit

Channel-specific consent recorded and time-stamped.

Opt-out keywords and support tickets flow into one suppression list.

10DLC (or local equivalent) approved before launch.

Quiet hours enforced per region.

Separate numbers for transactional messages.

One frequency cap for every commercial touch across channels.

Legal review each time the FCC or ICO publishes new guidance.

Run the list quarterly. Staying ahead costs less than disputing a carrier block or regulatory fine.

2026 trends to watch

AI moves from copywriter to traffic controller. Generative tools now predict which subscriber wants email at breakfast and SMS at lunch. Relevance rises, but cadence can creep; keep a shared frequency cap the bot cannot overrule. Conversational messaging becomes table stakes. Shared inboxes merge support and marketing, letting a shopper reply to a promo text and get an answer in minutes. Brands that treat replies as data, not noise, see higher lifetime value. RCS goes mainstream. Google has pushed RCS into Google Messages by default across Android, so rich-media texts now reach Android-heavy audiences where carriers support it. Costs sit closer to MMS than SMS, so pilot high-margin use cases such as product demos or guided upsells before scaling. Preference centers replace one-click unsubscribes. Topic and channel sliders let shoppers dial volume up or down instead of walking away. Build them now and cut future paid-acquisition spend. Attribution tightens. Finance teams want incremental lift, not platform screenshots. Agencies that embed holdout testing win procurement debates. Carrier fees keep climbing. Carriers have raised A2P surcharges several times since 2023, and every compliance misstep now adds pennies per send, making suppression logic as much a cost lever as a CX play.

Questions to ask before you sign the contract

Skip the slideware and test real-world execution with these 20 prompts. A strong agency should answer in plain language and hard numbers, without checking Slack.

Performance and list health

What was your median SMS opt-out rate last quarter, split by campaigns and automations? Show one SMS-only incremental-lift study (not blended email numbers). How do email and SMS suppress each other in your flows? Do you run a seven-day and 30-day cross-channel frequency cap? Which events trigger SMS by default, and which events pause sends? Show one back-in-stock flow and its opt-out rate.

Compliance and deliverability

Who writes, files, and appeals our 10DLC registrations? How fast does a “STOP” or support-ticket revocation hit every suppression list? How do you separate promotional and transactional traffic? How do you prove carrier deliverability beyond platform dashboards? Describe your PECR/GDPR review process for UK recipients. What happens if opt-outs breach an agreed threshold?

Pricing and scope

Break down every cost layer: agency, platform, carrier, numbers, and registration. Can we export all consent and performance data at any time? Which team members work on the account after launch, and how many clients do they juggle? List your current certified platform partnerships.

Roadmap and channels

Do you support RCS or WhatsApp, and when would you recommend them over SMS? How do inbound replies route to support, and is that costed? Provide two client references in our industry and revenue band. What KPIs will you own in the first 90 days?

Frequently asked questions

What does an SMS marketing agency do?

It handles strategy, consent design, copy, automation builds, sender-ID registration, message delivery, and performance reporting, essentially acting as an outsourced retention team rather than a text-blasting vendor.

How much does an SMS agency cost?

Expect four lines on the quote: agency retainer, platform fee, carrier pass-throughs, and number or registration costs. For a mid-market ecommerce brand, all-in fees often land between $4,000 and $10,000 per month, plus usage charges such as Twilio’s $0.0083 per SMS segment and carrier surcharges of $0.0035 to $0.007 per message.

What is a healthy SMS opt-out rate?

Stay under 1 percent for general campaigns; the best-run programs hold well below that. Automation flows can be higher or lower; measure by message type.

Does email consent cover SMS in the UK?

No. PECR requires channel-specific permission unless you qualify for the soft opt-in. Record a separate checkbox for texts or risk fines.

How often should brands text customers?

Let behavior drive cadence. Most brands cap total promotional touches (email + SMS) to 5-7 per week, then reserve texts for urgent events such as back-in-stock alerts or final-hour sale reminders.

Is SMS still effective in 2026?

Yes, when used selectively. Back-in-stock and final-hour reminders reach shoppers who already asked to hear from you, so they convert without the opt-out spike a generic blast causes.

Will RCS replace SMS?

Not yet. RCS offers richer media but costs more and lacks universal reach. Treat it as a premium add-on for high-value segments.

Agency or platform: which is right for a brand?

Pick a platform if you have in-house talent for strategy, testing, and reporting. Choose an agency when you need those roles plus compliance handled for you. Managed services sit in the middle but can blur fee transparency.

Conclusion

The seven agencies above all treat SMS as the second step of an email-first program, and that discipline is what keeps opt-outs low. Use the scorecard to shortlist two or three, then put the same questions to each: median SMS opt-out rate, an SMS-only incremental-lift study, who files 10DLC and drafts PECR language, and a four-line quote that separates agency, platform, carrier, and registration costs. Insist on channel-specific consent, one shared frequency cap, and a quarterly holdout test in the contract. Still stumped? Ask the question in your discovery call and judge how concretely the agency answers.