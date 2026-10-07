Green Party member behind ‘Zionism is racism’ motion reportedly linked to al-Qaeda terrorist

The Green Party is facing fresh scrutiny after reports that the member behind its controversial “Zionism is racism” motion has alleged links to an al-Qaeda terrorist convicted over a plot to attack passengers arriving at Heathrow from Israel.

The party said it “takes all allegations of this nature seriously” and has internal procedures for investigating members whose views or conduct may conflict with its values.

Green Party members voted at their conference in Brighton on Sunday to adopt a motion declaring that Zionism — the movement associated with establishing and maintaining a Jewish state in Israel — should be “treated as any other form of racism”.

The motion also backs the creation of a “single democratic Palestinian state in all of its historic Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital”, representing a significant departure from the two-state framework supported by successive British governments.

According to The Telegraph, the motion was put forward by Green Party member Lubna Speitan, who is reportedly a close friend of Minh Quang Pham, an al-Qaeda operative convicted in the United States over a plot to attack passengers travelling from Israel.

Pham was jailed after being convicted over a plan involving a backpack packed with shrapnel and dipped in rat poison, according to reports of the case.

Court documents from 2015 reportedly described Speitan and Pham as “close friends”. The Telegraph reported that Speitan later confirmed they remain friends.

Speitan is also reported to have offered to provide evidence for Pham’s defence.

The claims have placed renewed pressure on the Green Party to explain how it handles members whose associations or views raise questions about its stated commitment to opposing racism and extremism.

A Green Party spokesperson said Speitan holds no formal position within the party beyond membership.

“Lubna Speitan holds no party positions other than being a member.

“The Green Party takes all allegations of this nature seriously.

“Where members have expressed views that do not fit in with the party’s values, we have internal processes to investigate.”

The controversy comes only days before the Holborn and St Pancras by-election, where Green Party leader Zack Polanski is standing.

Polanski did not vote on the Zionism motion. He had already left the conference in Brighton to return to campaigning in the constituency previously represented by Sir Keir Starmer.

The timing has intensified scrutiny of the party’s position, particularly as the motion has generated controversy over its implications for Jewish members and the distinction between criticism of Israel and hostility towards Jewish people.

Polanski has previously sought to draw that distinction, arguing that criticism of the Israeli state and antisemitism “must always” remain separate.

The latest allegations involving Speitan are separate from the question of the motion itself, but they add another layer of controversy