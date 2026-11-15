Labour backs legal guarantee of jobs or training for young people as benefits overhaul looms

The Government should be legally required to help young people into work, Pat McFadden has said, signalling support for a major overhaul of Britain’s approach to youth unemployment that could leave some under-25s facing tougher benefit conditions.

The Work and Pensions Secretary said employment support needed a “legislative underpinning”, arguing that the current offer was too vague and left young people without sufficient certainty about the help they could expect.

His comments come ahead of a long-awaited review by former Labour cabinet minister Alan Milburn, due to be published on Tuesday, which is expected to recommend guaranteeing under-25s access to a job placement or training opportunity to help them secure permanent employment.

The proposals could mark a significant shift in the balance between welfare payments and employment support, with Milburn arguing that the state should do more to get young people into work rather than simply provide benefits while they remain unemployed.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, McFadden backed the principle of giving young people a firmer entitlement to support.

“I do think we need some legislative underpinning to this,” he said.

He added that the offer needed to be “more firm”, with people given greater certainty about what they were entitled to receive.

Milburn is expected to propose a new legal duty on the Government to provide opportunities including apprenticeships, college places, job coaching or paid employment.

But the proposed guarantee would come with greater responsibilities for young people, who would be expected to take up the opportunities offered to them.

Milburn has argued that the current welfare system places too much emphasis on paying benefits and too little on helping people find work. He has previously estimated that the Government spends about £25 on benefits for every £1 devoted to employment support.

He wants to shift that balance towards £2 in benefits for every £1 spent on helping people into jobs.

Speaking on the same BBC programme, he said the country needed a fundamental change in how it approached youth unemployment, with a stronger obligation on ministers to provide opportunities and a corresponding expectation that young people would engage with them.

The review is also expected to recommend reducing some young people’s entitlement to claim benefits, freeing up money to fund the expanded employment support system.

That could prove politically contentious, particularly if young people who are unable to find work or engage with available schemes face financial penalties.

The proposals come as ministers attempt to address the growing number of people under 25 who are not in education, employment or training, while reducing the long-term cost of welfare dependency.

The Government has already announced a further expansion of its scheme offering unemployed young people subsidised six-month jobs paid at the minimum wage.

From next April, eligible claimants will be offered a placement after 12 months of unsuccessful job hunting, rather than the current 18-month threshold.

It is the second expansion of the programme this year. The maximum eligible age was increased from 21 to 24 earlier in the year, widening access to the scheme.

The changes suggest ministers are increasingly willing to intervene earlier in the unemployment process, rather than wait until young people have spent prolonged periods outside the labour market.

However, the central challenge will be ensuring that guaranteed placements translate into lasting employment, rather than temporary schemes that simply move people between short-term opportunities.

McFadden’s support for a statutory guarantee indicates that ministers are open to making employment assistance a formal obligation of the state. Milburn’s review will now test how far Labour is prepared to go in linking that promise to stricter expectations on benefit claimants.