Ask ChatGPT for a family solicitor in Leeds, or for a waterproof jacket under £150, and it answers with a short list of names. Your customers already shop this way. The businesses on those short lists were put there by sources the assistant could read and trust, and a new kind of agency now works on exactly that.

The trade calls it generative engine optimisation, or GEO. In plain terms it means making your site easy for AI assistants to fetch and check, so that ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Google’s AI Overviews name you when a customer asks a question you could answer.

Ahrefs estimates that people in the UK search for “geo agency” about 1,100 times a month, and Google now shows an AI answer above the results for that search.

Plenty of SEO agencies now have a GEO page on their sites. Fewer can show a method they built or a client result with a number on it. The six below can, and each entry says what that agency does best.

What to look for before you choose

Five questions will tell you most of what you need to know.

Ask for a result with a client’s name on it. A real one comes with the tool that measured it and the dates it covers.

Find out who changes the website. An assistant can only cite a page it can fetch, so somebody has to open the site to AI crawlers and repair the pages they cannot read.

Check how AI visibility is measured. Visits sent by ChatGPT appear in Google Analytics, and citations in AI Overviews can be counted in tools such as Ahrefs.

Ask what happens to your ordinary Google rankings. The same technical fixes tend to help both, so ask to see the two reported side by side.

Confirm what you will own when the contract ends. That should include the code, content, domains and accounts.

1. Sequentis: Best overall

Sequentis is a small technical studio in Hersham, Surrey, working with companies in the UK and the US. The people who plan a project there also write the code. A finding does not sit in a report waiting for someone else’s developer.

Its search practice starts from a site’s server logs and Search Console data, then fixes what it finds in the code and measures again each month. For a European concert-ticket agency, visits sent by AI assistants rose 476% on the same weeks a year earlier, once the site had been opened to AI crawlers and given factual hub pages. Beside that figure the studio notes that assistant use grew across the web in the same period, so its work was one cause among others. That kind of caveat is rare in agency case studies.

You can test the approach before you speak to anyone. A free reader on the Sequentis site takes your web address and shows, in a few seconds, how Google and the AI assistants read your pages. Clients keep the code, content, domains and accounts from the first day, and every figure in a report carries its source and the date it was read.

The studio has run technical SEO campaigns for Pitney Bowes and Urban Outfitters. Its founder, Jamie McKaye, has spent nineteen years building and growing websites. It is small by design, so a business that wants paid media and a large account team under one roof should look further down this list.

2. Reboot Online: Best for digital PR that feeds AI answers

Reboot Online, based in London, builds its GEO service on testing. The team runs live prompts through the assistants and maps the follow-up questions each one generates, a method it calls fan-out queries analysis.

Assistants lean on what other sites say about a brand, and Reboot has turned its digital PR team towards that. The agency calls the result AiPR. On its site it says TUI became the most recommended family holiday provider in AI search after the work. A second case study, with the client unnamed, reports referral traffic from AI models up 194.72%.

Reboot suits consumer brands with a story to tell and the budget to tell it in the press as well as on the site.

3. The SEO Works: Best for a documented enterprise result

The SEO Works, founded in 2009, lists locations across England on its site, Sheffield and London among them.

Its GEO page carries one of the clearer enterprise case studies in the market. For DHL, the agency reports citations in Google’s AI Overviews up 287%. Referrals from ChatGPT rose 121% in the same campaign.

Content is rebuilt in blocks that an assistant can lift cleanly, with schema markup to label what each page is about. An llms.txt file tells AI crawlers the content is open to them. With a presence in several cities, the agency suits a marketing team that wants a supplier close by and reporting it can pass up the line.

4. Impression: Best for measuring what changed

Measurement is the hard part of GEO, and Impression has built for it. The agency tracks a set of prompts for each topic a client cares about and reports how often the brand appears in the answers. An in-house tool called RALTS supports the content and entity work behind that.

New tactics go through a GEO experimentation roadmap before they reach a client’s site. For its client Tensar, Impression reports 1,793 citations in AI Overviews worldwide, counted in Ahrefs.

The agency has offices in Nottingham, London, Manchester and New York. Its site lists B Corp certification among its accreditations.

5. Found: Best for one team across every search platform

Found works from Hatton Garden in London, with a second office in New York. Its method, Everysearch, treats every place people search as one job, the AI assistants included. A visibility platform the agency built, Luminr, tracks where a brand shows up across them.

On the GEO side the work centres on structured data and on content written to be cited. Found holds the ISO 27001 security certification, which matters when a procurement team asks how client data is handled. It won at the UK Digital Excellence Awards in 2026.

6. Propellernet: Best for brand-led campaigns

Propellernet describes itself as an integrated SEO and PR agency, and it has been a B Corp since 2021. It launched the keyword research tool AnswerThePublic in 2014, built on the questions people type into search.

Its AI search and GEO service runs on tests and experiments in Google’s AI Overviews and in assistants such as ChatGPT. Clients named on its site include Dogs Trust, PureGym, Autotrader and Holland & Barrett. According to the agency, it was named PR Agency of the Year for 2026.

It suits consumer brands that want search and press handled by one team.

Quick comparison

The bottom line

Start with your website, because press coverage and clever content will not get you cited if AI crawlers cannot fetch your pages. The fix belongs with whoever can change the code, which is the case for Sequentis at the top of this list.

A consumer brand with a PR budget should talk to Reboot Online or Propellernet. A marketing director who needs a named enterprise result for the board has one in The SEO Works and its DHL campaign. Impression and Found suit teams that want the measurement built in from the start.

Whichever you choose, ask for the client’s name behind every number, and for the tool and dates that produced it.