Damning verdict on Labour’s EU deal as UK manufacturers warn thousands of jobs will be lost

Thousands of jobs could be put at risk by Labour’s planned food and drink agreement with the European Union unless ministers tackle soaring energy bills and business costs, industry leaders have warned.

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF), which represents major manufacturers including Birds Eye and Weetabix, has backed the deal but warned that British producers are already struggling to compete with their European counterparts.

Andy Burnham is expected to sign the Sanitary and Phytosanitary Agreement at Friday’s historic summit in Brussels, in a move designed to reduce barriers to food and drink trade between the UK and the EU.

But the federation has urged Sir Keir Starmer’s Government to address the domestic costs threatening the sector’s competitiveness before opening the market further to European rivals.

Food and drink manufacturing is Britain’s largest manufacturing sector, contributing £41.6billion to the economy and supporting 484,800 jobs.

FDF chief executive Karen Betts said the benefits of easier trade would flow in both directions, warning that European manufacturers currently enjoy a significant cost advantage.

“It’s currently cheaper to make food and drink in Europe than it is here, given the UK’s high energy and regulatory costs,” she said.

“The Government must act quickly to make the UK a more competitive place to run a food business, or we risk losing our strong domestic manufacturing base to Europe.”

Government figures underline the scale of the challenge. Medium-sized businesses paid an average of 25.85p per kilowatt hour for electricity in the UK in 2025, compared with 10.74p in France and 10.45p in Spain.

A study by the CBI found that costs for food manufacturers increased by 40 per cent between 2020 and 2026, driven by higher energy and ingredient prices, increased taxation and mounting regulatory requirements.

Government policies alone are estimated to have cost the industry £1.5billion, including higher Employer National Insurance Contributions and new packaging taxes.

The FDF also warned that the regulatory changes required by the agreement could create another substantial burden. Its research suggests more than 400 UK regulations will need to be aligned with EU rules.

Ms Betts said reducing border friction was welcome after Brexit had increased costs and made trade with Britain’s largest trading partner more difficult. But she warned that manufacturers would need sufficient time and clear guidance to adapt.

“All UK food and drink manufacturers will need to comply with EU law whether or not they trade with Europe, and those laws have changed a good deal since Brexit,” she said.

Businesses would need to make changes to products and packaging, she added, while ministers must explain how Britain would influence the future development of EU food legislation.

The agreement could affect seemingly everyday products. Manufacturers may have to change the fruit content of jams and the types of olive oil used in blends. Eggs would need markings identifying where they were produced, while ultraviolet treatment would no longer be permitted in the production of mineral waters.

The Government has defended the proposed agreement, arguing that it will boost economic growth and reduce costly trade barriers.

A spokesperson said the British Industrial Competitiveness Scheme, due to begin in April 2027, would support more than 10,000 eligible businesses and cut electricity bills by up to 25 per cent.

“Our proposed deal with the EU will add billions to the economy, and end the costly paperwork taxes which have pushed up food and energy costs for businesses and consumers alike,” the spokesperson said.

But manufacturers face a pressing question: whether the savings from easier access to European markets will outweigh the cost disadvantages confronting British factories at home.