Resources at home, decisions elsewhere

The case begins with geography. Around 82% of North Sea oil and gas production, and 95% of oil, comes from waters that would be Scotland’s. Under the current system every pound of that tax revenue is pooled at Westminster, and Scotland’s illustrative share runs at roughly 80% of the UK total. Scotland generates the wealth; London decides what happens to it.

The nationalists should be honest about the limits. North Sea revenue has fallen from about £5.5 billion in 2023-24 to £3.9 billion in 2025-26, so oil is not a windfall. The argument is about control: who sets the energy strategy, who invests in the transition, who benefits from a sector concentrated in Scottish waters.

Scots already pay their way

The Institute for Fiscal Studies found that estimated revenue per person in Scotland in 2025-26 was £17,718, almost exactly the UK figure of £17,720. Scots contribute at the British average. The gap that unionists call a deficit comes from spending and the economic decisions made at the centre, not from Scots failing to pay in.

Brexit: the decision that changed the maths

Scotland voted to remain in 2016 and was taken out of the EU regardless. Since then farmers and food producers have faced new paperwork and costs, and the continent remains the main market for Scottish energy and food. Breaking links with Europe has been called an act of self-harm by those who live with its effects; for many Scots, rejoining as an independent country is the only route back, and the Celtic Alliance declaration commits all three nations to that goal.

Europe is Scotland’s market

Continental Europe is the main buyer of Scottish oil, gas and food, which is why supporters of independence call cutting those ties absurd. Having left the EU against its will, Scotland now trades with its biggest partners across barriers it did not choose. Scottish ministers have also pursued a more progressive social policy than Westminster, and supporters say an independent Scotland could build an economy around that approach rather than around the priorities of southern England.

An economy shaped for somewhere else

Westminster’s economic strategy has been built around the south-east of England, where resources have concentrated for generations. Independence supporters argue that Scotland, with its energy, universities, food and exports, needs a government accountable only to Scots.

Critics will point to the deficit, the price of a border with England, and the volatility of oil. Those are real questions, and a serious independence movement answers them with a plan, not a slogan. But the starting point is a simple one: a nation that raises the average of the UK should decide for itself how its money is spent.

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