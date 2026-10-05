US bomber fleet leaves UK amid RAF Fairford security fears which exposes new UK defence dilemma

Britain has been left facing renewed questions over its defence posture after the United States withdrew all of its bombers from RAF Fairford following a suspected terror plot at the Gloucestershire airbase.

Downing Street has insisted that the base is “safe”, but the departure of the US aircraft comes after six men were arrested in connection with the security incident, including a dual UK-Iranian national detained in London on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts.

All six suspects have subsequently been released on bail as the investigation continues.

The arrests began after three suspicious vans were reported near RAF Fairford on September 27, prompting a major counter-terrorism operation around the base. Police later said a quantity of petrol had been found but no viable explosive devices.

The subsequent withdrawal of the American bomber fleet has nevertheless underscored the strategic importance of Fairford, which had become a key launch point for US operations in the Middle East.

Flight trackers recorded B-1 bombers leaving the base over the weekend, while the Pentagon confirmed that all US bombers deployed to Fairford had returned to their home stations in the United States.

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Downing Street said the Government had no comment on foreign military operations, while insisting the base remained secure.

The Pentagon said: “US Air Force bombers routinely operate around the world to support global force readiness and operational requirements.

“While operational security precluded us from confirming the movement of our assets and forces in real time, we can acknowledge now that all US bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have redeployed to their home stations in the United States.

“The airmen that operate America’s bomber force, including B-1s, B-2s, and B-52s, remain ready to deliver precision global strike capabilities – including through operations that launch and recover from the continental United States – anywhere, anytime.”

The redeployment does not mean the US has abandoned its military presence in Britain. But it removes a significant American strike capability from a British base that had been used extensively during the conflict with Iran.

The security investigation has also taken on an increasingly international dimension.

Senior Counter Terrorism Policing national coordinator Vicki Evans previously described the inquiry as “hugely complex”, saying specialist teams were “interrogating multiple lines of inquiry”.

She added: “As we’ve made clear, we’re looking at all possible angles – including possible foreign state involvement.”

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said there were “strong indications” that Iran played a part in the incident, although Tehran has denied involvement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has separately claimed that Israel warned Britain about an “Iranian-sponsored attack”. Those allegations remain under investigation and have not been established as fact.

The case has already created friction with Washington.

Donald Trump criticised the decision to release the suspects on bail, saying he was “disappointed” by the move.

“We were involved in [the investigation], but as you know, your fellow countrymen let them go,” he told reporters.

“Well, they didn’t let them go. They put them out on bail. I assume they haven’t watched closely… they should not have done that.”

The episode raises a broader question for Britain as it faces a more demanding security environment, how much of the country’s military resilience can safely depend on American forces operating from UK territory?

Fairford’s American bombers can now launch and recover from the continental United States, as the Pentagon stressed. But their withdrawal also demonstrates that overseas military deployments can change rapidly when the security calculation shifts.

For Britain, the issue extends beyond one Gloucestershire airfield.

The suspected plot, the investigation into possible foreign-state involvement and the sudden departure of America’s bomber fleet have combined to expose the increasingly complicated security relationship between London and Washington — at a moment when Britain is being asked to carry more of the burden for its own defence.