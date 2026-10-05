US pulls bombers from RAF Fairford after suspected Iran-backed terror plot investigated

The US has withdrawn all of its bombers from RAF Fairford following a suspected terror plot at the Gloucestershire airbase, in a move that underlines the heightened security risks facing American military assets in Britain amid rising tensions with Iran.

The Pentagon confirmed on Sunday that all US bombers deployed to the base had returned to their home stations in America. Flight trackers had earlier shown B-1 bombers departing Fairford, where around a dozen of the heavy aircraft had been stationed.

The withdrawal follows the arrest of six men in connection with the investigation. Five British nationals in their mid-20s were arrested on suspicion of explosives offences and terrorism, while a sixth suspect, a dual British-Iranian national, was released on bail on Saturday, according to Counter Terrorism Policing.

The Pentagon said the movement represented a reshuffling of US air assets rather than a reduction in America’s ability to conduct long-range operations.

“US Air Force bombers routinely operate around the world to support global force readiness and operational requirements,” it said.

“While operational security precluded us from confirming the movement of our assets and forces in real time, we can acknowledge now that all US bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have redeployed to their home stations in the United States.”

It added that the personnel operating the US bomber fleet, including B-1s, B-2s and B-52s, remained prepared to conduct precision strikes globally, including from bases in the continental US.

The development comes as British authorities investigate whether the alleged plot was connected to Iran, adding another layer of tension to an already volatile relationship between Tehran, London and Washington.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said there are “strong indications” that Iran played a role in the suspected plot, while US President Donald Trump said American intelligence had the suspects “under view for a long time”.

Vicki Evans, the national co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, has described the investigation as “hugely complex”, with specialist teams “interrogating multiple lines of inquiry”.

Police have said they are examining “all possible angles”, including possible foreign state involvement.

The significance of RAF Fairford extends beyond its role as a temporary home for American bombers. The base has become an important element of US military operations in Europe and has hosted American aircraft during the wider conflict involving Iran.

Former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer granted Washington permission to use British bases for what were described as “defensive” strikes against Tehran during the Middle East conflict.

That history has heightened concerns that US facilities in Britain could become targets for hostile actors seeking to disrupt American military operations.

Trump has also criticised the decision to release suspects on bail, saying he was “disappointed” that the men were not kept in custody.

“We were involved in [the investigation], but as you know, your fellow countrymen let them go,” Trump told reporters.

“Well, they didn’t let them go. They put them out on bail. I assume they haven’t watched closely… they should not have done that.”

Israel has separately claimed it warned Britain about an alleged Iranian-sponsored attack on RAF Fairford before the UK announced measures concerning Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had warned British authorities about the suspected “Iranian-sponsored attack”. Tehran has rejected the allegations as baseless and summoned the British ambassador.

The withdrawal of the B-1s may therefore be temporary, but it exposes the increasingly complicated security environment surrounding US military infrastructure in Britain.

For Washington, the ability to relocate strategic bombers rapidly is a core element of military resilience. For Britain, however, the suspected plot raises a more uncomfortable question: whether the country’s growing role as a platform for American operations is also increasing the threat to the bases hosting them.