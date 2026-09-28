US warns Americans in the UK to ‘exercise caution’ after RAF Fairford terror plot

The US government has urged American citizens in Britain to “exercise caution” following the arrest of five men over an alleged terrorist plot near RAF Fairford, a key US military installation in Gloucestershire.

The warning from the US Embassy marks a significant escalation in the official response to the incident, after British police discovered viable incendiary devices and chemicals inside a van near the airbase.

“The US Embassy is aware of arrests on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act near the Royal Air Force base in Fairford, UK,” the embassy said.

“US citizens are encouraged to exercise caution and be mindful of personal security. US citizens are advised to follow instructions of local authorities for their personal safety and security.”

The arrests have heightened scrutiny of security around RAF Fairford, which serves as an important US Air Force operating hub in Europe and has been used for American military operations against Iranian missile sites during the conflict that began in February.

The base had previously been singled out by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, which warned Britain in July against allowing US bombers to operate from the installation.

The latest incident has therefore raised questions about the extent to which British military facilities supporting US operations could become targets as tensions between Washington, Tehran and Moscow intensify.

US President Donald Trump praised the British police response, telling reporters in Illinois that the authorities had prevented an attack that could have caused serious damage to American forces.

“It was fantastic. Working with Britain, it was an amazing job.

“They were looking to do big damage to our fort, and working with the British worked out great.

“It may have been Scotland Yard, I don’t know. We worked with a lot of them.”

The investigation began after a local farmer called 999 at approximately 12.45am after reporting a group of hooded men wearing balaclavas near three white vans blocking a road close to the base.

The men reportedly scattered into surrounding fields and towards the airbase as the resident approached.

Armed police, Counter Terrorism officers and an Army explosive ordnance disposal team were subsequently deployed.

A bomb disposal robot was used to inspect the vehicles, with police discovering what were described as viable incendiary devices and chemicals inside one of the vans. Large black barrels were also visible at the scene.

About 85 homes were evacuated as a precaution while explosives specialists examined the vehicles and secured the area.

Gloucestershire Police said five men had been detained, searched and taken into custody and confirmed that the incident was contained.

Counter Terrorism Policing has since taken over the investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the arrests are likely to come under close scrutiny because the operation was not intelligence-led. Authorities had not been aware of the alleged plot before the farmer’s 999 call brought the suspicious activity to their attention.

Investigators are now expected to examine the seized vehicles, devices and chemicals, as well as any electronic equipment recovered from the suspects, to establish what the group allegedly intended to do and whether there were links to a wider network.

The security response has also prompted changes to the force-protection posture at US military installations in Britain.

RAF Fairford was placed on Delta alert, the highest Force Protection Condition used by the US Department of Defense, while RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk was raised to Charlie alert, the second-highest level.

The distinction is significant. Charlie is used when an incident has occurred or intelligence indicates that some form of terrorist action targeting personnel or facilities is likely.

Delta is reserved for circumstances in which an attack has occurred in the immediate area or intelligence indicates that terrorist action against a specific location or individual is imminent.

The elevation of the security posture underscores the sensitivity of Britain’s role in supporting US military operations in Europe and the Middle East.

RAF Fairford has become particularly important to Washington’s military posture because of its role as a forward operating location for US forces and its use during operations against Iran.

That role has also made the installation a target for Iranian threats.

The latest arrests demonstrate the difficult security equation facing Britain as it provides military infrastructure for its closest ally while attempting to protect personnel, local communities and strategically important installations from an increasingly diverse range of threats.

For US citizens living in or travelling through Britain, the embassy’s warning represents an unusually direct reminder that the consequences of rising international tensions can extend beyond military bases and into civilian communities.

The immediate investigation will focus on determining what the suspects allegedly planned and whether the devices and chemicals recovered near RAF Fairford were intended for an attack against US forces.

The broader question for British and American security officials is whether the incident represents an isolated plot or part of a wider effort to target military infrastructure supporting US operations overseas.