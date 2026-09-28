Fury erupts as ‘terrorism suspects released on bail’ whilst Danny Tommo ‘remanded’ for criminal damage

Fury has erupted as the five men who were arrested near to RAF Fairford on suspicion of terrorism and “explosive offences have been released on bail,” whilst Danny Tommo was “remanded” into custody (prison) for criminal damage of a rubber dinghy.

Great Yarmouth MP, Rupert Lowe of Restore Britain has hit out at the government over their “two-tier justice system” demanding that Labour legally pursues those five men who were arrested with possible links to Iran and released.

Ben Graham took to social media to voice his disgust that the five men were released and Danny Tommo is languishing at HMP Winchester.

Graham stated that this “is a clear example of the law being applied politically, not equally.”

Graham wrote on X: “What the hell is going on here. Five men arrested near RAF Fairford on suspicion of terrorism and explosives offences have been released on bail the very next day.

“Meanwhile, Danny Tommo, charged after slashing a rubber dinghy in the Channel, remains remanded in custody.

“Terrorism suspects: released on bail.

“Criminal damage suspect: remanded.

“This is a clear example of the law being applied politically, not equally.”

What the hell is going on here. Five men arrested near RAF Fairford on suspicion of terrorism and explosives offences have been released on bail the very next day. Meanwhile, Danny Tommo, charged after slashing a rubber dinghy in the Channel, remains remanded in custody.… https://t.co/hypDqO16SV — Ben Graham (@BenGrahamUK) September 28, 2026

Restore Britain leader wrote on X: “RAF base terror suspects released on bail.

“Danny Tommo remanded, behind bars, yet these men are free to walk.

“ I am absolutely astonished. It is a disgrace.

“A Restore Britain Government will crush our two-tier justice system and legally pursue those responsible.”

RAF base terror suspects released on bail. Danny Tommo remanded, behind bars, yet these men are free to walk. I am absolutely astonished. It is a disgrace. A Restore Britain Government will crush our two-tier justice system and legally pursue those responsible. — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) September 28, 2026

The Prime Minister Andy Burnham wrote on X:”I know today’s incident near RAF Fairford will be deeply concerning for local residents and for many people following developments across the country.

“My thanks go to Gloucestershire Police, Counter Terrorism Policing, our Armed Forces and all those working to keep the public safe. I am especially grateful to those residents who have been asked to leave their homes while precautionary checks are carried out.

“The safety and security of the public is our first priority, and I want people to know that we will always take every step necessary to protect our communities and keep our country safe.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and I would urge people not to speculate while the authorities establish the full facts.”

I know today's incident near RAF Fairford will be deeply concerning for local residents and for many people following developments across the country. My thanks go to Gloucestershire Police, Counter Terrorism Policing, our Armed Forces and all those working to keep the public… — Andy Burnham (@andyburnham) September 27, 2026

Lowe hit back blasting Burnham saying: “Didn’t stop you calling Danny Tommo a racist and accusing him of ‘the worst kind of hateful behaviour’ on national television whilst there’s an ongoing case, did it?”

Didn't stop you calling Danny Tommo a racist and accusing him of 'the worst kind of hateful behaviour' on national television whilst there's an ongoing case, did it? — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) September 27, 2026

Counter-terrorism police have released five men arrested over an alleged bomb plot targeting RAF Fairford on police bail, warning that the investigation remains active as detectives examine whether Iran may have ordered the suspected conspiracy.

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said the men, all London residents aged between 23 and 25, remained under investigation following extensive interviews and inquiries.

“I can confirm that following extensive interviews and inquiries the five men who were arrested are being released on police bail this afternoon. To be very clear, this does not mean that the investigation is over,” Taylor told reporters outside New Scotland Yard.

“They are subject to stringent conditions on their movement and contact with others. They absolutely remain under investigation as we explore multiple lines of inquiry.”

The men were arrested in Whelford, Gloucestershire, during the early hours of Sunday after a local resident alerted police to three vans and a group of masked men near the airbase, which is used by US forces.

Counter-terrorism chiefs said “multiple new lines of enquiry” had emerged during the early stages of the investigation, describing the operation as being conducted in the interests of national security.

The arrests triggered a major security operation, with bomb disposal teams deployed and dozens of homes evacuated as officers examined the vehicles and surrounding area.

A local farmer who contacted police described seeing “a group of Middle Eastern-looking young guys running off through the trees”.

“Some of them had masks or balaclavas on, and they all scattered ahead of us as we drove back past,” he said.

“Some of them ran into the fields, and some of them turned to run towards the air base. We realised this was something pretty serious.”

The farmer said residents were already aware of a credible terrorist threat to the base.

“We knew the air base had a credible threat of a terrorist attack before last night. So as soon as I saw them I was worried.”

Donald Trump has said the suspects wanted to do “big damage”.

Iranian involvement remains an investigative line. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned in July that any base used by US bombers to launch attacks against Iran could be considered a legitimate target.

The suspects have not been charged and their release on bail does not indicate that police have abandoned the investigation.