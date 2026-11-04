The emerging copper boom must power local economies, not just global industries

As the mining industry gathered in London for the annual London Metal Exchange Week in mid-October, copper dominated discussions, reflecting growing investor confidence in a metal increasingly central to the global economy. With prices hovering near record highs above $14,000 per tonne, expectations of sustained demand are encouraging major mining companies to accelerate investment in new projects and production expansions.

Yet beyond the immediate market opportunities, this emerging copper investment cycle raises a vital question: what should the next generation of mining growth deliver beyond additional tonnes? Across the world’s major copper-producing regions, investments once measured primarily through production and export revenues are increasingly creating opportunities for sustainable industrial development within local communities.

From the DRC to Peru and Mongolia, leading international mining companies such as Anglo American, CMOC and Rio Tinto are increasingly demonstrating how long-term operations can serve as platforms for broader economic progress. As global demand for critical minerals continues to grow, expanding this approach across the industry will be essential to ensuring that the green and digital transitions generate lasting value for the communities and economies supplying their foundations.

A global demand revolution

Much of copper’s growing strategic importance reflects the convergence of two major transformations reshaping the global economy. As governments and businesses accelerate electrification, demand for the metal is expanding across renewable energy installations, electricity grids, electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. Meanwhile, the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, cloud computing and advanced manufacturing is introducing new requirements for power-intensive data centres and the electrical networks supporting them.

According to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) 2026 Global Critical Minerals Outlook, copper is expected to record the largest absolute demand increase among critical minerals, with global requirements rising by approximately seven million tonnes by 2040. Despite progress in developing new projects, the IEA projects a potential supply shortfall of around 25% by 2035 under current investment plans.

Meeting demand on this scale will therefore require sustained investment across established and emerging mining regions, particularly as declining ore grades, lengthy development timelines and infrastructure constraints complicate the expansion of production. Equally important will be recycling, technological innovation and supportive government policies that allow responsibly developed projects to progress efficiently.

Against this backdrop, the opportunity extends beyond securing mineral supplies. Indeed, by linking long-term capital investment with local skills, energy infrastructure and industrial capabilities, mining companies can help producing countries capture a greater share of the economic value generated by their natural resources.

The DRC’s copper transformation gathers pace

With Chinese mining company CMOC preparing to mark ten years since its entry into the DRC in November, the company’s transformation of its Congolese operations offers a compelling illustration of this emerging mining model. Beginning with its acquisition of Tenke Fungurume Mining (TFM) in 2016, followed by Kisanfu Mining (KFM) in 2020, CMOC has developed two major copper-cobalt operations that are contributing significantly to the country’s expanding position in global mineral supply chains.

Driven by successive investments in processing capacity and operational expansion, CMOC’s annual copper production rose to a record 741,100 tonnes in 2025. With further developments underway at TFM and KFM, the company is targeting annual copper production capacity of 800,000 to one million tonnes by 2028, supporting the DRC’s wider industrial ambitions.

Alongside rising production, infrastructure investment is helping address one of the country’s most persistent development challenges: reliable electricity. CMOC’s 200 MW N’zilo II hydropower project, under construction on the Lualaba River, together with planned solar energy developments, is expected to strengthen renewable power supply for mining operations while supporting the region’s broader energy needs.

Beyond industrial infrastructure, CMOC’s five-year community investment programmes – worth US$31 million at TFM and US$8 million at KFM – are supporting education, healthcare, agriculture and women’s entrepreneurship, alongside dedicated TFM and KFM Community Funds financed by 0.3% of net metal sales to further support local social development initiatives. Furthermore, to fuel the development of young Congolese talent, TFM’s accredited vocational training centre has trained over 150 students, while the “100 Mining Talents” programme has sent its first 25 participants to China for language and mining studies.

More broadly, CMOC has contributed US$236 million towards local community development since 2016, alongside US$10 billion in total investment in the DRC and US$9.64 billion in taxes. Together, these contributions reflect a shared ambition between CMOC and Congolese authorities to translate rising mineral production into sustainable industrial capacity, economic growth and lasting benefits for local communities.

From Peru to Mongolia, mining’s wider economic contribution

Across the Pacific, Anglo American’s Quellaveco mine in Peru demonstrates how major copper investments can stimulate local enterprise alongside production growth. Having produced approximately 310,200 tonnes of copper in 2025, the operation has become an important contributor to Peru’s mining industry, while supporting an expanding network of businesses in the surrounding Moquegua region.

Between August 2018 and April 2024, Quellaveco and its contractors purchased more than $528 million in goods and services from over 4,100 local suppliers. Crucially, through supplier-development programmes and dedicated procurement platforms, Anglo American has helped regional businesses strengthen their capabilities and access new commercial opportunities. Complementing these efforts, Quellaveco has operated on 100% renewable electricity since April 2023, while continued collaboration with local authorities is supporting investment in water management and agricultural infrastructure.

Further north, in Mongolia’s South Gobi Desert, Rio Tinto’s Oyu Tolgoi operation offers another example of mining investment fostering wider economic participation. With its underground expansion progressing towards average annual production of approximately 500,000 tonnes of copper from 2028 to 2036, across its combined operations, the project is helping position Mongolia among the world’s major copper producers.

Importantly, this industrial expansion has been accompanied by substantial domestic economic activity. Today, approximately 97.8% of Oyu Tolgoi’s 17,000-strong workforce is Mongolian, while the operation has spent more than $14 billion with domestic suppliers since 2010. Beyond employment and procurement, investments in vocational training, roads and community development are helping strengthen the foundations of the regional economy.

Although operating across different geographies and development environments, these innovative mining companies showcase a shared direction for the industry, combining growing mineral production with the development of local capabilities that can generate economic opportunities far beyond the mine.

Building a sustainable future beyond 2030

As the world approaches the Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDG) 2030 deadline, the importance of scaling such investment models is becoming increasingly apparent. The United Nations’ 2026 progress report found that only 36% of measurable targets are on track or making moderate progress, reinforcing the need for new sources of investment and more effective partnerships to sustain development.

Within this challenging environment, private sector investment has an increasingly important role to play alongside government leadership. For mining companies, boosting cooperation with authorities, educational institutions and local enterprises can help translate mineral wealth into more diversified economic opportunities, while improving environmental performance and reinforcing community trust.

Looking beyond 2030, the industry’s contribution should therefore be measured not only in tonnes produced, but also in the skills developed, businesses created and infrastructure delivered along the way. With Africa, Latin America and Asia playing indispensable roles in supplying the minerals underpinning global technological progress, their development must remain central to the next investment cycle.

By bringing responsible production growth and regional development closer together, the global mining industry can help establish an industrial model in which the resources powering tomorrow’s economy also create enduring prosperity in the places where they are produced.