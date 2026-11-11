‘Putin lives in a different reality’: Ukraine sets Russian oil port ablaze as fireball lights up NATO skies

Ukraine has struck one of Russia’s most important oil-exporting ports, igniting a blaze visible across the Baltic Sea in NATO member Estonia, as Kyiv intensifies attacks on the infrastructure sustaining Vladimir Putin’s war economy.

The overnight drone strike hit port facilities at Ust-Luga, a strategic export hub on the Gulf of Finland, sending flames and smoke across Narva Bay.

The fire was reportedly visible from at least 15 miles away in Estonia, underscoring the conflict’s proximity to NATO territory.

The attack also disrupted aviation around St Petersburg, Putin’s home city, while Helsinki imposed airspace restrictions over the eastern Gulf of Finland.

NATO fighter jets were scrambled in Lithuania after an unidentified aerial object was detected, with warnings also issued about potential threats near neighbouring Latvia.

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Ust-Luga is a critical artery for Russia’s exports, handling crude oil-related products, coal, sulphur, mineral fertilisers, gas condensate, liquefied natural gas and container cargo. Disruption to the port could put further pressure on the logistics and revenues underpinning Moscow’s military campaign, although the full extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

The strike came as US-brokered peace negotiations entered their second day in Abu Dhabi, highlighting the widening gap between diplomatic efforts and battlefield realities.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian military and intelligence representatives had made claims at the talks that Moscow controlled about half of the territory in Donetsk still held by Ukrainian forces — an area of roughly 1,000 square miles.

Kyiv disputed the assertion, saying it had video, photographs and other evidence showing the territory remained under Ukrainian control.

“Putin lives in a different reality,” Zelenskyy said, accusing the Russian president of presenting Washington with an exaggerated picture of military progress to strengthen Moscow’s negotiating position.

He argued that Russia could use claims of imminent victory to persuade the US that only a short period of further fighting would be needed to seize eastern Ukraine. Zelenskyy again called for a face-to-face meeting with Putin to discuss a settlement.

The pressure on Russia’s transport infrastructure extended beyond the Baltic coast. A major railway bridge over the Viled River in the northern Arkhangelsk region collapsed, derailing freight wagons and disrupting a route serving Vorkuta, an Arctic coal-mining centre with limited road access during winter.

Regional governor Alexander Tsybulsky said law enforcement agencies were investigating the circumstances. Suggestions of sabotage had emerged, but no cause had been confirmed.

Ukraine also launched an overnight attack on Smolensk in western Russia.

Meanwhile, Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskyy’s birthplace, hitting energy infrastructure and damaging homes, schools and kindergartens. Parts of the city were left without electricity as temperatures fell below freezing in some areas.

The attacks illustrate the increasingly reciprocal nature of the conflict: Ukraine is seeking to disrupt the export terminals and transport networks that sustain Russia’s war effort, while Moscow continues to target the energy systems keeping Ukrainian cities functioning.

With peace talks under way but territorial claims still sharply contested, neither side appears ready to ease the pressure on the other.