Russia targets Ukraine’s food exports in bid to capture global markets

Russia is seeking to weaken Ukraine’s position in global agricultural markets by attacking the infrastructure that underpins its food exports, while creating opportunities for Moscow to expand its own share of international trade.

The strikes are intended to deprive Kyiv of vital foreign currency earnings from agricultural shipments and strengthen Russia’s position as a supplier to countries across Africa, the Middle East and Asia, according to a source familiar with the campaign.

The strategy points to an economic dimension of Russia’s war that extends well beyond the battlefield. Ukraine’s agricultural sector is a critical source of export revenue, making its ports, distribution networks and food supply chains strategically important targets.

Moscow has repeatedly struck Ukrainian food infrastructure in recent months. In August, attacks hit distribution centres operated by major supermarket chains, including Silpo and Novus, disrupting supplies to retailers in the capital.

Some Kyiv stores were left with empty shelves as shortages emerged in everyday products including vegetables, dairy and meat — a reminder of how attacks on logistics can quickly reach consumers.

The pressure is also raising concerns about critical infrastructure security. On November 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia was preparing further attacks on key facilities and bridges spanning the Dnipro River.

For Ukraine, the consequences could be twofold: damage to domestic supply chains and a further squeeze on the export earnings needed to sustain its economy. For Russia, disrupting a major agricultural competitor could help consolidate its influence in markets where food security and reliable supplies are increasingly important.

The campaign underlines how control over food, transport and trade has become another front in the economic war.