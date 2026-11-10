Home Business NewsRussia targets Ukraine’s food exports in bid to capture global markets
EPN/Newscom/Newscom/Avalon
Business NewsDefenceFood & Drink NewsPolitics NewsWorld News

Russia targets Ukraine’s food exports in bid to capture global markets

by Defence Correspondent
written by Defence Correspondent 10th Nov 26 2:45 pm

Russia is seeking to weaken Ukraine’s position in global agricultural markets by attacking the infrastructure that underpins its food exports, while creating opportunities for Moscow to expand its own share of international trade.

The strikes are intended to deprive Kyiv of vital foreign currency earnings from agricultural shipments and strengthen Russia’s position as a supplier to countries across Africa, the Middle East and Asia, according to a source familiar with the campaign.

The strategy points to an economic dimension of Russia’s war that extends well beyond the battlefield. Ukraine’s agricultural sector is a critical source of export revenue, making its ports, distribution networks and food supply chains strategically important targets.

Moscow has repeatedly struck Ukrainian food infrastructure in recent months. In August, attacks hit distribution centres operated by major supermarket chains, including Silpo and Novus, disrupting supplies to retailers in the capital.

Some Kyiv stores were left with empty shelves as shortages emerged in everyday products including vegetables, dairy and meat — a reminder of how attacks on logistics can quickly reach consumers.

The pressure is also raising concerns about critical infrastructure security. On November 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia was preparing further attacks on key facilities and bridges spanning the Dnipro River.

For Ukraine, the consequences could be twofold: damage to domestic supply chains and a further squeeze on the export earnings needed to sustain its economy. For Russia, disrupting a major agricultural competitor could help consolidate its influence in markets where food security and reliable supplies are increasingly important.

The campaign underlines how control over food, transport and trade has become another front in the economic war.

More Like This:

Leave a Comment

You may also like

‘No internet, no card payments and no power’: UK urged...

‘The price of speaking out’: Andrew and Epstein whistleblower dies...

Oil falls below $90 as Trump signals Iran war could...

‘Silence fills up fast’: Nvidia’s $190bn crisis exposes the true...

UK vows to ‘robustly defend’ Falklands oil project as Argentina...

Iran distributes iodine tablets near nuclear sites amid fears of...

CLOSE AD

Sign up to our daily news alerts

[ms-form id=1]