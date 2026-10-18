Opinion: Trump’s Russian business empire, the deals, the money and the questions that never went away

Trump’s Russian business history is not proof that the Kremlin owns or controls the US president.

But years of attempts to secure lucrative deals in Moscow, including negotiations conducted during his 2016 election campaign, expose a persistent tension between his commercial ambitions and his public responsibilities.

Donald Trump has spent decades selling the promise of extraordinary property deals. Russia was one market he repeatedly wanted to conquer.

Yet the most revealing aspect of his Russian business history is the distinction between the assets he actually owned, the deals he pursued and the financial opportunities that ultimately failed to materialise.

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The evidence does not establish that Trump owns a completed Trump Tower in Moscow or a substantial portfolio of Russian real estate.

It does, however, document a sustained effort to establish a commercial presence in Russia — an ambition that became politically consequential when he sought the American presidency.

A Moscow tower that could have been worth millions

Trump’s interest in Russian property long predated his political career. His company explored potential Russian developments for decades, including discussions after the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow, which Trump co-owned.

The most consequential negotiations concerned Trump Tower Moscow, a proposed luxury development involving hotel, commercial and residential space. According to the US Justice Department’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, the Trump Organisation pursued a potential licensing arrangement in Russia between at least 2013 and 2016.

The distinction between ownership and licensing matters. Trump’s company often sought to profit by letting developers use its name and brand. Such arrangements can generate fees without the brand owner purchasing the underlying land or financing the entire building.

In October 2015, during Trump’s presidential campaign, he signed a non-binding letter of intent relating to the Moscow project. His company continued exploring the proposal into 2016, with Michael Cohen, then a senior Trump Organisation executive and Trump’s personal lawyer, leading much of the effort.

The project had potentially substantial commercial value. The bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation said the proposed licensing deal promised millions of dollars upon signing and potentially hundreds of millions if the development reached completion.

Those figures described potential returns, not money demonstrably received. The tower was never built, and the proposed deal did not produce a completed Russian property asset for Trump.

Nevertheless, the negotiations matter because they continued while Trump was seeking an office that would give him enormous influence over American relations with Moscow.

The problem with Trump’s public denials

The Moscow negotiations also sit uneasily alongside Trump’s public statements during the campaign.

In July 2016, he declared that he had “ZERO investments in Russia”. At another point, he said he had nothing to do with Russia.

Those statements require careful interpretation. A failed property negotiation does not necessarily constitute an investment in the ordinary sense, and Trump did not ultimately acquire the proposed Moscow tower. But saying he had no meaningful business dealings with Russia obscured how actively his company pursued a major commercial opportunity there.

The timeline became clearer after Cohen pleaded guilty in November 2018 to making false statements to Congress about the Moscow project, including its duration. The Justice Department’s Mueller report detailed the negotiations and the briefings Cohen gave Trump during the campaign.

Trump maintained that the project was an ordinary commercial proposal and said his involvement was limited. Cohen, by contrast, later told Congress that Trump knew about the negotiations and received updates on them.

The record therefore supports criticism of the project’s transparency. It does not, by itself, establish that Trump entered an improper agreement with the Russian government.

Russian buyers and American property

Trump’s Russian commercial connections were not limited to proposed developments inside Russia. Russian nationals also featured in the market for high-value American property.

One prominent example was the 2008 sale of a Palm Beach mansion to Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev for approximately $95 million. Trump had purchased the property for $41.4 million in 2004.

The transaction attracted attention because of its size and the buyer’s wealth. But it is important not to confuse a Russian buyer purchasing property in the United States with Trump owning an asset in Russia. Nor does the transaction, on its own, establish that the buyer was acting for the Kremlin or that the sale involved wrongdoing.

The wider issue is the international character of Trump’s property business. High-end real estate can bring together developers, investors and buyers from numerous countries, making it essential to distinguish legitimate commercial transactions from evidence of political influence or undisclosed financial arrangements.

A 2020 Washington Post examination of the Senate investigation also revisited contacts between the Trump family and Russian business figures around the 2013 Moscow pageant, including discussions about potential property development.

Such contacts demonstrate commercial interest and access. They do not automatically establish improper conduct.

What the investigations did — and did not — prove

The investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election examined the Moscow project alongside a much wider set of contacts between Russian nationals and Trump campaign associates.

The Senate Intelligence Committee documented the pursuit of the Moscow deal and scrutinised the broader pattern of contacts. The Mueller investigation examined the project and related statements. Neither investigation established that the proposed Moscow tower was completed or that Trump acquired a portfolio of Russian properties through it.

Nor did Mueller establish that the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election-interference activities. That finding should not be misrepresented as proof that every business interaction was beyond scrutiny; equally, it does not justify presenting unproven allegations of secret Russian ownership as established fact.

The central criticism is more precise; Trump’s commercial ambitions in Russia were real, the Moscow negotiations continued during his campaign, and the public initially received an incomplete picture of their duration and significance.

Why the distinction still matters

Documentary evidence, not speculation, should answer the question of Trump’s Russian assets. The public record shows attempts to develop Russian property, negotiations with Russian counterparts, and commercial relationships with wealthy Russian buyers. It does not establish that Trump ultimately owned the proposed Moscow tower or held a proven portfolio of Russian real estate.

That distinction does not make the story politically irrelevant. A president’s private commercial interests can create legitimate concerns about transparency, conflicts of interest and the possibility that foreign relationships could complicate public decision-making.

The strongest conclusion is therefore neither that Trump had no meaningful Russian business interests nor that Russia secretly owned his business empire. Instead, his company repeatedly sought lucrative opportunities in Russia, including during the 2016 presidential campaign, while his public statements downplayed those connections.

Trump’s Russian business history remains a case study in why transparency matters when private wealth and public power intersect. A deal need not be completed to raise questions about judgment and disclosure. But suspicion is not proof, and any claim about assets, payments or improper arrangements must stand on evidence.

The enduring issue is not an imaginary Moscow skyscraper that Trump owns. It is the documented commercial ambition behind a project that never came to fruition — and the questions its pursuit raised about the relationship between business and the presidency.