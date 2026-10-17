Musk went to Trump, then Trump reportedly agreed, then both denied it, so who is lying over Starlink?

Reports that Elon Musk proposed limiting Ukraine’s access to the satellite network, with Donald Trump agreeing, raise fresh questions over Washington’s influence on Kyiv’s battlefield communications as Russia intensifies its attacks.

Elon Musk personally approached Donald Trump with a proposal to restrict Starlink services in Ukraine, according to a report citing four sources, raising new questions over the role of the world’s richest technology entrepreneur in decisions affecting Kyiv’s ability to fight Russia.

The Telegraph reported on October 16 that Musk had suggested limiting the satellite communications system and that Trump agreed, paving the way for the Pentagon to implement restrictions on Starshield, the military-grade version of the network used by Ukraine’s armed forces.

The account contradicts Musk’s public denial that he was responsible for the restrictions and adds to uncertainty over who authorised the disruption, which Ukrainian officials say affected military operations during the war with Russia.

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“One of the sources said Mr Trump ‘agreed’ with Mr Musk’s suggestion, paving the way for the Pentagon to execute the slowdown on Starshield,” the newspaper reported.

A senior European official and two well-placed Ukrainian sources confirmed the account, according to The Telegraph. A senior source also suggested Musk had been concerned about a possible adverse consumer reaction in Europe if the restrictions were seen as undermining Ukraine.

“He tweeted out that he was innocent and that it was the U.S. administration that did it. The reality is that they were both in it,” the source told the newspaper.

The allegations have placed renewed scrutiny on the relationship between Musk, whose SpaceX company operates Starlink, and the Trump administration, as Washington presses Kyiv over its campaign against Russian oil infrastructure.

On October 14, Ukrainian defence officials said Starlink connectivity had suddenly begun to be throttled for devices travelling faster than 160 kilometres per hour across Ukrainian territory. They said the restrictions disrupted military missions already under way.

Starlink has become a critical part of Ukraine’s battlefield communications, helping units maintain connectivity in areas where conventional infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed. Ukrainian forces also use satellite connectivity to support drone operations and coordinate strikes against Russian targets.

The reported restrictions therefore raised concerns about the consequences of abruptly changing access to a system on which military operations depend.

The disruption coincided with mounting pressure from Trump’s administration over Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries. Media reports said Washington had threatened to suspend intelligence-sharing arrangements, adding to Kyiv’s concerns that US support could be used as leverage to change its battlefield strategy.

The White House’s role remains central to the dispute. Reuters reported on October 15, citing sources, that the order to restrict Starshield over Ukraine had come from inside the White House.

Trump denied making the decision when questioned by reporters on October 16.

“I don’t know if it was anybody, because it wasn’t me, and I don’t think it was Elon,” the president said.

Trump says ‘it wasn’t me’ saying ‘I don’t think it was Elon’ who restricted Starlink, so who is lying?

Musk had similarly denied responsibility two days earlier, saying that any limits on Starlink’s speed or use had been “determined by the U.S. government”.

The competing accounts leave unresolved how the decision was reached, the extent of Musk’s involvement and precisely how restrictions were implemented. The reports do not establish that Musk personally ordered a shutdown or that the service was completely disabled across Ukraine.

The episode nevertheless highlights a strategic vulnerability for Kyiv: its dependence on communications infrastructure controlled by a private company whose services can be affected by decisions made in Washington.

Unlike conventional military equipment supplied through formal government agreements, satellite communications can sit at the intersection of commercial interests, private corporate decisions and national security policy. That creates difficult questions for allies relying on the same network in an active conflict.

For European governments, the controversy also raises concerns about the reliability of critical communications support when US policy towards Ukraine is increasingly contested.

Musk’s reported proposal, Trump’s alleged agreement and the subsequent denials have yet to be fully reconciled. But the dispute underscores how decisions over access to satellite technology can have consequences far beyond Silicon Valley — potentially affecting the conduct of a war and the balance of leverage between Kyiv and its most powerful ally.

For Ukraine, the immediate issue is not simply who approved the restrictions. It is whether its armed forces can rely on communications systems that remain essential to military operations when political pressure from Washington is intensifying.