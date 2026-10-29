‘Economic marriage’: Zelensky warns Trump’s Russia deal could be just the beginning

Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Donald Trump’s controversial diesel deal with Moscow could pave the way for a deeper US-Russia economic partnership, as Ukraine faces mounting uncertainty over Washington’s commitment to its defence.

In unusually blunt remarks, the Ukrainian president compared his country’s predicament to the film Home Alone, warning that Kyiv risks being left increasingly isolated as the Trump administration considers closer economic ties with Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

“We understand where things are heading. It’s like the next instalment of Home Alone,” Zelensky said. “It is a challenge — a tough challenge.”

His comments expose the growing strain in relations between Kyiv and Washington, with the Ukrainian leader concerned that economic engagement with Moscow could weaken the pressure on Russia to end its invasion.

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Zelensky warned that the diesel agreement might represent only the beginning of a broader shift.

“I believe the ‘diesel deal’ opens the door for the Russians to take further similar steps,” he said.

He argued that Russia has the natural resources and centralised economic control to offer Washington a potentially attractive commercial partnership.

“It could genuinely propose a sort of ‘economic marriage’ to America — as unpleasant as that may sound,” he said.

The warning comes amid tensions over Ukraine’s campaign against Russian oil refineries and other energy infrastructure. Kyiv has increasingly targeted facilities that help sustain Moscow’s war economy, seeking to disrupt fuel supplies and reduce revenues available to the Kremlin.

According to the supplied account, Ukraine launched more than 500 attack drones in a major overnight operation targeting Russian industrial facilities, including the Novolipetsk Steel Plant and a chemical factory. Fires were reported at the steelworks, although the precise damage and the effectiveness of Russian air defences remain unclear.

The reported strikes underline Kyiv’s determination to maintain pressure on Russia’s industrial base even as Washington urges restraint over attacks affecting the energy sector.

The dispute also reflects a wider strategic tension: Ukraine sees strikes on Russian infrastructure as a means of weakening Moscow’s capacity to wage war, while the Trump administration’s reported concerns over energy prices and economic stability could pull US policy in a different direction.

Meanwhile, prospects for a diplomatic breakthrough remain uncertain. Russian forces continue to attack Ukrainian cities, with an overnight strike on an apartment building in Kharkiv reportedly injuring five people, including a four-year-old boy.

The continuing bombardment has intensified fears that Russia could expand attacks on civilian infrastructure as winter approaches, potentially threatening heating and electricity supplies when Ukrainian households are most vulnerable.

For Zelensky, the danger is not simply that Washington might reduce its support for Kyiv. It is that Russia could use the prospect of commercial cooperation to reshape the relationship with the United States on terms favourable to Putin.

His Home Alone comparison captures that anxiety: a country facing an invading power while fearing that its most important partner could be looking elsewhere.

Whether the reported diesel agreement signals a lasting strategic shift remains uncertain. But Zelensky’s warning highlights the central question facing Ukraine: can it secure a durable peace if Washington’s economic interests increasingly diverge from Kyiv’s military objectives?