‘Shift responsibility for escalating regional tensions’: Seoul launches fresh challenge to Pyongyang

South Korea is preparing to raise an alleged North Korean violation of the Korean War armistice with the United Nations Security Council, escalating a diplomatic confrontation as Pyongyang threatens renewed propaganda warfare and both sides trade accusations over increasingly volatile military activity along their heavily fortified border.

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that South Korea’s UN ambassador, Cha Ji-hoon, would send a formal letter to the Security Council president concerning two landmine explosions inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on September 21 that injured three South Korean soldiers.

The letter, addressed to Greece’s permanent representative to the UN, Aglaia Balta, who holds the council’s rotating presidency for October, will argue that the explosions were caused by mines planted by North Korea and constituted a clear breach of the armistice agreement that ended active fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War, The Korea Herald reported.

Pyongyang has denied responsibility.

The diplomatic intervention will call on North Korea to apologise and take responsible measures, while urging dialogue to prevent further escalation and rebuild trust, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Doo-soon.

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“We also intend to draw attention to North Korea’s recent attempts to portray our military’s legitimate operations near the Military Demarcation Line as provocations and shift responsibility for escalating regional tensions onto our side,” Park said.

The move brings a long-running dispute over border security into the UN’s most powerful diplomatic forum, potentially creating a basis for further council discussions or a presidential statement or resolution if members decide to pursue additional action.

South Korea made a similar appeal in August 2015, after two of its soldiers were seriously injured by landmines during a patrol in the DMZ. Seoul accused Pyongyang of deliberately planting the explosives south of the military demarcation line, sending a letter to the Security Council president 14 days after the incident.

The latest confrontation comes amid a broader campaign by North Korea to fortify its southern frontier and physically separate itself from South Korea. Since April 2024, Pyongyang has been laying mines and constructing fences and barriers along the border.

North Korean soldiers have repeatedly approached or crossed the military demarcation line while carrying out the work, prompting South Korean forces to issue warning broadcasts and fire warning shots.

Tensions have risen further following the September explosions, which South Korea’s military and the United Nations Command concluded were caused by North Korean anti-personnel mines planted south of the demarcation line in violation of the armistice agreement.

Pyongyang’s response has been increasingly confrontational. Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and a senior party official, has issued a series of statements condemning South Korean military operations near the border.

She warned that Seoul would face “the most horrible and distressing situation” if it continued criticising North Korea’s actions.

Kim’s remarks followed an unusual inspection of the North’s border fortification work early on Wednesday, accompanied by Pak Jong-chon, an adviser to the Ministry of National Defense, and senior military commanders.

On Thursday, she threatened to bring propaganda loudspeakers targeting South Korea into operational readiness across the border region within days, raising the prospect of renewed psychological warfare between the two countries.

The loudspeaker threat adds another layer to a confrontation already marked by mine explosions, warning shots and competing accounts of military activity. Any renewed propaganda campaign would risk deepening the atmosphere of hostility along a frontier where even relatively small incidents can trigger a rapid exchange of accusations.

Seoul is also considering additional unilateral sanctions against North Korea over its alleged illicit cyber operations, although the proposal has exposed differences within the South Korean government over how aggressively to respond.

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young has raised concerns that further sanctions could worsen inter-Korean relations. A Foreign Ministry official defended the possibility of new measures, arguing that North Korea’s cyber operations provide a major source of funding for its nuclear and missile programmes while threatening the wider digital economy.

The measures remain “under internal review” and have “not been taken off the table”, the official said, adding that they were not necessarily intended as retaliation for the recent landmine explosions.

Instead, the proposals form part of broader efforts Seoul has been pursuing through consultations with Washington and Tokyo.

The competing diplomatic and military pressures leave South Korea facing a difficult calculation: how to challenge what it regards as repeated violations of the armistice while avoiding a cycle of retaliation that further narrows the space for dialogue.

By taking the landmine allegations to the Security Council, Seoul is seeking to internationalise the dispute and reinforce its account of events. Whether the move produces collective action will depend on the response of council members, while conditions along the border remain tense and Pyongyang continues to threaten further measures.