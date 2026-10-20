Labour’s Chagos deal faces mounting questions over cost and security

Wes Streeting has reaffirmed Labour’s commitment to transferring sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, insisting that the security risks of leaving the territory’s future unresolved outweigh the political backlash over the controversial deal.

The Defence Secretary told MPs that, after reviewing the issue “with a fresh pair of eyes”, he had reached the same conclusion as successive prime ministers: the strategic importance of the joint UK-US military base on Diego Garcia made continued legal uncertainty too dangerous.

“Having looked at this whole issue with a fresh pair of eyes, I’ve reached the same conclusion as every Prime Minister since Boris Johnson,” he said, adding that the capabilities provided by the base made the risk of unresolved sovereignty “not worth taking”.

His comments signal that negotiations will continue despite criticism from Donald Trump, who has branded the proposed agreement “terrible” and “ridiculous”, and speculation that Labour might reconsider following discussions between Andy Burnham and the US president in New York.

Under the agreement previously reached by Sir Keir Starmer’s government, Britain would transfer sovereignty to Mauritius while retaining access to Diego Garcia under a 99-year arrangement. The deal was initially expected to cost £165mn annually during its first three years, falling to £120mn a year thereafter. Critics warn the total bill could ultimately reach £35bn.

Former attorney-general Lord Hermer said Washington’s position had shifted after Britain declined to join US military action against Iran. He argued that the agreement had originally enjoyed American support and was designed to secure the base’s long-term future.

The negotiations began after the International Court of Justice backed Mauritius’s claim to the archipelago in 2019, intensifying pressure on Britain to resolve the dispute.

Conservatives and Reform UK oppose the transfer, citing concerns about China’s influence and the strategic consequences for British security. The row has also exposed tensions between the opposition parties over the future of Diego Garcia.

Streeting separately dismissed Reform’s suggestion that Britain could not defend the Falkland Islands as “irresponsible” and “inaccurate”, accusing the party of undermining confidence in the armed forces.

The Chagos dispute leaves ministers balancing sovereignty, legal risk, military strategy and a potentially substantial long-term financial commitment — with the future of one of Britain’s most strategically important overseas military facilities at stake.